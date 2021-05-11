openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

voilab-pdf-table

by voilab
0.5.1 (see all)

PdfKit wrapper that helps to draw informations in simple tables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript PDF Viewer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Voilab Pdf Table

PdfKit wrapper that helps to draw informations in simple tables.

Installation

npm install --save voilab-pdf-table

Usage

// in some service
var PdfTable = require('voilab-pdf-table'),
    PdfDocument = require('pdfkit');

module.exports = {
    create: function () {
        // create a PDF from PDFKit, and a table from PDFTable
        var pdf = new PdfDocument({
                autoFirstPage: false
            }),
            table = new PdfTable(pdf, {
                bottomMargin: 30
            });

        table
            // add some plugins (here, a 'fit-to-width' for a column)
            .addPlugin(new (require('voilab-pdf-table/plugins/fitcolumn'))({
                column: 'description'
            }))
            // set defaults to your columns
            .setColumnsDefaults({
                headerBorder: 'B',
                align: 'right'
            })
            // add table columns
            .addColumns([
                {
                    id: 'description',
                    header: 'Product',
                    align: 'left'
                },
                {
                    id: 'quantity',
                    header: 'Quantity',
                    width: 50
                },
                {
                    id: 'price',
                    header: 'Price',
                    width: 40
                },
                {
                    id: 'total',
                    header: 'Total',
                    width: 70,
                    renderer: function (tb, data) {
                        return 'CHF ' + data.total;
                    }
                }
            ])
            // add events (here, we draw headers on each new page)
            .onPageAdded(function (tb) {
                tb.addHeader();
            });

        // if no page already exists in your PDF, do not forget to add one
        pdf.addPage();

        // draw content, by passing data to the addBody method
        table.addBody([
            {description: 'Product 1', quantity: 1, price: 20.10, total: 20.10},
            {description: 'Product 2', quantity: 4, price: 4.00, total: 16.00},
            {description: 'Product 3', quantity: 2, price: 17.85, total: 35.70}
        ]);

        return pdf;
    }
};

// with express, in some route
app.get('/some/route', function (req, res, next) {
   var pdf = require('some/service').create();
   pdf.pipe(res);
   pdf.end();
});

Page breaks

You can customize how page breaks are done during table process like this:

table.onPageAdd(function (table, row, ev) {
    // do something like
    table.pdf.addPage();
    // cancel event so the automatic page add is not triggered
    ev.cancel = true;
});

Changelogs

0.5.1

From #End-S

various

  • updated dependancies

0.5.0

From #Drieger

  • if value is Number(0) the renderer displays it. It could be a breaking change, so the version is bumped to 0.5.0

0.4.2

  • added ellipsis support (no height calculation is done for this cell)

0.4.1

Thank you, contributors!

From #vikram1992

  • added headerOpacity and headerBorderOpacity in column configuration
  • added headerCellAdded and cellAdded as a function in column configuration

0.4.0

Thank you, contributors!

From #MichielDeMey

  • better handling for padding
  • some modifications about pos calculation

From #cbwebdevelopment

  • added onCellBackgroundAdd and onCellBackgroundAdded events
  • added onCellBorderAdd and onCellBorderAdded events
  • the current row index is passed in events
  • some modifications about pos calculation

0.3.0

  • new pages are better handeled. No more need to call setNewPageFn
  • removed setNewPageFn. Check documentation for how you can customize page add. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release

0.2.0

  • added event onColumnPropertyChanged
  • added event onColumnAdded
  • removed onColumnWidthChanged. Use onColumnPropertyChanged instead. Deprecated mention will be definitively removed in next release
  • Issue #1 fix

0.1.5

First shot

Licence

This code is released under the MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@secib/pdfPDF Reader in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
38K
Weekly Downloads
11
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
epubjsEnhanced eBooks in the browser.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hj
html2pdf.jsClient-side HTML-to-PDF rendering using pure JS.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
64K
htp
html5-to-pdfHTML to PDF converter based on markdown-to-pdf
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
web
@pdftron/webviewer[WebViewer](https://www.pdftron.com/webviewer) is a powerful JavaScript-based PDF Library that's part of the [PDFTron PDF SDK](https://www.pdftron.com). It provides a slick out-of-the-box responsive UI that interacts with the core library to view, annotat
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial