const app = require('express')()
const volleyball = require('volleyball')
app.use(volleyball)
Volleyball is a minimal Connect-style middleware function which logs incoming requests and outgoing responses as separate events. It optionally supports the
debug module.
Logging HTTP cycles can be approached in several ways, each with its own drawbacks:
Volleyball takes the last approach, and assigns randomly-generated ids to label request-response pairs. It is designed for student project development, teaching beginning programmers how HTTP servers and asynchronicity work. It may also be useful as a low-configuration debug tool.
volleyball
The
volleyball module can be used directly as demonstrated in the first example. The module defaults to using
process.stdout for output.
volleyball.custom(config)
A customized logging middleware can be generated by calling
custom with a configuration object:
const logger = volleyball.custom({ debug: true }) // default namespace 'http'
// const logger = volleyball.custom({ debug: 'custom-namespace' })
// const logger = volleyball.custom({ debug: debugInstance })
app.use(logger)
The
debug property logs using the
debug module. It supports the following values:
|value
|result
true
|uses a new debug instance with a default namespace of
'http'
|string
|uses a new debug instance with a custom namespace
|function
|uses any function, such as a pre-generated debug instance. Note that the function will be called with colorized strings.
For more powerful, configurable, and compatible logging needs, check out: