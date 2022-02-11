Vlocity Build

Vlocity Build is a command line tool to export and deploy Vlocity DataPacks in a source control friendly format through a YAML Manifest describing your project. Its primary goal is to enable Continuous Integration for Vlocity Metadata through source control. It is written as a Node.js Command Line Tool.

Recent Features

See Release Notes for Recent Features

Vlocity DX Desktop Application

Vlocity DX Documentation in the Success Community

Vlocity DX is a desktop application that allows exporting and deploying DataPacks and includes a graphical representation fo differences between orgs and the ability to revert changes before deploying.

Org to Org Comparison

Same Org OmniScript Comparison

Install Node.js

Download and Install Node at:

https://nodejs.org/

This tool requires Node Version 10+.

Use node -v to find out which version you are on.

You can install or update this package like any other Node Package! Do not clone the repo!

npm install --global vlocity vlocity help

This should show a list of all available commands confirming that the project has been installed or updated successfully. You can now run this command from any folder.

Releases

All releases for this Project can be found at: https://github.com/vlocityinc/vlocity_build/releases

Each release includes a Binary for:

Linux

MacOS

Windows x64

Installing Older Release Versions

To Install an Older Version of the Vlocity Build Tool use the following NPM command for installing by version:

npm install --global vlocity@1.9.1 vlocity help

Cloning Vlocity Build - Not Recommended

It is no longer advised to clone the Vlocity Build Repository directly. If you have previously cloned the Vlocity Build Project and are having issues with the alias vlocity still being used as the cloned project, please use the following command in the cloned vlocity_build folder:

npm unlink .

If you would like to use the Vlocity Build Project from its Source, please use the following command in the cloned vlocity_build folder:

npm link npm install

Getting Started

Recommended - Salesforce DX CLI

If you are using Salesforce DX, you can use -sfdx.username to use a Salesforce DX Authorized Org for authentication. The Vlocity Build Tool will use the Salesforce DX information from sfdx force:org:display -u <username or alias> . This can be a Scratch Org, or one Authorized through sfdx force:auth:web:login .

Alternative - Username & Password

Otherwise, create your own property files for your Source and Target Salesforce Orgs with the following:

sf.username = < Salesforce Username > sf.password = < Salesforce Password + Security Token > sf.loginUrl = < https:

Commands using this would be in the form of:

vlocity packExport -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath>

When you (or your CI/CD server) is behind a proxy you can specify the proxy URL with a Username and password by adding the following line to your property file:

sf.httpProxy: http:

It is best to not rely on a single build.properties file and instead use named properties files for each org like build_source.properties and build_target.properties

Alternative - OAuth

Additionally there is support for OAuth style information sent through the command line or property file:

vlocity packExport -sf.accessToken <accessToken> -sf.instanceUrl <instanceUrl> -sf.sessionId <sessionId>

If you are using this method also include oauthConnection: true in your Job File.

Running the Process

Commands follow the syntax:

vlocity packExport -sfdx.username <username> -job <filepath>

Job File

The Job File used to define the project location and the various settings for running a DataPacks Export / Deploy.

Step by Step Guide

Authorize a Source and Target Org with Salesforce CLI or set up build_source.properties and build_target.properties files to get started with migration.

Simple Export

Example.yaml shows the most Simple Job File that can be used to setup a project:

projectPath: ./example_vlocity_build

Export and Deploy commands accept the argument -key <DataPackType> or -key <DataPackType>/<DataPackKey> to define what is exported. More info at DataPack Key Based Export

After creating the Example.yaml file, run the following command to export all DataRaptors in the org:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job Example.yaml packExport -key DataRaptor

Which will produce the following output:

Salesforce Org >> source_org@vlocity.com Exporting >> DataRaptor a191N000012pxsYQAQ Creating file >> example_vlocity_build/DataRaptor/DataRaptor-Migration/DataRaptor-Migration_DataPack.json Salesforce Org >> source_org@vlocity.com Current Status >> Export Successful >> 1 Errors >> 0 Remaining >> 0 Elapsed Time >> 0m 5s Salesforce Org >> source_org@vlocity.com Export success: 1 Completed

This has exported data from the org specified and written it to the folder example_vlocity_build specified in the Example.yaml file found at dataPacksJobs/Example.yaml

Simple Deploy

To deploy the data you just exported run the following command:

vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com -job Example.yaml packDeploy

Which will produce the following output:

Salesforce Org >> target_org @vlocity .com Current Status >> Deploy Adding to Deploy >> DataRaptor/DataRaptor Migration - DataRaptor-Migration Deploy Success >> DataRaptor/DataRaptor Migration - DataRaptor-Migration Salesforce Org >> target_org @vlocity .com Current Status >> Deploy Successful >> 1 Errors >> 0 Remaining >> 0 Elapsed Time >> 0m 4s Salesforce Org >> target_org @vlocity .com

Org to Org Migration

When Exporting and Deploying between two Orgs use the following action plan:

Authorize with Salesforce CLI or create Property Files for each Org. build_source.properties and build_target.properties Create a Job File which identifies your projectPath and the queries for the DataPack Types you would like to export. To export OmniStudio DataPacks:

projectPath: vlocity queries: - OmniScript - IntegrationProcedure - DataRaptor - FlexCard

Run the Export:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml packExport Settings will automatically be deployed if it is the first time you are deploying to this org. This will take 30 seconds and will only need to be rerun when the settings change. If you encounter any Errors during Export please evaluate their importance. Any error during export points to potential errors during deploy. See the troubleshooting section of this document for more details on fixing errors. Once errors are fixed, run the following to re-export any failed data:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml packRetry

If your Export fails midway through due to connection issues, you can also use the following to pick the export back up where it left off:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml packContinue Check the Exported Data for Potential Issues:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml validateLocalData

This will give a summary of Duplicate and Missing Global Keys. Use the argument --fixLocalGlobalKeys to automatically add missing and change duplicate keys. However it is generally better to fix the data in the Org itself. Run the deploy:

vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml packDeploy If you encounter any Errors during deploy they must be fixed. But first, evaluate whether the error has been mitigated by later uploads of missing data. Run:

vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com -job Platform.yaml packRetry

Which will retry the failed DataPacks, often fixing errors due to issues in the order of deploy or Salesforce Governor limits. packRetry should be run until the error count stops going down after each run. See the troubleshooting section of this document for more details on fixing errors.

