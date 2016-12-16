openbase logo
Readme

VObject-JS -- iCalendar VObject Manipulation in NodeJS

VObject-JS allows you to easily manipulate iCalendar objects using JavaScript. Implements rfc5545. Inspired by node-icalendar, ical.js and sabre-vobject.

Test

Codeship Status for sunrise/vobject-js

Installation

npm install vobject
var vobject = require('vobject');

Example

Create a Calendar

The top-level element in iCalendar is the Calendaring and Scheduling Core Object, a collection of calendar and scheduling information. Typically, this information will consist of a single iCalendar object.

var calendar = vobject.calendar();

The body of the iCalendar object (the icalbody) is made up of a list of calendar properties and one or more calendar components.

calendar.setMethod('REQUEST')

Create a Event

var event = vobject.event();
event.setSummary('Hello World!');
event.setDescription('(made with Sunrise)');

Then, add the event to that calendar (events need to be added to a calendar to be a proper iCal object):

calendar.pushComponent(event);

Then, to ICS:

calendar.toICS();

Add Attendees and Organizer

var attendee = vobject.attendee();
attendee.setCN('Pierre Valade');
attendee.setMail('user@domain.com');
attendee.setPartStat('ACCEPTED');
event.addAttendee(attendee);

var organizer = vobject.organizer();
organizer.setCN('Jeremy Le Van');
organizer.setMail('user@domain.com');
event.setOrganizer(organizer);

Set Dates for an Event

Date:

var date = vobject.dateValue();
date.setDate(1986, 10, 18);
// or
date.parseDate('1986-10-18');

Date Time:

var dateTime = vobject.dateTimeValue();
dateTime.setDateTime(1986, 10, 18, 13, 05, 00, 120); // last parameter is offset in minutes
// or
dateTime.parseDateTime('1986-10-18T13:00:00+02:00'); // ISO 8601 (with TimeZone support)

Then attach date or dateTime to an event:

event.setDTStart(date)
event.setDTStart(dateTime)

API

vobject.property(name, value, parameters)

property.setParameter(name, value)
property.getParameter(name)
property.setValue(value)
property.getValue()
property.toICS()

vobject.component(name)

component.pushProperty(property)
component.getProperties(name)
component.setProperty(property)
component.getProperty(name, index=0)
component.pushComponent(childComponent)
component.toICSLines()
component.toICS()

vobject.calendar()

calendar.setMethod(method)
calendar.getMethod()

vobject.event()

event.setUID(uid)
event.getUID()
event.setSummary(summary)
event.getSummary()
event.setDTStart(date)
event.getDTStart()
event.setDTEnd(date)
event.getDTEnd()
event.setDescription(description)
event.getDescription()
event.setLocation(location)
event.getLocation()
event.setStatus(status)
event.getStatus()
event.setDTStamp(date)
event.getDTStamp()
event.setLastModified(date)
event.getLastModified()
event.setSequence(integer)
event.getSequence()
event.setCreated(date)
event.getCreated()
event.setOrganizer(organizer)
event.getOrganizer()
event.addAttendee(attendee)
event.getAttendees()
event.addRRULE(rrule)
event.getRRULEs()
event.setRecurrenceID(date)
event.getRecurrenceID()
event.setTransparency(transparency)
event.getTransparency()

vobject.person(name)

person.setCUType(type)
person.getCUType()
person.setCN(cn)
person.getCN()
person.setMail(mail)
person.getMail()

vobject.attendee()

attendee.setRole(role)
attendee.getRole()
attendee.setPartStat(partstat)
attendee.getPartStat()
attendee.setRSVP(rsvp)
attendee.getRSVP()

vobject.organizer()

vobject.dateValue(dateString='')

dateValue.type
dateValue.parseDate(dateString)
dateValue.toICS()

vobject.dateTimeValue(dateTimeString='')

dateTimeValue.type
dateTimeValue.parseDateTime(dateTimeString)
dateTimeValue.parseTimestamp(timestamp)
dateTimeValue.setTZID(tzid)
dateTimeValue.getTZID()
dateTimeValue.toICS()

