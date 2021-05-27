openbase logo
vod-js-sdk-v6

by tencentyun
1.4.12 (see all)

tencent cloud vod js sdk v6

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

573

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vod-js-sdk-v6

Web SDK for Tencent Cloud Video Service

Document: https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/266

Install

npm install vod-js-sdk-v6

For browser, there is a umd bundle: dist/vod-js-sdk-v6.js

We use Promise in the source code. You should imoprt Promise polyfill when target legacy browsers.

Demo

demo https://tencentyun.github.io/vod-js-sdk-v6/

demo source code https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/blob/master/docs/index.html

import usage demo: https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/tree/master/docs/import-demo

troubleshooting https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/wiki/%E5%B8%B8%E8%A7%81%E6%95%85%E9%9A%9C%E6%8E%92%E6%9F%A5

Usage

  NOTICE: Document may be outdated, but demo and source code are always latest

See: https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/266/9239

Contributing

  1. git clone this project
  2. npm install
  3. npm run test
  4. add more task cases

