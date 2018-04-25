volkswagen

Volkswagen detects when your tests are being run in a CI server, and makes them pass.

If you want your software to be adopted by Americans, good tests scores from the CI server are very important. Volkswagen uses a defeat device to detect when it's being tested in a CI server and will automatically reduce errors to an acceptable level for the tests to pass. This will allow you to spend less time worrying about testing and more time enjoying the good life as a trustful software developer.

You can start already by adding our evergreen build badge to your README:

Markdown snippet:

[ ![volkswagen status ]( https://auchenberg.github.io/volkswagen/volkswargen_ci.svg?v=1 )]( https://github.com/auchenberg/volkswagen )

Installation

npm install volkswagen

Usage

Just require volkswagen somewhere in your code-base - maybe in your main test file:

require ( 'volkswagen' )

Project status

CI servers detected:

Test suites defeated:

assert

tap

tape

chai

+ any test actually that set the exit code or throw an error

License

MIT

Credits

Heavily inspired by https://github.com/hmlb/phpunit-vw