Summary of Org to Org Migration

All together the commands are:

vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job EPC.yaml packExport vlocity -sfdx.username source_org@vlocity.com -job EPC.yaml packRetry vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com -job EPC.yaml packDeploy vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com -job EPC.yaml packRetry

New Sandbox Orgs

If you have recently installed the Vlocity Managed Package or created a Sandbox Org that is not a Full Copy Sandbox and have done no development this Salesforce Org, you should run the following command to load all the default Vlocity Metadata:

vlocity -sfdx.username target_org@vlocity.com --nojob installVlocityInitial

This will install the Base UI Templates, CPQ Base Templates, EPC Default Objects and any other default data delivered through Vlocity DataPacks. This command should only be run if the Org was not previously used for Vlocity Development.

Automation Quick Guide

Vlocity Build + Salesforce DX

Vlocity Build is meant to fit seamlessly into an Automated Salesforce Build.

A simple Project could look like:



Which includes Vlocity DataPacks in vlocity_components folder and a Salesforce DX Project in the salesforce_sfdx folder.

A Shell script with Salesforce DX and Vlocity Build would have the following:

sfdx force:auth:jwt:grant --username " $DP_BT_HUB " --jwtkeyfile " $DP_BT_JWT " --clientid " $DP_DT_CONNECTED " --setdefaultdevhubusername DURATION_DAYS=1 if [ -z " $1 " ]; then SCRATCH_ORG=`sfdx force:org:create --definitionfile config/scratch.json --durationdays $DURATION_DAYS --json` SF_USERNAME=` echo $SCRATCH_ORG | jq -r '. | .result.username' ` else SF_USERNAME= $1 fi sfdx force:mdapi:deploy --deploydir managed_packages/vlocity_package -- wait -1 --targetusername $SF_USERNAME sfdx force: source :push --targetusername $SF_USERNAME vlocity -sfdx.username $SF_USERNAME -job VlocityComponents.yaml refreshVlocityBase vlocity -sfdx.username $SF_USERNAME -job VlocityComponents.yaml packDeploy

Vlocity Managed Package

The managed package in the example is installed through the Metadata API with sfdx . It is stored at the path managed_packages/vlocity_package/installedPackages/vlocity_cmt.installedPackage . The version of the package installed can be updated in this file.

< InstalledPackage xmlns = "http://soap.sforce.com/2006/04/metadata" > < versionNumber > 900.208.0 </ versionNumber > </ InstalledPackage >

Running in Jenkins

In order to run sfdx in Jenkins (or any server) you must setup JWT Authorization.

Salesforce additionally provides a Trailhead for Travis CI

The first step of setting up Jenkins for this project is adding the JWT Bindings:

Then adding the build step:

Auto Compilation of LWC OmniScript and Cards

The Vlocity Build Tool will now automatically compile and deploy OmniScript and Cards LWCs after Activation through Puppeteer or Chrome installed on your local machine. To install puppeteer into a build machine or locally run:

npm install puppeteer -g

If your system has Chrome installed VBT will automatically start a headless chrome session, authenticate to the deployment org, and use a page in the Vlocity Managed Package to compile and deploy the OmniScript or Card.

To disable this feature add to your Job File:

ignoreLWCActivationOS: true ignoreLWCActivationCards: true

Otherwise these are now on by default.

Initial Support for OmniScript / FlexCards Local Compilation

This is only supported for Package Versions Spring '22+.

To setup the local compile you will need to request a Username and Password for the private Vlocity NPM Repo. If you have previously used OmniOut then it is the same credentials.

If you do not have credentials Request an NPM repository access key from your Vlocity customer representative by filing a support case with the subject: "Request for Access Key to Vlocity's Private NPM Repository at https://repo.vlocity.com/repository/vlocity-public/ for using OmniOut / IDX CLI".

The easiest way to set it up is to add the credentials to an .npmrc file in the User's home directoty of your machine. //repo.vlocity.com/repository/vlocity-public/:username=USERNAME //repo.vlocity.com/repository/vlocity-public/:_password="PASSWORD"

It will automatically use the correct compiler based on your managed package version.

The Job File

A Job File is similar to a Salesforce package.xml file, however it also includes runtime options like the maximum number of concurrent API calls running.

The Default Job Settings will automatically be used if not explicitly specified in your file, and it is best to not add settings to the file unless you want to change them from the defaults.

The Job File's primary settings that you should define is specifying the folder that you would like to use to contain your project.

projectPath: ../myprojectPath

The projectPath can be the absolute path to a folder or the relative path from where you run the vlocity command.

What will be Exported?

Recommended - DataPack Key Based Export

You can export DataPacks by their Vlocity DataPack Key which is the same as the Folder that they live in after being exported. For a Product the DataPack Key is Product2/${GlobalKey__c} . You can get a full list of Vlocity DataPack Keys by running getAllAvailableExports .

In the Job File to Get all by Type

To Export All DataRaptors and OmniScripts from the Org use:

projectPath: ./myprojectPath queries: - DataRaptor - OmniScript

Alternative - Query Based

By default, all data will be exported from the org when running the packExport command. To narrow the exported data, you can define any Salesforce SOQL query that returns the Id of records you would like to export.

queries: - VlocityDataPackType: DataRaptor query: Select Id from %vlocity_namespace%__DRBundle__c where Name LIKE '%Migration' LIMIT 1

This query will export a DataRaptor Vlocity DataPack by querying the SObject table for DataRaptor DRBundle__c and even supports the LIMIT 1 and LIKE syntax.

Example Job File

projectPath: ./example_vlocity_build queries: - VlocityDataPackType: DataRaptor query: Select Id from %vlocity_namespace%__DRBundle__c LIMIT 1

When creating your own Job File, the only setting that is very important is the projectPath which specifies where the DataPacks files will be written.

