by Matthew Mueller
4.0.2 (see all)

Minimalist, yet complete control flow library.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

514

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

img

Minimalist, yet complete control flow library

What you get

  • new in 4.0 Consistent function signatures
  • Tiny library (16kb minified + gzipped, lots of module sharing)
  • 2 different kinds of flows: pipeline & stack
  • Browser & server support
  • Supports promises, generators, & sync functions
  • Serial and parallel execution for every flow
  • Returns a promise that you can yield on or "await"
  • DEBUG=vo for insight into what is being called
  • Easily catch and fix errors anywhere in the pipeline
  • Errors passed as arguments so you know where the failure occurred
  • Early exit support
  • Well-tested

Installation

  • Node.js or Browserify: npm install vo
  • Standalone: vo.js & vo.min

Learn by example

Vo supports 2 kinds of asynchronous flows:

  • pipelines: Transformation pipeline. Return values become the arguments to the next function. As of 4.0.0, only the first argument to vo changes.
  • stacks: Express-style. Arguments are passed in at the top and flow through each middleware function

Both of these flows support both parallel and serial execution.

Pipeline Examples

Behaves like transform streams, where return values become arguments to the next function.

  1. single argument, executed in order
  2. multiple arguments, executed in order
  3. single argument, executed in parallel
  4. multiple arguments, executed in parallel
  5. exit early from the pipeline
  6. error in the pipeline
  7. catch error and continue
  8. pipeline composition using promises
  9. pipeline composition with generators

Stacks Examples

Behaves like express middleware, where the initial arguments are arguments to every function, regardless of return value.

Examples coming soon! Check out the comprehensive test suite for now.

Compose Examples

Not implemented yet! Going to use Blake's excellent throwback library to implement this. Also, accepting PRs :-D

Vo Runtime

Now you can run generators top-level with the runtime:

index.js

var res = yield superagent.get('http://google.com')
console.log(res.status) // 200

vo index.js

FAQ

Binding a generator function isn't implemented consistently yet

Use co-bind just to be safe.

Test

We have a comprehensive test suite. Here's how you run it:

npm install
make test

License

MIT

