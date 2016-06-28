Minimalist, yet complete control flow library

What you get

new in 4.0 Consistent function signatures

Consistent function signatures Tiny library (16kb minified + gzipped, lots of module sharing)

2 different kinds of flows: pipeline & stack

Browser & server support

Supports promises, generators, & sync functions

Serial and parallel execution for every flow

Returns a promise that you can yield on or "await"

DEBUG=vo for insight into what is being called

for insight into what is being called Easily catch and fix errors anywhere in the pipeline

Errors passed as arguments so you know where the failure occurred

Early exit support

Well-tested

Installation

Node.js or Browserify: npm install vo

Standalone: vo.js & vo.min

Learn by example

Vo supports 2 kinds of asynchronous flows:

pipelines : Transformation pipeline. Return values become the arguments to the next function. As of 4.0.0 , only the first argument to vo changes.

: Transformation pipeline. Return values become the arguments to the next function. As of , only the first argument to vo changes. stacks: Express-style. Arguments are passed in at the top and flow through each middleware function

Both of these flows support both parallel and serial execution.

Pipeline Examples

Behaves like transform streams, where return values become arguments to the next function.

Stacks Examples

Behaves like express middleware, where the initial arguments are arguments to every function, regardless of return value.

Examples coming soon! Check out the comprehensive test suite for now.

Compose Examples

Not implemented yet! Going to use Blake's excellent throwback library to implement this. Also, accepting PRs :-D

Vo Runtime

Now you can run generators top-level with the runtime:

index.js

var res = yield superagent.get( 'http://google.com' ) console .log(res.status)

vo index.js

FAQ

Binding a generator function isn't implemented consistently yet

Use co-bind just to be safe.

Test

We have a comprehensive test suite. Here's how you run it:

npm install make test

License

MIT