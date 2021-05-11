PdfKit wrapper that helps to draw informations in simple tables.
npm install --save voilab-pdf-table
// in some service
var PdfTable = require('voilab-pdf-table'),
PdfDocument = require('pdfkit');
module.exports = {
create: function () {
// create a PDF from PDFKit, and a table from PDFTable
var pdf = new PdfDocument({
autoFirstPage: false
}),
table = new PdfTable(pdf, {
bottomMargin: 30
});
table
// add some plugins (here, a 'fit-to-width' for a column)
.addPlugin(new (require('voilab-pdf-table/plugins/fitcolumn'))({
column: 'description'
}))
// set defaults to your columns
.setColumnsDefaults({
headerBorder: 'B',
align: 'right'
})
// add table columns
.addColumns([
{
id: 'description',
header: 'Product',
align: 'left'
},
{
id: 'quantity',
header: 'Quantity',
width: 50
},
{
id: 'price',
header: 'Price',
width: 40
},
{
id: 'total',
header: 'Total',
width: 70,
renderer: function (tb, data) {
return 'CHF ' + data.total;
}
}
])
// add events (here, we draw headers on each new page)
.onPageAdded(function (tb) {
tb.addHeader();
});
// if no page already exists in your PDF, do not forget to add one
pdf.addPage();
// draw content, by passing data to the addBody method
table.addBody([
{description: 'Product 1', quantity: 1, price: 20.10, total: 20.10},
{description: 'Product 2', quantity: 4, price: 4.00, total: 16.00},
{description: 'Product 3', quantity: 2, price: 17.85, total: 35.70}
]);
return pdf;
}
};
// with express, in some route
app.get('/some/route', function (req, res, next) {
var pdf = require('some/service').create();
pdf.pipe(res);
pdf.end();
});
You can customize how page breaks are done during table process like this:
table.onPageAdd(function (table, row, ev) {
// do something like
table.pdf.addPage();
// cancel event so the automatic page add is not triggered
ev.cancel = true;
});
From #End-S
various
From #Drieger
Number(0) the renderer displays it. It could be a breaking
change, so the version is bumped to 0.5.0
Thank you, contributors!
From #vikram1992
headerOpacity and
headerBorderOpacity in column configuration
headerCellAdded and
cellAdded as a function in column configuration
Thank you, contributors!
From #MichielDeMey
From #cbwebdevelopment
onCellBackgroundAdd and
onCellBackgroundAdded events
onCellBorderAdd and
onCellBorderAdded events
setNewPageFn
setNewPageFn. Check documentation for how you can customize page
add. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release
onColumnPropertyChanged
onColumnAdded
onColumnWidthChanged. Use
onColumnPropertyChanged instead.
Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release
First shot
This code is released under the MIT License (MIT)