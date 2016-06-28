Minimalist, yet complete control flow library
What you get
- new in 4.0 Consistent function signatures
- Tiny library (16kb minified + gzipped, lots of module sharing)
- 2 different kinds of flows: pipeline & stack
- Browser & server support
- Supports promises, generators, & sync functions
- Serial and parallel execution for every flow
- Returns a promise that you can yield on or "await"
-
DEBUG=vo for insight into what is being called
- Easily catch and fix errors anywhere in the pipeline
- Errors passed as arguments so you know where the failure occurred
- Early exit support
- Well-tested
Installation
- Node.js or Browserify:
npm install vo
- Standalone: vo.js & vo.min
Learn by example
Vo supports 2 kinds of asynchronous flows:
- pipelines: Transformation pipeline. Return values become the arguments to the next function. As of 4.0.0, only the first argument to vo changes.
- stacks: Express-style. Arguments are passed in at the top and flow through each middleware function
Both of these flows support both parallel and serial execution.
Pipeline Examples
Behaves like transform streams, where return values become arguments to the next function.
- single argument, executed in order
- multiple arguments, executed in order
- single argument, executed in parallel
- multiple arguments, executed in parallel
- exit early from the pipeline
- error in the pipeline
- catch error and continue
- pipeline composition using promises
- pipeline composition with generators
Stacks Examples
Behaves like express middleware, where the initial arguments are arguments to every function, regardless of return value.
Examples coming soon! Check out the comprehensive test suite for now.
Compose Examples
Not implemented yet! Going to use Blake's excellent throwback library to implement this. Also, accepting PRs :-D
Vo Runtime
Now you can run generators top-level with the runtime:
index.js
var res = yield superagent.get('http://google.com')
console.log(res.status)
vo index.js
FAQ
Binding a generator function isn't implemented consistently yet
Use co-bind just to be safe.
Test
We have a comprehensive test suite. Here's how you run it:
npm install
make test
License
MIT