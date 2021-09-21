Parse a VMAP XML document to Javascript object. Complies with VMAP 1.0.1 spec.
Install with npm
npm install vmap
Provide the
VMAP constructor an XML in order to have a parsed version of it.
Access
VMAP properties using the APIs documented below.
import VMAP from '@dailymotion/vmap';
// Fetch VMAP as XML
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', vmapURL);
xhr.send();
xhr.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (xhr.readyState === xhr.DONE) {
if (xhr.status === 200) {
// Get a parsed VMAP object
const vmap = new VMAP(xhr.responseXML);
}
}
};
version: The VMAP version (should be 1.0).
adBreaks: An array of
VMAPAdBreak objects.
extensions: An array of
Object with
children:
Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key
attribute:
Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key
value:
Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated
Provides information about an ad break.
timeOffset: Represents the timing of the ad break.
breakType: Identifies whether the ad break allows "linear", "nonlinear" or "display" ads.
breakId: An optional string identifier for the ad break.
repeatAfter: An option used to distribute ad breaks equally spaced apart from one another along a linear timeline.
adSource: A
VMAPAdSource object.
trackingEvents: An array of
Object with tracking URLs
event: The name of the event to track for the element. Can be one of breakStart, breakEnd or error.
uri: The URI of the tracker.
extensions: An array of
Object with
children:
Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key
attribute:
Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key
value:
Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated
track(event, errorCode): Call the trackers for the given event with an option error code parameter for
error events.
Provides the player with either an inline ad response or a reference to an ad response.
id: Ad identifier for the ad source.
allowMultipleAds: Indicates whether a VAST ad pod or multple buffet of ads can be served into an ad break.
followRedirects: Indicates whether the video player should honor the redirects within an ad response.
vastAdData: Contains an embedded VAST response.
adTagURI: Contains a URI to the VAST.
customData: Contains custom ad data.
The library is 100% written in JavaScript and the source code uses modern features like
modules,
classes, ecc... . Make sure your environment supports these features, or transpile the library when bundling your project.
We provide several pre-bundled versions of the library (see
dist directory)
A pre-bundled version of VMAP-jsis available:
vmap-js.js.
You can add the script directly to your page and access the library through the
VMAP constructor.
<script src="dist/vmap-js.js"></script>
var vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);
A pre-bundled version for node is available too:
vmap-js-node.js.
const VMAP = require('@dailymotion/vmap')
const vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);
Install dependencies with:
npm install
The project is bundled using Rollup. Build with:
npm run-script build
Run tests with:
npm test