Vock

VoIP on node.js 0.8.x

This application is a voice chat client you can use with vock-server.

Join #vock on irc.freenode.net if you have any questions!

Installing

npm install -g vock sudo apt-get install pulseaudio libpulse-dev npm install -g vock ?!?!!?!?!

Usage

$ vock create Room created! Run this on other side: vock connect cf94de1a0edd65d19c9071ed9bbf562a0e1e32a3 Waiting for opponent...

On other side:

$ vock connect cf94de1a0edd65d19c9071ed9bbf562a0e1e32a3

Encryption

Vock is using RSA private key for initial handshake to encrypt Diffie-Hellman public keys. All further communication is performed under AES-256 encryption.

By default, Vock is using RSA private key located at ~/.ssh/id_rsa. If you want to use other key, specify it's location by passing --key-file command-line argument or by running vock set key-file /another/key .

Server

Link to server

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2012.

This software also contains:

Opus codec

Copyright 2001-2011 Xiph.Org, Skype Limited, Octasic, Jean-Marc Valin, Timothy B. Terriberry, CSIRO, Gregory Maxwell, Mark Borgerding, Erik de Castro Lopo

Speex

Copyright 2002-2008 Xiph.org Foundation Copyright 2002-2008 Jean-Marc Valin Copyright 2005-2007 Analog Devices Inc. Copyright 2005-2008 Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Copyright 1993, 2002, 2006 David Rowe Copyright 2003 EpicGames Copyright 1992-1994 Jutta Degener, Carsten Bormann

