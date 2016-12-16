VObject-JS allows you to easily manipulate iCalendar objects using JavaScript. Implements rfc5545. Inspired by node-icalendar, ical.js and sabre-vobject.
npm install vobject
var vobject = require('vobject');
The top-level element in iCalendar is the Calendaring and Scheduling Core Object, a collection of calendar and scheduling information. Typically, this information will consist of a single iCalendar object.
var calendar = vobject.calendar();
The body of the iCalendar object (the icalbody) is made up of a list of calendar properties and one or more calendar components.
calendar.setMethod('REQUEST')
var event = vobject.event();
event.setSummary('Hello World!');
event.setDescription('(made with Sunrise)');
Then, add the event to that calendar (events need to be added to a calendar to be a proper iCal object):
calendar.pushComponent(event);
Then, to ICS:
calendar.toICS();
var attendee = vobject.attendee();
attendee.setCN('Pierre Valade');
attendee.setMail('user@domain.com');
attendee.setPartStat('ACCEPTED');
event.addAttendee(attendee);
var organizer = vobject.organizer();
organizer.setCN('Jeremy Le Van');
organizer.setMail('user@domain.com');
event.setOrganizer(organizer);
Date:
var date = vobject.dateValue();
date.setDate(1986, 10, 18);
// or
date.parseDate('1986-10-18');
Date Time:
var dateTime = vobject.dateTimeValue();
dateTime.setDateTime(1986, 10, 18, 13, 05, 00, 120); // last parameter is offset in minutes
// or
dateTime.parseDateTime('1986-10-18T13:00:00+02:00'); // ISO 8601 (with TimeZone support)
Then attach
date or
dateTime to an event:
event.setDTStart(date)
event.setDTStart(dateTime)