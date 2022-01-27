MySQL client for Node.js with focus on performance. Supports prepared statements, non-utf8 encodings, binary log protocol, compression, ssl much more
MySQL2 project is a continuation of MySQL-Native. Protocol parser code was rewritten from scratch and api changed to match popular mysqljs/mysql. MySQL2 team is working together with mysqljs/mysql team to factor out shared code and move it under mysqljs organisation.
MySQL2 is mostly API compatible with mysqljs and supports majority of features. MySQL2 also offers these additional features
MySQL2 is free from native bindings and can be installed on Linux, Mac OS or Windows without any issues.
npm install --save mysql2
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// create the connection to database
const connection = mysql.createConnection({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
database: 'test'
});
// simple query
connection.query(
'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = "Page" AND `age` > 45',
function(err, results, fields) {
console.log(results); // results contains rows returned by server
console.log(fields); // fields contains extra meta data about results, if available
}
);
// with placeholder
connection.query(
'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?',
['Page', 45],
function(err, results) {
console.log(results);
}
);
With MySQL2 you also get the prepared statements. With prepared statements MySQL doesn't have to prepare plan for same query everytime, this results in better performance. If you don't know why they are important, please check these discussions
MySQL provides
execute helper which will prepare and query the statement. You can also manually prepare / unprepare statement with
prepare /
unprepare methods.
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// create the connection to database
const connection = mysql.createConnection({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
database: 'test'
});
// execute will internally call prepare and query
connection.execute(
'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?',
['Rick C-137', 53],
function(err, results, fields) {
console.log(results); // results contains rows returned by server
console.log(fields); // fields contains extra meta data about results, if available
// If you execute same statement again, it will be picked from a LRU cache
// which will save query preparation time and give better performance
}
);
Connection pools help reduce the time spent connecting to the MySQL server by reusing a previous connection, leaving them open instead of closing when you are done with them.
This improves the latency of queries as you avoid all of the overhead that comes with establishing a new connection.
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// Create the connection pool. The pool-specific settings are the defaults
const pool = mysql.createPool({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
database: 'test',
waitForConnections: true,
connectionLimit: 10,
queueLimit: 0
});
The pool does not create all connections upfront but creates them on demand until the connection limit is reached.
You can use the pool in the same way as connections (using
pool.query() and
pool.execute()):
// For pool initialization, see above
pool.query("SELECT field FROM atable", function(err, rows, fields) {
// Connection is automatically released when query resolves
})
Alternatively, there is also the possibility of manually acquiring a connection from the pool and returning it later:
// For pool initialization, see above
pool.getConnection(function(err, conn) {
// Do something with the connection
conn.query(/* ... */);
// Don't forget to release the connection when finished!
pool.releaseConnection(conn);
})
MySQL2 also support Promise API. Which works very well with ES7 async await.
async function main() {
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2/promise');
// create the connection
const connection = await mysql.createConnection({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'});
// query database
const [rows, fields] = await connection.execute('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?', ['Morty', 14]);
}
MySQL2 use default
Promise object available in scope. But you can choose which
Promise implementation you want to use
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2/promise');
// get the promise implementation, we will use bluebird
const bluebird = require('bluebird');
// create the connection, specify bluebird as Promise
const connection = await mysql.createConnection({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test', Promise: bluebird});
// query database
const [rows, fields] = await connection.execute('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?', ['Morty', 14]);
MySQL2 also exposes a .promise() function on Pools, so you can create a promise/non-promise connections from the same pool
async function main() {
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// create the pool
const pool = mysql.createPool({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'});
// now get a Promise wrapped instance of that pool
const promisePool = pool.promise();
// query database using promises
const [rows,fields] = await promisePool.query("SELECT 1");
MySQL2 exposes a .promise() function on Connections, to "upgrade" an existing non-promise connection to use promise
// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// create the connection
const con = mysql.createConnection(
{host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'}
);
con.promise().query("SELECT 1")
.then( ([rows,fields]) => {
console.log(rows);
})
.catch(console.log)
.then( () => con.end());
If you have two columns with the same name, you might want to get results as an array rather than an object to prevent them from clashing. This is a deviation from the Node MySQL library.
For example:
select 1 as foo, 2 as foo.
You can enable this setting at either the connection level (applies to all queries), or at the query level (applies only to that specific query).
const con = mysql.createConnection(
{ host: 'localhost', database: 'test', user: 'root', rowsAsArray: true }
);
con.query({ sql: 'select 1 as foo, 2 as foo', rowsAsArray: true }, function(err, results, fields) {
console.log(results) // will be an array of arrays rather than an array of objects
console.log(fields) // these are unchanged
});
MySQL2 is mostly API compatible with Node MySQL. You should check their API documentation to see all available API options.
If you find any incompatibility with Node MySQL, Please report via Issue tracker. We will fix reported incompatibility on priority basis.
You can find more detailed documentation here. You should also check various code examples to understand advanced concepts.
ConnectionConfig class taken from node-mysql
Want to improve something in
node-mysql2. Please check Contributing.md for detailed instruction on how to get started.