vol

volkswagen

by Kenneth Auchenberg
1.4.2 (see all)

🙈 Volkswagen detects when your tests are being run in a CI server, and makes them pass.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

12.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
Readme

volkswagen

Volkswagen detects when your tests are being run in a CI server, and makes them pass.

Build status js-standard-style volkswagen status

Why?

If you want your software to be adopted by Americans, good tests scores from the CI server are very important. Volkswagen uses a defeat device to detect when it's being tested in a CI server and will automatically reduce errors to an acceptable level for the tests to pass. This will allow you to spend less time worrying about testing and more time enjoying the good life as a trustful software developer.

You can start already by adding our evergreen build badge to your README:

Volkswagen status

Markdown snippet:

[![volkswagen status](https://auchenberg.github.io/volkswagen/volkswargen_ci.svg?v=1)](https://github.com/auchenberg/volkswagen)

Installation

npm install volkswagen

Usage

Just require volkswagen somewhere in your code-base - maybe in your main test file:

require('volkswagen')

Project status

CI servers detected:

Test suites defeated:

License

MIT

Credits

Heavily inspired by https://github.com/hmlb/phpunit-vw

100
