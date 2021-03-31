validate and normalize options
# using npm
npm install --save vnopts
# using yarn
yarn add vnopts
const vnopts = require('vnopts');
const schemas = [
vnopts.ChoiceSchema.create({
name: 'parser',
choices: ['babylon', 'flow', 'typescript'],
}),
vnopts.BooleanSchema.create({
name: 'useFlowParser',
deprecated: true,
redirect: value =>
!value ? undefined : { to: { key: 'parser', value: 'flow' } },
}),
];
vnopts.normalize({ useFlowParser: true }, schemas);
//=> { parser: "flow" }
// warning: `useFlowParser` is deprecated, we now treat it as `{ parser: "flow" }`.
vnopts.normalize({ parser: 'none' }, schemas);
//=> error: Invalid `parser` value. Expected `"babylon", "flow" or "typescript"`, but received `"none"`.
vnopts.normalize({ parserr: 'typescript' }, schemas);
//=> {}
// warning: Ignored unknown option `{ parserr: "typescript" }`. Did you mean `parser`?
/** a shortcut for `new Normalizer(...).normalize(...)` */
function normalize(
options: object,
schemas: Schema[],
opts?: NormalizerOptions,
): object;
class Normalizer {
constructor(schemas: Schema[], opts?: NormalizerOptions);
/** normalize the options based on schemas */
normalize(options: object): object;
/** clear the deprecation warning history so as to show the same warning again */
cleanHistory(): void;
}
interface NormalizerOptions {
logger?: Logger | false;
loggerPrintWidth?: number;
descriptor?: Descriptor;
unknown?: UnknownHandler;
invalid?: InvalidHandler;
deprecated?: DeprecatedHandler;
missing?: IdentifyMissing;
required?: IdentifyRequired;
preprocess?: (options: Options, utils: Utils) => Options;
postprocess?: (
options: Options,
utils: Utils,
) => typeof VALUE_UNCHANGED | { delete?: string[]; override?: Options };
}
Defaults to
console.
interface Logger {
warn(message: string): void;
}
Defaults to
apiDescriptor.
interface Descriptor {
key: (key: string) => string;
value: (value: any) => string;
pair: (pair: { key: string; value: any }) => string;
}
Defaults to
levenUnknownHandler.
type UnknownHandler = (key: string, value: any, utils: Utils) => void | object;
The returned object will be merged into the output object (and validate its value if the key is known).
Defaults to
commonInvalidHandler.
type InvalidHandler = (
key: string,
value: OptionValue,
utils: Utils,
) => string | Error;
Returns an error message or the error itself.
Defaults to
commonDeprecatedHandler.
type DeprecatedHandler = (
keyOrPair: string | { key: string; value: any },
redirectToKeyOrPair: undefined | string | { key: string; value: any },
utils: Utils,
) => string;
Returns a deprecation warning.
Defaults to
() => false.
type IdentifyMissing = (key: string, options: Options) => boolean;
Returns a boolean to indicate if
key is missing in
options.
(
!(key in options) is always considered missing.)
Defaults to
() => false.
type IdentifyRequired = (key: string) => boolean;
Returns a boolean to indicate if
key is required in the output.
interface AnySchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
}
const schemas = [vnopts.AnySchema.create({ name: 'any' })];
vnopts.normalize({ any: 'hello world' }, schemas);
//=> { any: "hello world" }
vnopts.normalize({ unknown: 'hello world' }, schemas);
//=> {}
// warning: Ignored unknown option `{ unknown: "hello world" }`.
interface BooleanSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
}
const schemas = [vnopts.BooleanSchema.create({ name: 'bool' })];
vnopts.normalize({ bool: true }, schemas);
//=> { bool: true }
vnopts.normalize({ bool: 'hello world' }, schemas);
// error: Invalid `bool` value. Expected `true or false`, but received `"hello world"`.
interface NumberSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
}
const schemas = [vnopts.NumberSchema.create({ name: 'num' })];
vnopts.normalize({ num: 1 }, schemas);
//=> { num: 1 }
vnopts.normalize({ num: null }, schemas);
// error: Invalid `num` value. Expected `a number`, but received `null`.
interface IntegerSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
}
const schemas = [vnopts.IntegerSchema.create({ name: 'int' })];
vnopts.normalize({ int: 1 }, schemas);
//=> { int: 1 }
vnopts.normalize({ int: 1.5 }, schemas);
// error: Invalid `int` value. Expected `an integer`, but received `1.5`.
interface StringSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
}
const schemas = [vnopts.StringSchema.create({ name: 'str' })];
vnopts.normalize({ str: 'hi' }, schemas);
//=> { str: "hi" }
vnopts.normalize({ str: true }, schemas);
// error: Invalid `str` value. Expected `a string`, but received `true`.
interface ChoiceSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
choices: Array<
| undefined
| null
| boolean
| number
| string
| {
value: undefined | null | boolean | number | string;
deprecated?: boolean;
hidden?: boolean; // do not show this value in `expected`
redirect?: /* key */ string | { key: string; value: any };
forward?: /* key */ string | { key: string; value: any };
}
>;
}
const schemas = [
vnopts.ChoiceSchema.create({ name: 'choice', choices: [2, false, 'hey'] }),
];
vnopts.normalize({ choice: 2 }, schemas);
//=> { choice: 2 }
vnopts.normalize({ choice: true }, schemas);
// error: Invalid `choice` value. Expected `false, 2 or "hey"`, but received `true`.
