VMAP Javascript Library

Parse a VMAP XML document to Javascript object. Complies with VMAP 1.0.1 spec.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install vmap

Usage

Provide the VMAP constructor an XML in order to have a parsed version of it.

Access VMAP properties using the APIs documented below.

import VMAP from '@dailymotion/vmap' ; const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , vmapURL); xhr.send(); xhr.onreadystatechange = function ( ) { if (xhr.readyState === xhr.DONE) { if (xhr.status === 200 ) { const vmap = new VMAP(xhr.responseXML); } } };

API

VMAP

Properties

version : The VMAP version (should be 1.0).

: The VMAP version (should be 1.0). adBreaks : An array of VMAPAdBreak objects.

: An array of objects. extensions : An array of Object with children : Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key attribute : Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key value : Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated

: An array of with

VMAPAdBreak

Provides information about an ad break.

Properties

timeOffset : Represents the timing of the ad break.

: Represents the timing of the ad break. breakType : Identifies whether the ad break allows "linear", "nonlinear" or "display" ads.

: Identifies whether the ad break allows "linear", "nonlinear" or "display" ads. breakId : An optional string identifier for the ad break.

: An optional string identifier for the ad break. repeatAfter : An option used to distribute ad breaks equally spaced apart from one another along a linear timeline.

: An option used to distribute ad breaks equally spaced apart from one another along a linear timeline. adSource : A VMAPAdSource object.

: A object. trackingEvents : An array of Object with tracking URLs event : The name of the event to track for the element. Can be one of breakStart, breakEnd or error. uri : The URI of the tracker.

: An array of with tracking URLs extensions : An array of Object with children : Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key attribute : Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key value : Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated

: An array of with

Methods

track(event, errorCode) : Call the trackers for the given event with an option error code parameter for error events.

VMAPAdSource

Provides the player with either an inline ad response or a reference to an ad response.

Properties

id : Ad identifier for the ad source.

: Ad identifier for the ad source. allowMultipleAds : Indicates whether a VAST ad pod or multple buffet of ads can be served into an ad break.

: Indicates whether a VAST ad pod or multple buffet of ads can be served into an ad break. followRedirects : Indicates whether the video player should honor the redirects within an ad response.

: Indicates whether the video player should honor the redirects within an ad response. vastAdData : Contains an embedded VAST response.

: Contains an embedded VAST response. adTagURI : Contains a URI to the VAST.

: Contains a URI to the VAST. customData : Contains custom ad data.

Support and compatibility

The library is 100% written in JavaScript and the source code uses modern features like modules , classes , ecc... . Make sure your environment supports these features, or transpile the library when bundling your project.

Pre-bundled versions

We provide several pre-bundled versions of the library (see dist directory)

Browser

A pre-bundled version of VMAP-jsis available: vmap-js.js .

You can add the script directly to your page and access the library through the VMAP constructor.

< script src = "dist/vmap-js.js" > </ script >

var vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);

Node

A pre-bundled version for node is available too: vmap-js-node.js .

const VMAP = require ( '@dailymotion/vmap' ) const vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);

Build and tests

Install dependencies with:

npm install

The project is bundled using Rollup. Build with:

npm run-script build

Run tests with: