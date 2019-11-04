emulate node's vm module for the browser
Just write some client-side javascript:
var vm = require('vm');
window.addEventListener('load', function () {
var res = vm.runInNewContext('a + 5', { a : 100 });
document.querySelector('#res').textContent = res;
});
compile it with browserify:
browserify entry.js -o bundle.js
then whip up some html:
<html>
<head>
<script src="/bundle.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
result = <span id="res"></span>
</body>
</html>
and when you load the page you should see:
result = 105
Evaluate some
code in a new iframe with a
context.
Contexts are like wrapping your code in a
with() except slightly less terrible
because the code is sandboxed into a new iframe.
This module is depended upon by browserify, so you should just be able to
require('vm') and it will just work. However if you want to use this module
directly you can install it with npm:
npm install vm-browserify
MIT