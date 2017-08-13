DynamoDB library Vogels promisified for use with Bluebird
A drop-in replacement that extends Vogels with
Async methods.
const vogels = require("vogels-promisified");
var User = module.exports = vogels.define("User", {
hashKey : "email",
timestamps : true,
schema : {
_id : vogels.types.uuid(),
email : Joi.string().email(),
},
});
User
.getAsync(email)
.then(function(user){
// ...
})
.catch(function(err){
// ...
});
User
.scan()
.where("_id").equals(userId)
.execAsync()
.then(function(user){
// ...
})
.catch(function(err){
// ...
});