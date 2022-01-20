Status](https://coveralls.io/repos/github/apigee-127/volos/badge.svg?branch=master)](https://coveralls.io/github/apigee-127/volos?branch=master)

Apigee Volos

Volos is an open source Node.js solution for developing and deploying production-level APIs. Volos provides a way to leverage common features such as OAuth 2.0, Caching, and Quota Management into your APIs with maximum joy.

All modules are exposed with well-defined interfaces and full test suites such that, for example, changing between a memory-backed Cache or Quota implementation to a Redis-backed one requires only a simple configuration change. In addition, all modules also have the option to proxy to Apigee Edge.

Finally, all modules include Connect, Express, and Volos middleware for easy integration into http proxies and applications.

Quick start

Check out the training sample.

Usage

Apigee Proxy

All modules are capable of using Apigee Edge as a commercially supported, hardened and distributed backend implementation (though this is not required). If you intend to use the Apigee Edge implementations, you'll need to install an Apigee proxy into your Application on the Apigee Edge server. See Apigee proxy installation

Core Modules

The following modules are part of the core of Volos and are available for inclusion in your project via npm:

OAuth 2.0 support with bearer tokens and all the standard grant types. Includes a raw API, plus middleware for Express and Argo.

Two implementations are supported:

volos-oauth-redis: Uses Redis as a database for OAuth tokens and other data

volos-oauth-apigee: Communicates with Apigee via API for all data storage

Support for "quotas" as implemented in many APIs -- count API calls by minute, hour, day, and week and reject them when they are exceeded.

Three implementations are supported:

volos-quota-memory: Keeps quota buckets in memory

volos-quota-redis: Keeps quota buckets in redis

volos-quota-apigee: Communicates with Apigee via API to store quota values across servers

A simple cache module, supporting "put, "get," and "delete" of string keys and binary values.

Three implementations are supported:

volos-cache-memory: Keeps cache in memory

volos-cache-redis: Keeps cache in redis

volos-cache-apigee: Uses Apigee cache (when running on Apigee)

Support Modules

This is a small module that wraps the Apigee management API for creating developers, applications, and the like. It is deliberately separated from the runtime because these operations should not happen often and do not necessarily support high volume. This module is mainly used for testing.

This is the equivalent management module for Redis.

Development

If you're developing on this project, it is easiest to link all the various modules into your node_modules directory so they all run locally instead of pulling from npm. To do this, just run:

npm install

and then:

Testing

Test scripts are written using "mocha." Install mocha if you haven't already like this:

npm install -g mocha

To test Apigee providers:

Install the "proxy" module on an Apigee application. See the instructions here. In the "testconfig" directory, copy "testconfig-apigee-sample.js" to "testconfig-apigee.js" and edit the values. You will need to specify the location of your proxy as well as the key and secret for the application. Run mocha in each apigee/test directory you wish you test.

To test Redis providers:

Install and start a redis server. In the "common" directory, copy "testconfig-redis-sample.js" to "testconfig-redis.js" and edit the values if necessary. Run mocha in each redis/test in order to run the tests for that module.

Support

The support model for Volos is 'community support' only. This means that you can use publicly-available resources to solicit assistance from the Volos developer community. Apigee does not offer official support for this product.

Having Problems?

If you are having issues with Volos please do one or both of the following:

Open an issue in the GitHub issue tracker Ask a question on Stack Overflow

We will do our best to help you resolve the issue as soon as possible.