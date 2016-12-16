VObject-JS -- iCalendar VObject Manipulation in NodeJS

VObject-JS allows you to easily manipulate iCalendar objects using JavaScript. Implements rfc5545. Inspired by node-icalendar, ical.js and sabre-vobject.

Test

Installation

npm install vobject var vobject = require ( 'vobject' );

Example

Create a Calendar

The top-level element in iCalendar is the Calendaring and Scheduling Core Object, a collection of calendar and scheduling information. Typically, this information will consist of a single iCalendar object.

var calendar = vobject.calendar();

The body of the iCalendar object (the icalbody) is made up of a list of calendar properties and one or more calendar components.

calendar.setMethod( 'REQUEST' )

Create a Event

var event = vobject.event(); event.setSummary( 'Hello World!' ); event.setDescription( '(made with Sunrise)' );

Then, add the event to that calendar (events need to be added to a calendar to be a proper iCal object):

calendar.pushComponent(event);

Then, to ICS:

calendar.toICS();

Add Attendees and Organizer

var attendee = vobject.attendee(); attendee.setCN( 'Pierre Valade' ); attendee.setMail( 'user@domain.com' ); attendee.setPartStat( 'ACCEPTED' ); event.addAttendee(attendee);

var organizer = vobject.organizer(); organizer.setCN( 'Jeremy Le Van' ); organizer.setMail( 'user@domain.com' ); event.setOrganizer(organizer);

Date:

var date = vobject.dateValue(); date.setDate( 1986 , 10 , 18 ); date.parseDate( '1986-10-18' );

Date Time:

var dateTime = vobject.dateTimeValue(); dateTime.setDateTime( 1986 , 10 , 18 , 13 , 05 , 00 , 120 ); dateTime.parseDateTime( '1986-10-18T13:00:00+02:00' );

Then attach date or dateTime to an event:

event.setDTStart(date) event.setDTStart(dateTime)

API