AliasSchema validates values using the validator from the source schema and redirects all the value to the source key.
interface AliasSchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
name: string;
/** the name of the source schema */
sourceName: string;
}
const schemas = [
vnopts.BooleanSchema.create({ name: 'source' }),
vnopts.AliasSchema.create({ name: 'alias', sourceName: 'source' }),
];
vnopts.normalize({ alias: true }, schemas);
//=> { source: true }
vnopts.normalize({ alias: 'invalid' }, schemas);
//=> error: Invalid `alias` value. Expected `true or false`, but received `"invalid"`.
AliasSchema validates values using the validator from the source schema and redirects all the value to the source key.
interface ArraySchemaParameters extends SchemaHandlers {
/** defaults to valueSchema's name */
name?: string;
valueSchema: Schema;
}
const schemas = [
vnopts.ArraySchema.create({
valueSchema: vnopts.ChoiceSchema.create({
name: 'choices',
choices: [1, true, 'foo'],
}),
}),
];
vnopts.normalize({ choices: [1, 'foo'] }, schemas);
//=> { choices: [1, "foo"] }
vnopts.normalize({ choices: 1 }, schemas);
//=> error: Invalid `choices` value. Expected `an array of true, 1 or "foo"`, but received `1`.
Every schema has its own handlers but you can still override/extend them.
interface SchemaHandlers {
default?: SchemaDefaultHandler;
expected?: SchemaExpectedHandler;
validate?: SchemaValidateHandler;
deprecated?: SchemaDeprecateHandler;
forward?: SchemaForwardHandler;
redirect?: SchemaRedirectHandler;
overlap?: SchemaOverlapHandler;
preprocess?: SchemaPreprocessHandler;
postprocess?: SchemaPostprocessHandler;
}
type SchemaDefaultHandler =
| DefaultResult
| ((schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => DefaultResult);
type DefaultResult = undefined | { value?: any };
undefined represents no default value,
default values are wrapped in an object's
value field
to avoid the ambiguity between missing and
undefined.
type SchemaExpectedHandler =
| ExpectedResult
| (((schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => ExpectedResult));
type ExpectedResult =
| string
| { text: string }
| {
text?: string;
list: {
title: string;
values: ExpectedResult[];
};
};
Returns the description for the expected value in the form of text and/or list.
For example the following
ExpectedResult:
{
"list": {
"title": "one of the following values",
"values": ["foo", "bar", "baz"]
}
}
will produce the following message in
commonInvalidHandler:
Invalid `<key>` value. Expected `one of the following values`, but received `<value>`.
- `"foo"`
- `"bar"`
- `"baz"`
If both
text and
list are returned,
text will be chosen if its width is the minimum one or its width is less than
loggerPrintWidth,
otherwise
list.
type SchemaValidateHandler =
| ValidateResult
| ((value: unknown, schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => ValidateResult);
type ValidateResult = boolean | { value: unknown };
Returns a boolean represents if the entire value is valid,
or put the invalid value in an object's
value field if only part of the value is invalid,
this is useful for collection schema like
ArraySchema.
type SchemaDeprecatedHandler =
| DeprecatedResult
| ((value: unknown, schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => DeprecatedResult);
type DeprecatedResult = boolean | { value: any } | Array<{ value: any }>;
Returns
true if the entire key is deprecated,
false if it's not deprecated,
or (an array of) an object with
value field if only part of the value is deprecated,
one object corresponds to one deprecation warning.
type SchemaForwardHandler =
| ForwardResult
| ((value: any, schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => ForwardResult);
type TransferTo = /* key */ string | { key: string; value: any };
type TransferResult = TransferTo | { from?: /* value */ any; to: TransferTo };
type ForwardResult = undefined | TransferResult | Array<TransferResult>;
Returns a key or a key-value pair if the entire value needs to be forwarded there,
or (an array of) an object with
from/
to field if only part of the value needs to be forwarded.
type SchemaRedirectHandler =
| RedirectResult
| ((value: any, schema: Schema, utils: Utils) => RedirectResult);
type RedirectResult =
| ForwardResult
| {
remain?: any;
redirect: ForwardResult;
};
Similar to
forward but returns an object with
remain/
redirect field if not the entire value needs to be redirected.
type SchemaOverlapHandler = (
currentValue: any,
newValue: any,
schema: Schema,
utils: Utils,
) => any;
Describes what should the normalizer do if there're multiple values assigned to the same key.
type SchemaPreprocessHandler = (
value: unknown,
schema: Schema,
utils: Utils,
) => unknown;
The preprocess before passing into the validator.
type SchemaPostprocessHandler = (
value: unknown,
schema: Schema,
utils: Utils,
) => unknown;
The postprocess after normalization.
# lint
yarn run lint
# build
yarn run build
# test
yarn run test
MIT © Ika