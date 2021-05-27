Web SDK for Tencent Cloud Video Service
Document: https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/266
npm install vod-js-sdk-v6
For browser, there is a umd bundle:
dist/vod-js-sdk-v6.js
We use
Promise in the source code. You should imoprt Promise polyfill when target legacy browsers.
demo https://tencentyun.github.io/vod-js-sdk-v6/
demo source code https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/blob/master/docs/index.html
import usage demo: https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/tree/master/docs/import-demo
troubleshooting https://github.com/tencentyun/vod-js-sdk-v6/wiki/%E5%B8%B8%E8%A7%81%E6%95%85%E9%9A%9C%E6%8E%92%E6%9F%A5
See: https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/266/9239
git clone this project
npm install
npm run test