Voilab Pdf Table

PdfKit wrapper that helps to draw informations in simple tables.

Installation

npm install --save voilab-pdf-table

Usage

var PdfTable = require ( 'voilab-pdf-table' ), PdfDocument = require ( 'pdfkit' ); module .exports = { create : function ( ) { var pdf = new PdfDocument({ autoFirstPage : false }), table = new PdfTable(pdf, { bottomMargin : 30 }); table .addPlugin( new ( require ( 'voilab-pdf-table/plugins/fitcolumn' ))({ column : 'description' })) .setColumnsDefaults({ headerBorder : 'B' , align : 'right' }) .addColumns([ { id : 'description' , header : 'Product' , align : 'left' }, { id : 'quantity' , header : 'Quantity' , width : 50 }, { id : 'price' , header : 'Price' , width : 40 }, { id : 'total' , header : 'Total' , width : 70 , renderer : function ( tb, data ) { return 'CHF ' + data.total; } } ]) .onPageAdded( function ( tb ) { tb.addHeader(); }); pdf.addPage(); table.addBody([ { description : 'Product 1' , quantity : 1 , price : 20.10 , total : 20.10 }, { description : 'Product 2' , quantity : 4 , price : 4.00 , total : 16.00 }, { description : 'Product 3' , quantity : 2 , price : 17.85 , total : 35.70 } ]); return pdf; } };

app.get( '/some/route' , function ( req, res, next ) { var pdf = require ( 'some/service' ).create(); pdf.pipe(res); pdf.end(); });

Page breaks

You can customize how page breaks are done during table process like this:

table.onPageAdd( function ( table, row, ev ) { table.pdf.addPage(); ev.cancel = true ; });

Changelogs

From #End-S

added rowshader plugin (see https://github.com/voilab/voilab-pdf-table/pull/42)

various

updated dependancies

From #Drieger

if value is Number(0) the renderer displays it. It could be a breaking change, so the version is bumped to 0.5.0

added ellipsis support (no height calculation is done for this cell)

Thank you, contributors!

From #vikram1992

added headerOpacity and headerBorderOpacity in column configuration

and in column configuration added headerCellAdded and cellAdded as a function in column configuration

Thank you, contributors!

From #MichielDeMey

better handling for padding

some modifications about pos calculation

From #cbwebdevelopment

added onCellBackgroundAdd and onCellBackgroundAdded events

and events added onCellBorderAdd and onCellBorderAdded events

and events the current row index is passed in events

some modifications about pos calculation

new pages are better handeled. No more need to call setNewPageFn

removed setNewPageFn . Check documentation for how you can customize page add. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release

added event onColumnPropertyChanged

added event onColumnAdded

removed onColumnWidthChanged . Use onColumnPropertyChanged instead. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release

. Use instead. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release Issue #1 fix

First shot

Licence

This code is released under the MIT License (MIT)