openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vmap

by dailymotion
3.2.0 (see all)

A VMAP JavaScript Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

979

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VMAP Javascript Library

Build Status code style: prettier License: MIT npm version

Parse a VMAP XML document to Javascript object. Complies with VMAP 1.0.1 spec.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install vmap

Usage

Provide the VMAP constructor an XML in order to have a parsed version of it.

Access VMAP properties using the APIs documented below.

import VMAP from '@dailymotion/vmap';

// Fetch VMAP as XML
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', vmapURL);
xhr.send();
xhr.onreadystatechange = function() {
    if (xhr.readyState === xhr.DONE) {
        if (xhr.status === 200) {
            // Get a parsed VMAP object
            const vmap = new VMAP(xhr.responseXML);
        }
    }
};

API

VMAP

Properties

  • version: The VMAP version (should be 1.0).
  • adBreaks: An array of VMAPAdBreak objects.
  • extensions: An array of Object with
    • children: Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key
    • attribute: Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key
    • value: Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated

VMAPAdBreak

Provides information about an ad break.

Properties

  • timeOffset: Represents the timing of the ad break.
  • breakType: Identifies whether the ad break allows "linear", "nonlinear" or "display" ads.
  • breakId: An optional string identifier for the ad break.
  • repeatAfter: An option used to distribute ad breaks equally spaced apart from one another along a linear timeline.
  • adSource: A VMAPAdSource object.
  • trackingEvents: An array of Object with tracking URLs
    • event: The name of the event to track for the element. Can be one of breakStart, breakEnd or error.
    • uri: The URI of the tracker.
  • extensions: An array of Object with
    • children: Object containing all this extension children and their name as the key
    • attribute: Object containing all this extension attributes and their name as the key
    • value: Object parsed from CDATA or as a fallback all of the text nodes of this extension concatenated

Methods

  • track(event, errorCode): Call the trackers for the given event with an option error code parameter for error events.

VMAPAdSource

Provides the player with either an inline ad response or a reference to an ad response.

Properties

  • id: Ad identifier for the ad source.
  • allowMultipleAds: Indicates whether a VAST ad pod or multple buffet of ads can be served into an ad break.
  • followRedirects: Indicates whether the video player should honor the redirects within an ad response.
  • vastAdData: Contains an embedded VAST response.
  • adTagURI: Contains a URI to the VAST.
  • customData: Contains custom ad data.

Support and compatibility

The library is 100% written in JavaScript and the source code uses modern features like modules, classes, ecc... . Make sure your environment supports these features, or transpile the library when bundling your project.

Pre-bundled versions

We provide several pre-bundled versions of the library (see dist directory)

Browser

A pre-bundled version of VMAP-jsis available: vmap-js.js.

You can add the script directly to your page and access the library through the VMAP constructor.

<script src="dist/vmap-js.js"></script>

var vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);

Node

A pre-bundled version for node is available too: vmap-js-node.js.

const VMAP = require('@dailymotion/vmap')

const vmap = new VMAP(vmapXML);

Build and tests

Install dependencies with:

npm install

The project is bundled using Rollup. Build with:

npm run-script build

Run tests with:

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial