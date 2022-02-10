vm2 is a sandbox that can run untrusted code with whitelisted Node's built-in modules. Securely!
Try it yourself:
const vm = require('vm');
vm.runInNewContext('this.constructor.constructor("return process")().exit()');
console.log('Never gets executed.');
const {VM} = require('vm2');
new VM().run('this.constructor.constructor("return process")().exit()');
// Throws ReferenceError: process is not defined
IMPORTANT: VM2 requires Node.js 6 or newer.
npm install vm2
const {VM} = require('vm2');
const vm = new VM();
vm.run(`process.exit()`); // TypeError: process.exit is not a function
const {NodeVM} = require('vm2');
const vm = new NodeVM({
require: {
external: true,
root: './'
}
});
vm.run(`
var request = require('request');
request('http://www.google.com', function (error, response, body) {
console.error(error);
if (!error && response.statusCode == 200) {
console.log(body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
}
});
`, 'vm.js');
VM is a simple sandbox to synchronously run untrusted code without the
require feature. Only JavaScript built-in objects and Node's
Buffer are available. Scheduling functions (
setInterval,
setTimeout and
setImmediate) are not available by default.
Options:
timeout - Script timeout in milliseconds. WARNING: You might want to use this option together with
allowAsync=false. Further, operating on returned objects from the sandbox can run arbitrary code and circumvent the timeout. One should test if the returned object is a primitive with
typeof and fully discard it (doing logging or creating error messages with such an object might also run arbitrary code again) in the other case.
sandbox - VM's global object.
compiler -
javascript (default) or
coffeescript or custom compiler function. The library expects you to have coffee-script pre-installed if the compiler is set to
coffeescript.
eval - If set to
false any calls to
eval or function constructors (
Function,
GeneratorFunction, etc.) will throw an
EvalError (default:
true).
wasm - If set to
false any attempt to compile a WebAssembly module will throw a
WebAssembly.CompileError (default:
true).
allowAsync - If set to
false any attempt to run code using
async will throw a
VMError (default:
true).
IMPORTANT: Timeout is only effective on synchronous code that you run through
run. Timeout does NOT work on any method returned by VM. There are some situations when timeout doesn't work - see #244.
const {VM} = require('vm2');
const vm = new VM({
timeout: 1000,
allowAsync: false,
sandbox: {}
});
vm.run('process.exit()'); // throws ReferenceError: process is not defined
You can also retrieve values from VM.
let number = vm.run('1337'); // returns 1337
TIP: See tests for more usage examples.
Unlike
VM,
NodeVM allows you to require modules in the same way that you would in the regular Node's context.
Options:
console -
inherit to enable console,
redirect to redirect to events,
off to disable console (default:
inherit).
sandbox - VM's global object.
compiler -
javascript (default) or
coffeescript or custom compiler function (which receives the code, and it's file path). The library expects you to have coffee-script pre-installed if the compiler is set to
coffeescript.
eval - If set to
false any calls to
eval or function constructors (
Function,
GeneratorFunction, etc.) will throw an
EvalError (default:
true).
wasm - If set to
false any attempt to compile a WebAssembly module will throw a
WebAssembly.CompileError (default:
true).
sourceExtensions - Array of file extensions to treat as source code (default:
['js']).
require -
true or object to enable
require method (default:
false).
require.external - Values can be
true, an array of allowed external modules, or an object (default:
false). All paths matching
/node_modules/${any_allowed_external_module}/(?!/node_modules/) are allowed to be required.
require.external.modules - Array of allowed external modules. Also supports wildcards, so specifying
['@scope/*-ver-??], for instance, will allow using all modules having a name of the form
@scope/something-ver-aa,
@scope/other-ver-11, etc. The
* wildcard does not match path separators.
require.external.transitive - Boolean which indicates if transitive dependencies of external modules are allowed (default:
false). WARNING: When a module is required transitively, any module is then able to require it normally, even if this was not possible before it was loaded.
require.builtin - Array of allowed built-in modules, accepts ["*"] for all (default: none). WARNING: "*" can be dangerous as new built-ins can be added.
require.root - Restricted path(s) where local modules can be required (default: every path).
require.mock - Collection of mock modules (both external or built-in).
require.context -
host (default) to require modules in the host and proxy them into the sandbox.
sandbox to load, compile, and require modules in the sandbox. Except for
events, built-in modules are always required in the host and proxied into the sandbox.
require.import - An array of modules to be loaded into NodeVM on start.
require.resolve - An additional lookup function in case a module wasn't found in one of the traditional node lookup paths.
nesting - WARNING: Allowing this is a security risk as scripts can create a NodeVM which can require any host module.
true to enable VMs nesting (default:
false).
wrapper -
commonjs (default) to wrap script into CommonJS wrapper,
none to retrieve value returned by the script.
argv - Array to be passed to
process.argv.
env - Object to be passed to
process.env.
strict -
true to loaded modules in strict mode (default:
false).
IMPORTANT: Timeout is not effective for NodeVM so it is not immune to
while (true) {} or similar evil.
REMEMBER: The more modules you allow, the more fragile your sandbox becomes.
const {NodeVM} = require('vm2');
const vm = new NodeVM({
console: 'inherit',
sandbox: {},
require: {
external: true,
builtin: ['fs', 'path'],
root: './',
mock: {
fs: {
readFileSync: () => 'Nice try!'
}
}
}
});
// Sync
let functionInSandbox = vm.run('module.exports = function(who) { console.log("hello "+ who); }');
functionInSandbox('world');
// Async
let functionWithCallbackInSandbox = vm.run('module.exports = function(who, callback) { callback("hello "+ who); }');
functionWithCallbackInSandbox('world', (greeting) => {
console.log(greeting);
});
When
wrapper is set to
none,
NodeVM behaves more like
VM for synchronous code.
assert.ok(vm.run('return true') === true);
TIP: See tests for more usage examples.
To load modules by relative path, you must pass the full path of the script you're running as a second argument to vm's
run method if the script is a string. The filename is then displayed in any stack traces generated by the script.
vm.run('require("foobar")', '/data/myvmscript.js');
If the script you are running is a VMScript, the path is given in the VMScript constructor.
const script = new VMScript('require("foobar")', {filename: '/data/myvmscript.js'});
vm.run(script);
You can increase performance by using precompiled scripts. The precompiled VMScript can be run multiple times. It is important to note that the code is not bound to any VM (context); rather, it is bound before each run, just for that run.
const {VM, VMScript} = require('vm2');
const vm = new VM();
const script = new VMScript('Math.random()');
console.log(vm.run(script));
console.log(vm.run(script));
It works for both
VM and
NodeVM.
const {NodeVM, VMScript} = require('vm2');
const vm = new NodeVM();
const script = new VMScript('module.exports = Math.random()');
console.log(vm.run(script));
console.log(vm.run(script));
Code is compiled automatically the first time it runs. One can compile the code anytime with
script.compile(). Once the code is compiled, the method has no effect.
Errors in code compilation and synchronous code execution can be handled by
try-catch. Errors in asynchronous code execution can be handled by attaching
uncaughtException event handler to Node's
process.
try {
var script = new VMScript('Math.random()').compile();
} catch (err) {
console.error('Failed to compile script.', err);
}
try {
vm.run(script);
} catch (err) {
console.error('Failed to execute script.', err);
}
process.on('uncaughtException', (err) => {
console.error('Asynchronous error caught.', err);
});
You can debug or inspect code running in the sandbox as if it was running in a normal process.
debugger keyword.
/tmp/main.js:
const {VM, VMScript} = require('.');
const fs = require('fs');
const file = `${__dirname}/sandbox.js`;
// By providing a file name as second argument you enable breakpoints
const script = new VMScript(fs.readFileSync(file), file);
new VM().run(script);
/tmp/sandbox.js
const foo = 'ahoj';
// The debugger keyword works just fine everywhere.
// Even without specifying a file name to the VMScript object.
debugger;
To prevent sandboxed scripts from adding, changing, or deleting properties from the proxied objects, you can use
freeze methods to make the object read-only. This is only effective inside VM. Frozen objects are affected deeply. Primitive types cannot be frozen.
Example without using
freeze:
const util = {
add: (a, b) => a + b
}
const vm = new VM({
sandbox: {util}
});
vm.run('util.add = (a, b) => a - b');
console.log(util.add(1, 1)); // returns 0
Example with using
freeze:
const vm = new VM(); // Objects specified in the sandbox cannot be frozen.
vm.freeze(util, 'util'); // Second argument adds object to global.
vm.run('util.add = (a, b) => a - b'); // Fails silently when not in strict mode.
console.log(util.add(1, 1)); // returns 2
IMPORTANT: It is not possible to freeze objects that have already been proxied to the VM.
Unlike
freeze, this method allows sandboxed scripts to add, change, or delete properties on objects, with one exception - it is not possible to attach functions. Sandboxed scripts are therefore not able to modify methods like
toJSON,
toString or
inspect.
IMPORTANT: It is not possible to protect objects that have already been proxied to the VM.
const assert = require('assert');
const {VM} = require('vm2');
const sandbox = {
object: new Object(),
func: new Function(),
buffer: new Buffer([0x01, 0x05])
}
const vm = new VM({sandbox});
assert.ok(vm.run(`object`) === sandbox.object);
assert.ok(vm.run(`object instanceof Object`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`object`) instanceof Object);
assert.ok(vm.run(`object.__proto__ === Object.prototype`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`object`).__proto__ === Object.prototype);
assert.ok(vm.run(`func`) === sandbox.func);
assert.ok(vm.run(`func instanceof Function`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`func`) instanceof Function);
assert.ok(vm.run(`func.__proto__ === Function.prototype`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`func`).__proto__ === Function.prototype);
assert.ok(vm.run(`new func() instanceof func`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`new func()`) instanceof sandbox.func);
assert.ok(vm.run(`new func().__proto__ === func.prototype`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`new func()`).__proto__ === sandbox.func.prototype);
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer`) === sandbox.buffer);
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer instanceof Buffer`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer`) instanceof Buffer);
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer.__proto__ === Buffer.prototype`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer`).__proto__ === Buffer.prototype);
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer.slice(0, 1) instanceof Buffer`));
assert.ok(vm.run(`buffer.slice(0, 1)`) instanceof Buffer);
Before you can use vm2 in the command line, install it globally with
npm install vm2 -g.
vm2 ./script.js
CHANGELOG.md
package.json version number
npm publish