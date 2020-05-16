openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
voc

voca

by Dmitri Pavlutin
1.4.0 (see all)

The ultimate JavaScript string library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js String Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
feliscatus4995

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Voca JavaScript library logo

travis build code coverage npm package

Voca is a JavaScript library for manipulating strings. https://vocajs.com

v.camelCase('bird flight');              // => 'birdFlight'
v.sprintf('%s costs $%.2f', 'Tea', 1.5); // => 'Tea costs $1.50'
v.slugify('What a wonderful world');     // => 'what-a-wonderful-world'

The Voca library offers helpful functions to make string manipulations comfortable: change case, trim, pad, slugify, latinise, sprintf'y, truncate, escape and much more. The modular design allows to load the entire library, or individual functions to minimize the application builds. The library is fully tested, well documented and long-term supported.

Features

  • Provides the complete set of functions to manipulate, chop, format, escape and query strings
  • Includes detailed, easy to read and searchable documentation
  • Supports a wide range of environments: Node.js 0.10+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari 7+, Edge 13+, IE 9+
  • 100% code coverage
  • No dependencies

Documentation

See the complete documentation at https://vocajs.com

Usage

Voca can be used in various environments.

Node.js, Rollup, Webpack, Browserify

Voca JavaScript library supports Node.js, Rollup, Webpack, Browserify

Install the library with npm into your local modules directory:

npm install voca

CommonJS modules

Then in your application require the entire library:

const v = require('voca');
v.trim(' Hello World! ');            // => 'Hello World'
v.sprintf('%d red %s', 3, 'apples'); // => '3 red apples'

Or require individual functions:

const words = require('voca/words');
const slugify = require('voca/slugify');
words('welcome to Earth'); // => ['welcome', 'to', 'Earth']
slugify('caffé latté');    // => 'caffe-latte'

ES2015 modules

Voca is compatible with ES2015 modules to import the entire library:

import voca from 'voca';
voca.kebabCase('goodbye blue sky'); // => 'goodbye-blue-sky'

Or import individual functions:

import last from 'voca/last';
last('sun rises', 5); // => 'rises'

Browser

Voca JavaScript library supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Internet Explorer

Load the UMD builds directly into browser's web page:

<script src="voca.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Then a global variable v is exposed for the entire library:

<script type="text/javascript">
  v.last('wonderful world', 5); // => 'world'
</script>

Functions

ManipulateQueryChopCaseIndex
v.insertv.endsWithv.charAtv.camelCasev.indexOf
v.latinisev.includesv.codePointAtv.capitalizev.lastIndexOf
v.padv.isAlphav.firstv.decapitalizev.search
v.padLeftv.isAlphaDigitv.graphemeAtv.kebabCaseEscape
v.padRightv.isBlankv.lastv.lowerCasev.escapeHtml
v.repeatv.isDigitv.prunev.snakeCasev.escapeRegExp
v.replacev.isEmptyv.slicev.swapCasev.unescapeHtml
v.replaceAllv.isLowerCasev.substrv.titleCaseStrip
v.reversev.isNumericv.substringv.upperCasev.stripBom
v.reverseGraphemev.isStringv.truncateSplitv.stripTags
v.slugifyv.isUpperCaseCountv.chars
v.splicev.matchesv.countv.codePoints
v.trv.startsWithv.countGraphemesv.graphemes
v.trimFormatv.countSubstringsv.split
v.trimLeftv.sprintfv.countWherev.words
v.trimRightv.vprintfv.countWords
v.wordWrap

Bug reports

For bug reports, documentation typos or feature requests feel free to create an issue.
Please make sure that the same problem wasn't reported already.

For general usage questions please ask on StackOverflow.

Contributing

Contribution is welcome!

  • Create a pull request containing bug fixes or new features. Include unit tests and keep the code coverage report near 100% 😎
  • Propose new functions, improvements, better documentation

See more details in Contributing guide.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Author

Dmitri Pavlutin

| Dmitri Pavlutin | Personal blog | Email

License

Licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Prarthana PandeIndia31 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

Due to its modular structure, the whole library or its individual functions load quickly while reducing the app build. Offers functions to chop, format, manipulate, query, and escape strings. No dependencies

1
lepusarcticus

Alternatives

slu
slugifySlugifies a string
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
us
underscore.stringString manipulation helpers for javascript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cls
clsxA tiny (228B) utility for constructing `className` strings conditionally.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
num
numeralA javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
813K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
str
stringExtra JavaScript string methods.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
95K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial