VNTK

Vietnamese NLP Toolkit for Node

Installation In A Nutshell

Install Node.js Run: $ npm install vntk --save

Documentation

CLI Utilities

1. Installation

Vntk cli will install nice and easy with:

npm install -g @vntk/cli

Then you need to pay attention to how to use these cli utilities to preprocess text from files, especially vietnamese that describe at the end of each apis usage. If you wish to improve the tool, please fork and make it better here.

2. Usage Example

After the CLI has installed, you need to open your Terminal (or Command Prompt on Windows) and type command you need to use.

For instance, the following command will open a file and process it by using Word Tokenizer to tokenize each lines in the file.

$ vntk ws input.txt --output output.txt

API Usage

1. Tokenizer

Regex Tokenizer using Regular Expression.

Tokenizer is provided to break text into arrays of tokens!

Example:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var tokenizer = vntk.tokenizer(); console .log(tokenizer.tokenize( 'Giá khuyến mãi: 140.000đ / kg ==> giảm được 20%' )) console .log(tokenizer.stokenize( 'Giá khuyến mãi: 140.000đ / kg ==> giảm được 20%' ))

Command line: vntk tok <file_name.txt>

2. Word Segmentation

Vietnamese Word Segmentation using Conditional Random Fields, called: Word Tokenizer .

Word Tokenizer helps break text into arrays of words!

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var tokenizer = vntk.wordTokenizer(); console .log(tokenizer.tag( 'Chào mừng các bạn trẻ tới thành phố Hà Nội' ));

Load custom trained model:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var tokenizer = vntk.wordTokenizer(new_model_path); console .log(tokenizer.tag( 'Chào mừng các bạn trẻ tới thành phố Hà Nội' , 'text' ));

Command line: vntk ws <file_name.txt>

3. POS Tagging

Vietnamese Part of Speech Tagging using Conditional Random Fields, called: posTag .

Pos_Tag helps labeling the part of speech of sentences!

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var pos_tag = vntk.posTag(); console .log(pos_tag.tag( 'Chợ thịt chó nổi tiếng ở TP Hồ Chí Minh bị truy quét' ))

Load custom trained model:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var pos_tag = vntk.posTag(new_model_path); console .log(pos_tag.tag( 'Cán bộ xã và những chiêu "xin làm hộ nghèo" cười ra nước mắt' , 'text' ))

Command line: vntk pos <file_name.txt>

4. Chunking

Vietnamese Chunking using Conditional Random Fields

Chucking helps labeling the part of speech of sentences and short phrases (like noun phrases)!

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var chunking = vntk.chunking(); console .log(chunking.tag( 'Nhật ký SEA Games ngày 21/8: Ánh Viên thắng giòn giã ở vòng loại.' ))

Load custom trained model:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var chunking = vntk.chunking(new_model_path); console .log(chunking.tag( 'Nhật ký SEA Games ngày 21/8: Ánh Viên thắng giòn giã ở vòng loại.' , 'text' ));

Command line: vntk chunk <file_name.txt>

5. Named Entity Recognition

Vietnamese Named Entity Recognition (NER) using Conditional Random Fields

In NER, your goal is to find named entities, which tend to be noun phrases (though aren't always)

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var ner = vntk.ner(); console .log(ner.tag( 'Chưa tiết lộ lịch trình tới Việt Nam của Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump' ))

Load custom trained model:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var ner = vntk.ner(new_model_path); console .log(ner.tag( 'Chưa tiết lộ lịch trình tới Việt Nam của Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump' , 'text' ))

Command line: vntk ner <file_name.txt>

6. Utility

Dictionary

Check a word is exists in dictionary

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var dictionary = vntk.dictionary(); dictionary.has( 'chào' );

Lookup word definitons

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var dictionary = vntk.dictionary(); var senses = dictionary.lookup( 'chào' ); console .log(senses); [ { example : 'chào thầy giáo ~ con chào mẹ' , sub_pos : 'Vt' , definition : 'tỏ thái độ kính trọng hoặc quan tâm đối với ai bằng lời nói hay cử chỉ, khi gặp nhau hoặc khi từ biệt' , pos : 'V' }, { example : 'đứng nghiêm làm lễ chào cờ' , sub_pos : 'Vu' , definition : 'tỏ thái độ kính cẩn trước cái gì thiêng liêng, cao quý' , pos : 'V' }, { example : 'chào hàng ~ lời chào cao hơn mâm cỗ (tng)' , sub_pos : 'Vu' , definition : 'mời ăn uống hoặc mua hàng' , pos : 'V' }]

Clean html

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var util = vntk.util(); util.clean_html( '<span style="color: #4b67a1;">Xin chào!!!</span>' );

vntk clean <file_name1.txt>

Term Frequency–Inverse Document Frequency (tf-idf) is implemented to determine how important a word (or words) is to a document relative to a corpus. See following example.

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var tfidf = new vntk.TfIdf(); tfidf.addDocument( 'Đại tướng Trần Đại Quang - Ủy viên Bộ Chính trị, Bí thư Đảng ủy Công an Trung ương, Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an.' ); tfidf.addDocument( 'Thượng tướng Tô Lâm - Ủy viên Bộ Chính trị - Thứ trưởng Bộ Công an.' ); tfidf.addDocument( 'Thượng tướng Lê Quý Vương - Ủy viên Trung ương Đảng - Thứ trưởng Bộ Công an.' ); tfidf.addDocument( 'Thiếu tướng Bùi Mậu Quân - Phó Tổng cục trưởng Tổng cục An ninh' ); console .log( 'Bộ Công an --------------------------------' ); tfidf.tfidfs( 'Bộ Công an' , function ( i, measure ) { console .log( 'document #' + i + ' is ' + measure); }); console .log( 'Tổng cục An ninh --------------------------------' ); tfidf.tfidfs( 'Tổng cục An ninh' , function ( i, measure ) { console .log( 'document #' + i + ' is ' + measure); });

The above output:

Bộ Công an -------------------------------- document #0 is 6.553712897371581 document #1 is 3.7768564486857903 document #2 is 2.7768564486857903 document #3 is 0.7768564486857903 Tổng cục An ninh -------------------------- document #0 is 1.5537128973715806 document #1 is 0.7768564486857903 document #2 is 0.7768564486857903 document #3 is 9.242592351485516

8. Classifiers

Naive Bayes, fastText are classifiers currently supported.

Bayes Classifier

The following examples use the BayesClassifier class:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var classifier = new vntk.BayesClassifier(); classifier.addDocument( 'khi nào trận chiến đã kết thúc?' , 'when' ); classifier.addDocument( 'tàu rời đi lúc mấy giờ?' , 'when' ); classifier.addDocument( 'trận đấu diễn ra vào thời gian nào?' , 'when' ); classifier.addDocument( 'anh ấy rời đi vào lúc mấy giờ?' , 'when' ); classifier.addDocument( 'bao giờ thì đến lễ hội hóa trang?' , 'when' ); classifier.addDocument( 'ai phát hiện ra điện ?' , 'who' ); classifier.addDocument( 'người sáng lập ra microsoft là ai?' , 'who' ); classifier.addDocument( 'ai kiếm được tiền của họ một cách chăm chỉ ?' , 'who' ); classifier.addDocument( 'người phát minh tạo ra.' , 'who' ); classifier.addDocument( 'gia đình bạn gồm những ai?' , 'who' ); classifier.train(); console .log(classifier.classify( 'chiến tranh thế giới bắt đầu vào lúc nào?' )); console .log(classifier.classify( 'kẻ thù của luffy là ai?' ));

FastText Classifier

According to fasttext.cc. We have a simple classifier for executing prediction models about cooking from stackexchange questions:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); const model = path.resolve(__dirname, './model_cooking.bin' ); const classifier = new vntk.FastTextClassifier(model); classifier.predict( 'Why not put knives in the dishwasher?' , 5 , (err, res) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else if (res.length > 0 ) { let tag = res[ 0 ].label; let confidence = res[ 0 ].value console .log( 'classify' , tag, confidence, res); } else { console .log( 'No matches' ); } });

9. Language identification

VNTK Langid can identify 176 languages from text samples and return confidence scores for each (see the list of ISO codes below). This model was trained by fastText on data from Wikipedia, Tatoeba and SETimes, used under CC-BY-SA.

Api usage example:

langid.detect([input])

langid.getLanguages([input, num, callback])

langid.langids - list of supported languages

const langid = require ( 'vntk' ).langid(); langid.detect( 'sử dụng vntk với fastext rất tuyệt?' ) .then( ( lid ) => { console .log(lid) }); langid.getLanguages( 'Wie lange bleiben Sie?' , 5 ) .then( ( res ) => { let lid = res[ 0 ].label; t.equal(lid, 'de' , 'German' ); t.equal(res.length, 5 , 'number of languagues are detected' ); console .log(res) }); console .log(langid.langids)

Load custom trained model:

var vntk = require ( 'vntk' ); var langid = vntk.langid(new_model_path);

List of supported languages

af als am an ar arz as ast av az azb ba bar bcl be bg bh bn bo bpy br bs bxr ca cbk ce ceb ckb co cs cv cy da de diq dsb dty dv el eml en eo es et eu fa fi fr frr fy ga gd gl gn gom gu gv he hi hif hr hsb ht hu hy ia id ie ilo io is it ja jbo jv ka kk km kn ko krc ku kv kw ky la lb lez li lmo lo lrc lt lv mai mg mhr min mk ml mn mr mrj ms mt mwl my myv mzn nah nap nds ne new nl nn no oc or os pa pam pfl pl pms pnb ps pt qu rm ro ru rue sa sah sc scn sco sd sh si sk sl so sq sr su sv sw ta te tg th tk tl tr tt tyv ug uk ur uz vec vep vi vls vo wa war wuu xal xmf yi yo yue zh

10. CRFSuite

For quick access to CRFSuite which shipped with vntk we can refer to it via following api.

var crfsuite = require('vntk').crfsuite()

Then create a Tagger or Trainer :

var crfsuite = require ( 'vntk' ).crfsuite() var tagger = new crfsuite.Tagger() var trainer = new crfsuite.Trainer()

For detail documentation, click here.

NLP API Server

Follow these steps to quickly serve an NLP API server using vntk:

git clone https://github.com/vunb/vntk cd vntk npm install npm run server

Detail checkout: ./server

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

LICENSE

MIT.