All other settings will use the Default Project Settings.

By Default, all DataPack Types will be Exported when running packExport, so to override the Export data, it is possible to use predefined queries, or write your own.

Predefined vs Explicit Queries

Vlocity has defined full queries for all Supported DataPack Types which will export all currently Active Vlocity Metadata. This is the most simple way to define your own Job File queries.

To Export All DataRaptors and OmniScripts from the Org use:

projectPath: ./myprojectPath queries: - DataRaptor - OmniScript

This predefined syntax is defined in lib/querydefinitions.yaml and will load the following explicit queries:

queries: - VlocityDataPackType: DataRaptor query: Select Id, Name from %vlocity_namespace%__DRBundle__c where %vlocity_namespace%__Type__c != 'Migration' - VlocityDataPackType: OmniScript query: Select Id, %vlocity_namespace%__Type__c, %vlocity_namespace%__SubType__c, %vlocity_namespace%__Language__c from %vlocity_namespace%__OmniScript__c where %vlocity_namespace%__IsActive__c = true AND %vlocity_namespace%__IsProcedure__c = false

The WHERE clauses show that these Queries will Export all DataRaptors that are not internal Vlocity Configuration Data and all Active OmniScripts.

When Exporting, the DataPacks API will additionally export all dependencies of the Vlocity DataPacks which are being exported. So Exporting just the OmniScripts from an Org will also bring in all referenced DataRaptors, VlocityUITemplates, etc, so that the OmniScript will be fully usable once deployed.

Query All

Running packExport with no queries defined in your Job File will export all the predefined queries for each type. If you do have some special queries defined, you can also run: packExportAllDefault to specify running all the default queries.

Git Changes Based Deploys

Add gitCheck: true to your job file to enable checking what the latest git hash was before deploying to the target org. With this setting only the DataPacks that have changed between the previous git hash and the latest git hash will be deployed to the org. Add the key gitCheckKey: Folder1 to your individual Job Files if you have more than one folder in your repo that contains DataPacks.

This will greatly speed up Deployment when used consistently.

Troubleshooting

Log Files

Three log files are generated for every command run.

VlocityBuildLog.yaml - This file is a summary of what was executed during the command just run. It will appear in the directory you are running the command.

VlocityBuildErrors.log - This file will contain the errors during the job. It will appear in the directory you are running the command.

vlocity-temp/logs/<JobName>-<Timestamp>-<Command>.yaml - This is a saved version of the VlocityBuildLog.yaml in the logs folder for every command run.

Run commands with --verbose to include all logging into the log files.

Data Quality

Once Exported it is very important to validate that your data is in state that is ready to be deployed. The Vlocity Build tool primarily relies on unique data in fields across the different objects to prevent duplicate data being uploaded.

Errors

Not Found

Generally errors will be due to missing or incorrect references to other objects.

Error >> DataRaptor --- GetProducts --- Not Found Error >> VlocityUITemplate --- ShowProducts --- Not Found

This "VlocityUITemplate --- ShowProducts --- Not Found" error during Export means that something, likely an OmniScript, has a reference to a VlocityUITemplate that is not currently Active or does not exist in the org as a VlocityUITemplate. In some cases the VlocityUITemplate for an OmniScript can actually be included inside the Visualforce Page in which the OmniScript is displayed. In that case, this error can be completely ignored. The DataRaptor Not Found means that likely someone deleted or changed the name of the DataRaptor being referenced without updating the OmniScript using it.

No Match Found

Errors occurring during Export will likely result in Errors during deploy. But not always. Errors during Deploy will occur when a Salesforce Id reference is not found in the target system:

Deploy Error >> Product2/02d3feaf-a390-2f57-a08c-2bfc3f9b7333 --- iPhone --- No match found for vlocity_cmt__ProductChildItem__c.vlocity_cmt__ChildProductId__c - vlocity_cmt__GlobalKey__c=db65c1c5-ada4-7952-6aa5-8a6b2455ea02

In this Error the Product being deployed is the iPhone with Global Key 02d3feaf-a390-2f57-a08c-2bfc3f9b7333 and the error is stating that one of the Product Child Items could not find the referenced product with Global Key db65c1c5-ada4-7952-6aa5-8a6b2455ea02 . This means the other Product must also be deployed.

In the error, after No match found for it is signifying a Reference Field on the SObject with the missing data <SObject>.<FieldName> or in this example vlocity_cmt__ProductChildItem__c.vlocity_cmt__ChildProductId__c . After this it is indicating what Data is in the DataPack's saved reference: vlocity_cmt__GlobalKey__c=db65c1c5-ada4-7952-6aa5-8a6b2455ea02 . This is the Global Key of the Product2 being referenced by the field ChildProductId__c on the SObject ProductChildItem__c . If it is clear that the referenced data does exist, in this case a Product2 with vlocity_cmt__GlobalKey__c=db65c1c5-ada4-7952-6aa5-8a6b2455ea02 , make sure that the Matching Key for this SObject type is correctly aligned between your two environments.

SASS Compilation Error

SASS Compilation Error VlocityUITemplate/cpq-total-card Failed to compile SCSS: .\VlocityUITemplate\cpq-total-card\cpq-total-card.scss SASS compilation failed, see error message for details: Error: on line 2 of /stdin >> @import "cpq-theme-variables" ;

When SASS Fails to compile the issue is generally related to the export not including VlocityUITemplates that are referenced as part of the SASS compilation. Export the missing data with the command: vlocity -job <JobFile> packExport -key VlocityUITemplate/cpq-theme-variables

Validation Errors

Deploys will run all of the Triggers associated with Objects during their import. As there are various rules across the Vlocity Data Model, sometimes errors will occur due to attempts to create what is considered "bad data". These issues must be fixed on a case by case basis.

Some errors are related to potential data quality issues: Product2/adac7afa-f741-80dd-9a69-f8a5aa61eb56 >> IPhone Charger - Error - Product you are trying to add is missing a Pricebook Entry in pricebook >>2018 Pricebook<< Please add product to pricebook and try again

While not clear from the wording, this error indicates that one of the Child Products being added to this Product will potentially cause issues because the Child Product is not in the 2018 Pricebook. To workaround this issue it is most simple to disable temporarily disable the listed Pricebook. This error is generally caused by a cascading failure and can also be solved by deploying the listed pricebook on its own with the command:

vlocity packDeploy -manifest '["Pricebook2/2018 Pricebook"]'

No Configuration Found

If you see this error on any DataPack Type: AttributeCategory/Something -- DataPack >> Something -- Error Message -- No Configuration Found: Attribute Category Migration

Run packUpdateSettings or add autoUpdateSettings: true to your job file.

Duplicate Value Found

Some errors are related to conflicting data. For Attribute Category Display Sequence you will receive the following:

Error >> AttributeCategory/Product_Attributes --- Product Attributes --- duplicate value found: <unknown> duplicates value on record with id: <unknown>

This error means that a Unique field on the Object is a duplicate of an existing Unique field value. Unfortunately it does not always provide the actual Id. Update the display sequence value for an existing Attribute Category objects in Target Org.

Records with the same Display Sequence can be found via the SOQL query:

Select Id, Name from %vlocity_namespace%AttributeCategoryc where %vlocity_namespace%DisplaySequencec = %DisplaySequence__c from DataPack.json file%

Multiple Imported Records will incorrectly create the same Salesforce Record

Catalog/Data – Datapack >> Data – Error Message – Incorrect Import Data. Multiple Imported Records will incorrectly create the same Salesforce Record. vlocity_cmt__CatalogProductRelationship__c: 20MB Plan

These errors mean there are duplicates in the data. Multiple records with the same data for vlocity_cmt__CatalogProductRelationship__c: 20MB Plan (this is the Name). The Matching Key for a CatalogProductRelationshipc object is `%vlocity_namespace%CatalogIdc, %vlocity_namespace%Product2Id__c` (See Current Matching Keys). Therefore, this error means that there are two references to the same product inside the same Catalog, which is not allowed. The Duplicates must be removed from the Source Org and Re-Exported.

Some records were not processed

Product2/adac7afa-f741-80dd-9a69-f8a5aa61eb56 -- Datapack >> IPhone Charger -- Error Message -- Some records were not processed. Please validate imported data types.

This error means that during the Deploy some of the Records that exist as part of the DataPack Data were not upserted into Salesforce. This generally means that there is a mismatch between the Configuration Data in the target org compared to the Source Org. Re-running packUpdateSettings in both orgs is the best way to solve this issue.

Cleaning Bad Data

This tool includes a script to help find and eliminate "bad data". It can be run with the following command:

vlocity -propertyfile <propertyfile> -job <job> cleanOrgData

This will run Node.js script that Adds Global Keys to all SObjects missing them, and deletes a number of Stale data records that are missing data to make them useful.

External Ids and Global Keys

Most objects being deployed have a field or set of fields used to find unique records like an External Id in Salesforce. For many Vlocity Objects this is the Global Key field. If a Deploy finds 1 object matching the Global Key then it will overwrite that object during deploy. If it finds more than 1 then it will throw an error:

Deploy Error >> Product2/02d3feaf-a390-2f57-a08c-2bfc3f9b7333 --- iPhone --- Duplicate Results found for Product2 WHERE vlocity_cmt__GlobalKey__c=02d3feaf-a390-2f57-a08c-2bfc3f9b7333 - Related Ids: 01t1I000001ON3qQAG,01t1I000001ON3xQAG

This means that Duplicates have been created in the org and the data must be cleaned up.

While there are protections against missing or duplicate Global Keys the logic is often in triggers which may have at points been switched off, and sometimes applies to data that may have existed before the Vlocity Package was installed.

You can fix missing GlobalKeys by running the following command which will start a set of Batch Jobs to add Global Keys to any Objects which are missing them:

vlocity -propertyfile <propertyfile> -job <job> runJavaScript -js cleanData.js

This will run Node.js script that Adds Global Keys to all SObjects missing them, and deletes a number of Stale data records that are missing data to make them useful.

However, when you are attempting to migrate data from one org to another where both orgs have missing GlobalKeys, but existing data that should not be duplicated, a different strategy may need to be used to produce GlobalKeys that match between orgs.

Validation

Ultimately the best validation for a deploy will be testing the functionality directly in the org.

After Export the command validateLocalData can be used to detect missing and duplicate GlobalKeys in the local files that have been exported.

Another way to see any very clear potential issues is to see if recently deployed data matches exactly what was just exported.

You can run the following command to check the current local data against the data that exists in the org you deployed to:

vlocity -propertyfile build_uat.properties -job Example.yaml packGetDiffs

This will provide a list of files that are different locally than in the org. In the future more features will be added to view the actual diffs.

All Commands

Primary

packExport : Export from a Salesforce org into a DataPack Directory

packExportSingle : Export a Single DataPack by Id

packExportAllDefault : Export All Default DataPacks as listed in Supported Types Table

packDeploy : Deploy all contents of a DataPacks Directory

Troubleshooting

packContinue : Continues a job that failed due to an error

packRetry : Continues a Job retrying all deploy errors or re-running all export queries

validateLocalData : Check for Missing Global Keys in Data.

cleanOrgData : Run Scripts to Clean Data in the Org and Add Global Keys to SObjects missing them

refreshProject : Refresh the Project's Data to the latest format for this tool

checkStaleObjects : Ensure that all references in your project exist in either the org or locally. This is meant to ensure that you will see any missing reference errors before your deployment.

Additional

packGetDiffsAndDeploy : Deploy only files that are modified compared to the target Org

packGetDiffs : Find all Diffs in Org Compared to Local Files

packBuildFile : Build a DataPacks Directory into a DataPack file

runJavaScript : Rebuild all DataPacks running JavaScript on each or run a Node.js Script

packUpdateSettings : Refreshes the DataPacks Settings to the version included in this project. Recommended only if you are on the latest Major version of the Vlocity Managed Package

runApex : Runs Anonymous Apex specified in the option -apex at the specified path or in the /apex folder

packGetAllAvailableExports : Get list of all DataPacks that can be exported

refreshVlocityBase : Deploy and Activate the Base Vlocity DataPacks included in the Managed Package

installVlocityInitial : Deploy and Activate the Base Vlocity DataPacks and Configuration DataPacks included in the Managed Package

Example Commands

packExport

packExport will retrieve all Vlocity Metadata from the org as Vlocity DataPacks as defined in the Job File and write them to the local file system in a Version Control friendly format.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packExport

packExportSingle

packExportSingle will export a single DataPack and all its dependencies. It also supports only exporting the single DataPack with no dependencies by setting the depth.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packExportSingle - type <VlocityDataPackType> -id <Salesforce Id> -depth <Integer>

Max Depth is optional and a value of 0 will only export the single DataPack. Max Depth of 1 will export the single DataPack along with its first level dependencies.

packExportAllDefault

packExportAllDefault will retrieve all Vlocity Metadata instead of using the Job File definition.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packExportAllDefault

packDeploy

packDeploy will deploy all contents in the projectPath of the Job File to the Salesforce Org.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packDeploy

cleanOrgData

cleanOrgData will find and fix issues in the Org Data. It will add values to missing Global Keys and detect Duplicate Global Keys. Duplicate Global Keys must be fixed in the Org.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> cleanOrgData

validateLocalData will find and can fix issues in the local data files. It will detect Missing and Duplicate Global Keys. Using the argument --fixLocalGlobalKeys will add missing Global Keys and change duplicate Global Keys to a new GUID.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> validateLocalData --fixLocalGlobalKeys

refreshProject

refreshProject will rebuild the folders for the Data at the projectPath. Additionally, it will resolve any missing references between the files to ensure they deploy in the correct order.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> refreshProject

packContinue

packContinue can be used to resume the job that was running before being cancelled or if there was an unexpected error. It will work for Export or Deploy.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packContinue

packRetry

packRetry can be used to restart the job that was previously running and will additionally set all Errors back to Ready to deployed again.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packRetry

packGetDiffs

packGetDiffs will provide a list of files that are different locally than in the org. In the future more features will be added to view the actual diffs.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packGetDiffs

packGetDiffsAndDeploy

packGetDiffsAndDeploy will first find all files that are different locally than in the target Org, and then will deploy only the DataPacks that have changed or are new.

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> packGetDiffsAndDeploy

While this may take longer than doing an actual deploy, it is a great way to ensure that you are not updating items in your org more than necessary.

Additional Command Line Options

The Job file additionally supports some Vlocity Build based options and the options available to the DataPacks API. Most Options can also be passed in as Command Line Options with -optionName <value> or --optionName for Boolean values.

Job Options

Option Description Type Default activate Will Activate everything after it is imported / deployed Boolean false addSourceKeys Generate Global / Unique Keys for Records that are missing this data. Improves ability to import exported data Boolean false autoFixPicklists Makes metadata changes across orgs for Vlocity Managed Package fields automatically propagate and eliminates errors due to this missing metadata. Does not work for Managed Global Value Sets - Like Vlocity's CurrencyCode field. Boolean true autoRetryErrors Will automatically retry after a deploy to see if any errors can be fixed by retrying due primarily to references that did not correctly resolve Boolean false autoUpdateSettings Automatically run packUpdateSettings before deploy Boolean true buildFile The target output file from packBuildFile String AllDataPacks.json defaultMaxParallel The number of parallel processes to use for export Integer 1 compileOnBuild Compiled files will not be generated as part of this Export. Primarily applies to SASS files currently Boolean false continueAfterError Don't end vlocity job on error Boolean false delete Delete the VlocityDataPack__c file on finish Boolean true exportPacksMaxSize Split DataPack export once it reaches this threshold Integer null expansionPath Secondary path after projectPath to expand the data for the Job String . gitCheck Allows using Git Hashes to determine changes and greatly speed up Deployment. See Git Changes Based Deploys Boolean false gitCheckKey See Git Changes Based Deploys String null ignoreAllErrors Ignore Errors during Job. It is recommended to NOT use this setting. Boolean false manifestOnly If true, an Export job will only save items specifically listed in the manifest Boolean false maxDepth The max distance of Parent or Children Relationships from initial data being exported Integer -1 (All) maximumDeployCount The maximum number of items in a single Deploy. Setting this to 1 combined with using preStepApex can allow Deploys that act against a single DataPack at a time Integer 1000 processMultiple When false each Export or Import will run individually Boolean true reactivateOmniScriptsWhenEmbeddedTemplateFound This will run activate for ALL OmniScripts and requires that you are logged in via SFDX Authentication. Boolean false supportForceDeploy Attempt to deploy DataPacks which have not had all their parents successfully deployed Boolean false supportHeadersOnly Attempt to deploy a subset of data for certain DataPack types to prevent blocking due to Parent failures Boolean false useAllRelationships Determines whether or not to store the _AllRelations.json file which may not generate consistently enough for Version Control. Recommended to set to false. Boolean true useVlocityTriggers Turn on / off Vlocity's AllTriggers Custom Setting during the Deploy Boolean true disableVlocityTriggers Turn off Vlocity's AllTriggers Custom Setting during the Deploy Boolean false ignoreLWCActivationOS Do not compile and deploy LWC OmniScripts Boolean false ignoreLWCActivationCards Do not compile and deploy LWC Cards Boolean false lwcCompilerNamespace Overrides the namespace of the installed managed package. Useful when using a developer org. String - lwcCompilerVersion Overrides the version of the installed managed package. Useful when using a developer org. String - npmRepository Overrides the npm repository where the LWC compiler is hosted String - npmAuthKey Your customer NPM auth key used to install the LWC compiler package String -

Vlocity Build Options

Option Description Type Default apex Apex Class to run with the runApex command String none folder Path to folder containing Apex Files when using the runApex command String none javascript Path to javascript file to run when using the runJavaScript command String none json Output the result of the Job as JSON Only. Used in CLI API applications Boolean false json-pretty Output the result of the Job as more readable JSON Only. Used in CLI API applications Boolean false job Path to job file String none key DataPack Key to Export or Deploy String none manifest JSON of VlocityDataPackKeys to be processed JSON none simpleLogging Remove the colors from console output. Good for Automation servers. Boolean false nojob Run command without specifying a Job File. Will use all default settings Boolean false propertyfile Path to propertyfile which can also contain any Options String build.properties query SOQL Query used for packExportSingle command String none queryAll Query all default types. Overrides any project settings Boolean false quiet Don't log any output Boolean false sandbox Set sf.loginUrl to https://test.salesforce.com Boolean false sfdx.username Use Salesforce DX Authorized Username String none sf.accessToken Salesforce Access Token when using OAuth info String none sf.instanceUrl Salesforce Instance URL when using OAuth info String none sf.loginUrl Salesforce Login URL when sf.username + sf.password String https://login.salesforce.com sf.password Salesforce password + security token when using sf.username String none sf.sessionId Salesforce Session Id when using OAuth info String none sf.username Salesforce username when using sf.password String none type DataPack Type used for packExportSingle command String none verbose Show additional logging statements Boolean false

Developer Workflow

When developing on a large project, exporting DataPacks through Queries is not the ideal process. Instead, each developer should keep track of the major items that they are working on and extract those items as needed to commit to Version Control.

Manifest Driven Workflow

The manifest section of the Job File can be used to create a collection of DataPacks to be exported or deployed. Manifests are based on the VlocityDataPackKey of each DataPack.

VlocityDataPackKey Overview

Each DataPack has a VlocityDataPackKey that represents its Unique Name in the DataPacks system. After Exporting a DataPack this VlocityDataPackKey is also the VlocityDataPackType/FolderName of the DataPack.

For Product2 DataPacks, the VlocityDataPackKey is built using the vlocity_namespace__GlobalKey__c . Given the Product2:

{ "%vlocity_namespace%__GlobalKey__c" : "7e0b4fa5-4290-d439-ba96-f1a1c3708b0b" , "Family" : "Phones" , "IsActive" : true , "Name" : "iPhone 6s Plus" , "VlocityDataPackType" : "SObject" , "VlocityRecordSObjectType" : "Product2" }

The VlocityDataPackKey would be Product2/7e0b4fa5-4290-d439-ba96-f1a1c3708b0b . This is also the same as the Folder Name of the Product2 DataPack when saved to the file system. This is because the GlobalKey__c of the Product2 is meant to be a unique field, and the Folders must also have unique names.

Here is the iPhone 6s Plus Product2 DataPack in its folder with the same VlocityDataPackKey as shown above:

Using the VlocityDataPackKey in the Manifest

This VlocityDataPackKey can be added to the manifest of the Job File to drive Export of this Product along with all its dependencies.

projectPath: . manifest: - Product2/7e0b4fa5-4290-d439-ba96-f1a1c3708b0b

You can see all the available VlocityDataPackKeys for your Manifest by running:

vlocity packGetAllAvailableExports --nojob

This will additionally create the file VlocityBuildLog.yaml which will save all the results in a format that you can move to your job file.

manifest: - AttributeCategory/CLOUD_SERVICES - AttributeCategory/MOBILE_HANDSET - AttributeCategory/INTERNET - AttributeCategory/MOBILE_CONTRACT - AttributeCategory/MOBILE_TRADE_IN - AttributeCategory/SIM_CARD - AttributeCategory/WATCH - CalculationMatrix/AgeRating - DataRaptor/Billing Import Bundle

Adding to Job Files

When defining your project through a Manifest, it is best to create 2 Job Files.

Export Job File Deploy Job File

Export Job File

The Export Job File will be used to only export the listed manifest items plus their dependencies. For someone only working on a set of Products, this Job File would look like:

Export.yaml

projectPath: . expansionPath: vlocity manifest: - Product2/1b1b6c6f-c1b0-1c1d-e068-4651202cb07b - Product2/6e28982d-57c8-5bd3-e6db-d66c02c20e43 - Product2/7e0b4fa5-4290-d439-ba96-f1a1c3708b0b - Product2/9a86f5d9-2e05-ef0d-3492-3479db233ef8

Running packExport -job Export.yaml would also export any DataPacks that these Products depend on by default. To only export the exact manifest you can use -depth 0 to your command.

Deploy Job File

The manifest is also used to control what is deployed, but in the deploy case it will only deploy what is specified. This allows deploying only a specific set of local folders to the Org, as the VlocityDataPackKeys are the Folder Paths of the DataPacks.

Therefore, it is best to create a second job file for Deploy. This job file only needs projectPath as it will deploy the entire contents of the project by default.

Deploy.yaml

projectPath: . expansionPath: vlocity

Running packDeploy -job Deploy.yaml will then deploy all of the DataPacks in the vlocity folder as there is no manifest being defined.

Other Job File Settings

The Job File has a number of additional runtime settings that can be used to define your project and aid in making Exports / Deploys run successfully. However, the Default settings should only be modified to account for unique issues in your Org.

Basic

projectPath: ../my-project expansionPath: datapack-expanded

Export

Exports can be setup as a series of queries or a manifest.

Export by Queries

Queries support full SOQL to get an Id for each DataPackType. You can have any number of queries in your export. SOQL Queries can use %vlocity_namespace%__ to be namespace independent or the namespace of your Vlocity Package can be used.

queries: - DataRaptor - VlocityDataPackType: VlocityUITemplate query: Select Id from %vlocity_namespace%__VlocityUITemplate__c where Name LIKE 'campaign%'

Export by Predefined Queries is the recommended approach for defining your Project and you can mix the predefined and explicit queries as shown above

Export Results

The primary use of this tool is to write the results of the Export to the local folders at the expansionPath. There is a large amount of post processing to make the results from Salesforce as Version Control friendly as possible.

Additionally, an Export Build File can be created as part of an Export. It is a single file with all of the exported DataPack Data in it with no post processing.

exportBuildFile: AllDataPacksExported.json

This file is not Importable to a Salesforce Org through the DataPacks API, but could be used to see the full raw output from a Salesforce Org. Instead, use the BuildFile task to create an Importable file.

Advanced: Export by Manifest

The manifest defines the Data used to export. Not all types will support using a manifest as many types are only unique by their Id. VlocityDataPackTypes that are unique by name will work for manifest. These are limited to: DataRaptor, VlocityUITemplate, VlocityCard

manifest: VlocityCard: - Campaign-Story OmniScript: - Type: Insurance Sub Type: Billing Language: English

Due to the limitation that not all DataPackTypes support the manifest format. It is best to use the Export by Queries syntax

Advanced: Export Individual SObject Records

You can export individual SObjects by using the VlocityDataPackType SObject. This will save each SObject as its own file.

vlocity packExport - type SObject -query "SELECT Id FROM PricebookEntry WHERE Id in ('01u0a00000I4ON2AAN', '01u0a00000I4ON2AAN')"

This will export the PricebookEntries into a folder called SObject_PricebookEntry.

This method is also very good for adding Custom Settings to Version Control, however it requires creating Matching Key Records for your Custom Setting. See Creating Custom Matching Keys for more information on Matching Keys. You can specify a Custom Setting in your job file as follows:

queries: - VlocityDataPackType: SObject query: Select Id FROM MyCustomSetting__c

This will export the MyCustomSetting__c records into a folder called SObject_MyCustomSetting.

BuildFile

This specifies a File to create from the DataPack Directory. It could then be uploaded through the DataPacks UI in a Salesforce Org.

buildFile: ProductInfoPhase3.json

Anonymous Apex

Vlocity has identified the Anonymous Apex that should run during most Deploys. It is not necessary to change these settings unless you want to change the default behavior. Currently the Vlocity Templates and Vlocity Cards will be deactivated before Deploy, and Products will have their Attribute JSON Generated after Deploy.

Anonymous Apex will run before and After a Job by job type and before each step of a Deploy. Available types are Import, Export, Deploy, BuildFile, and ExpandFile. Apex files live in vlocity_build/apex. You can include multiple Apex files with "//include FileName.cls;" in your .cls file.

preJobApex: Deploy: DeactivateTemplatesAndLayouts.cls

With this default setting, the Apex Code in DeativateTemplatesAndLayouts.cls will run before the deploy to the org. In this case it will Deactivate the Vlocity Templates and Vlocity UI Layouts (Cards) associated with the Deploy. See Advanced Anonymous Apex for more details.

Supported DataPack Types

These types are what would be specified when creating a Query or Manifest for the Job.

VlocityDataPackType All SObjects Attachment Attachment AttributeAssignmentRule AttributeAssignmentRule__c AttributeCategory AttributeCategoryc

Attributec CalculationMatrix CalculationMatrixc

CalculationMatrixVersionc

CalculationMatrixRow__c CalculationProcedure CalculationProcedurec

CalculationProcedureVersionc

CalculationProcedureStep__c Catalog Catalogc

CatalogRelationshipc

CatalogProductRelationship__c ContextAction ContextAction__c ContextDimension ContextDimensionc

ContextMappingc

ContextMappingArgument__c ContextScope ContextScope__c ContractType ContractTypec

ContractTypeSettingc CpqConfigurationSetup CpqConfigurationSetup__c DataRaptor DRBundlec

DRMapItemc Document

(Salesforce Standard Object) Document DocumentClause DocumentClause__c DocumentTemplate DocumentTemplatec

DocumentTemplateSectionc

DocumentTemplateSectionCondition__c EntityFilter EntityFilterc

EntityFilterConditionc

EntityFilterMemberc

EntityFilterConditionArgumentc IntegrationProcedure OmniScriptc

Elementc InterfaceImplementation InterfaceImplementationc

InterfaceImplementationDetailc ItemImplementation ItemImplementation__c ManualQueue ManualQueue__c ObjectClass ObjectClassc

ObjectFieldAttributec

AttributeBindingc

AttributeAssignmentc ObjectContextRule

(Vlocity Object Rule Assignment) ObjectRuleAssignment__c ObjectLayout ObjectLayoutc

ObjectFacetc

ObjectSectionc

ObjectElementc OmniScript OmniScriptc

Elementc OfferMigrationPlan OfferMigrationPlanc

OfferMigrationComponentMappingc OrchestrationDependencyDefinition OrchestrationDependencyDefinition__c OrchestrationItemDefinition OrchestrationItemDefinition__c OrchestrationPlanDefinition OrchestrationPlanDefinition__c Pricebook2

(Salesforce Standard Object) Pricebook2 PriceList PriceListc

PricingElementc

PricingVariablec

PricingVariableBindingc PricingPlan PricingPlanc

PricingPlanStepc PricingVariable PricingVariable__c Product2

(Salesforce Standard Object) Product2

PricebookEntry

AttributeAssignmentc

ProductChildItemc

OverrideDefinitionc

ProductConfigurationProcedurec

ProductRelationshipc

ProductEligibilityc

ProductAvailabilityc

RuleAssignmentc

ProductRequirementc

ObjectFieldAttributec

PricingElementc

PriceListEntryc

DecompositionRelationshipc

OrchestrationScenarioc Promotion Promotionc

PromotionItemc QueryBuilder QueryBuilderc

QueryBuilderDetailc Rule Rulec

RuleVariablec

RuleActionc

RuleFilterc StoryObjectConfiguration

(Custom Setting) StoryObjectConfiguration__c String Stringc

StringTranslationc System Systemc

SystemInterfacec TimePlan TimePlan__c TimePolicy TimePolicy__c UIFacet UIFacet__c UISection UISection__c VlocityAction VlocityAction__c VlocityAttachment VlocityAttachment__c VlocityCard VlocityCard__c VlocityFunction VlocityFunctionc

VlocityFunctionArgumentc VlocityPicklist Picklistc

PicklistValuec VlocitySearchWidgetSetup

(Vlocity Interaction Launcher) VlocitySearchWidgetSetupc

VlocitySearchWidgetActionsSetupc VlocityStateModel VlocityStateModelc

VlocityStateModelVersionc

VlocityStatec

VlocityStateTransitionc VlocityUILayout VlocityUILayout__c VlocityUITemplate VlocityUITemplate__c VqMachine

(Vlocity Intelligence Machine) VqMachinec

VqMachineResourcec VqResource

(Vlocity Intelligence Resource) VqResourcec

Attachment

AttributeAssignmentc

Advanced

Anonymous Apex and JavaScript

In order to make the Anonymous Apex part reusable, you can include multiple Apex files with "//include FileName.cls;" in your .cls file. This allows you to write Utility files that can be reused. The BaseUtilities.cls file includes an additional feature that will send the data as a JSON to your Anonymous Apex.

Namespace

In Anonymous apex vlocity_namespace will be replaced with the vlocity.namespace from the propertyfile.

Loading Apex Code

Apex code can be loaded relative from the Project Path or with an absolute path.

List<Object> dataSetObjects = (List<Object>)JSON.deserializeUntyped( 'CURRENT_DATA_PACKS_CONTEXT_DATA' ); List<Map<String, Object>> dataPackDataSet = new List<Map<String, Object>>(); for (Object obj : dataSetObjects) { if (obj != null ) { dataPackDataSet.add((Map<String, Object>)obj); } }

The token CURRENT_DATA_PACKS_CONTEXT_DATA will be replaced with JSON data and converted into a List<Map<String, Object>> with data depending on the type of setting and type of job being run.

PreJobApex

Pre Job Apex can run Anonymous Apex before the DataPack Job starts. While it is possible to use the CURRENT_DATA_PACKS_CONTEXT_DATA described above, for large projects it will be over the 32000 character limit for Anonymous Apex.

preJobApex vs preStepApex

preStepApex will send only the DataPack context data for the currently running API call. For Deploys, this means that instead of Deactivating all Templates and Layouts for an entire project before beginning a full deploy, using the same provided DeactivateTemplatesAndLayouts.cls as preStepApex, the target Salesforce Org will be minimally impacted as each Template or Card will only be Deactivated while it is being deployed. Best when combined with the maximumDeployCount of 1.

postStepApex can be used to run any compilation steps in Apex that are not automatically run inside triggers. EPCProductJSONUpdate.cls is recommended to be run when Deploying Products.

Pre and Post Job JavaScript

Like Pre and Post Job Apex you can also run JavaScript against the project with the preJobJavaScript, postJobJavaScript in your Job File.

Your JavaScript file should implement:

module .exports = function ( vlocity, currentContextData, jobInfo, callback ) { });

Export by Queries

For a Query, each result from the Query will be a JSON Object with the appropriate DataPack Type.

queries: - VlocityDataPackType: VlocityUITemplate query: Select Id from %vlocity_namespace%__VlocityUITemplate__c where Name LIKE 'campaign%'

Becomes:

{ "VlocityDataPackType" : "VlocityUITemplate" , "Id" : "01r61000000DeTeAAN" , }

Deploy

Before a Deploy, each JSON Object will be a small amount of information about the Object. By default it is the Name of the Object. For a VlocityUILayout it would be:

{ "VlocityDataPackType" : "VlocityUILayout" , "Name" : "Campaign-Story" }

In the DeactivateTemplatesAndLayouts.cls this Name is used to Deactivate the Layouts that are pending for Deploy.

PostJobApex Replacement Format

Post Job Apex runs after the Job completes successfully.

Deploy

After a Deploy the Ids of every record deployed will be in the JSON Object List. This may be too much data for Anonymous Apex for large deploys.

{ "Id" : "01r61000000DeTeAAN" }

Matching Keys

DataPacks uses a Custom Metadata Object called a Vlocity Matching Key to define the uniqnueness of any SObject.

For Example, a Product2 in Vlocity DataPacks is unique by the vlocity_namespace__GlobalKey__c field by default. If your Org has a different field that is used for uniqueness like ProductCode , you can override this Vlocity Matching Key and use your unique field instead.

Creating Custom Matching Keys

Vlocity Matching Keys are a Custom Metadata Type in Salesforce. Vlocity Matching Keys contain the following fields:

Name API Name Description Matching Key Fields MatchingKeyFields__c Comma Separated list of Field API Names that define Uniqueness Vlocity Matching Key Name Name Name of the Matching Key Label Label Label of the Matching Key Object API Name ObjectAPIName__c Full API Name of the SObject Matching Key Object MatchingKeyObject__c Full API Name of the SObject Return Key Field ReturnKeyField__c Always "Id" for DataPacks Composite Unique Field CompositeUniqueFieldName__c Leave empty - Reserved for future use

Create these keys if you want to support connections between SObject Id fields that are not already supported by DataPacks, or if you would like to change the Vlocity Default for any SObject. Matching Keys created outside the Managed Package will always override ones contained inside (Post Vlocity v15).

For Custom Settings MatchingKeyFields__c should always be Name .

The following would be used to change the Matching Key of a Product2 to its ProductCode instead of using Vlocity's GlobalKey field. This is great if your project has Unique ProductCode's for each Product2. As long as the same Matching Keys are used in each Org, then there will be no issues with using Custom Matching Keys. As these are Salesforce Metadata, they can be added to the version controlled project as well.

Current Matching Keys

Object API Name Matching Key Fields %vlocity_namespace%Attributec %vlocity_namespace%Codec %vlocity_namespace%AttributeAssignmentc %vlocity_namespace%ObjectIdc, %vlocity_namespace%AttributeIdc, %vlocity_namespace%IsOverridec %vlocity_namespace%AttributeAssignmentRulec Name %vlocity_namespace%AttributeCategoryc %vlocity_namespace%Codec %vlocity_namespace%CalculationMatrixc Name %vlocity_namespace%CalculationMatrixVersionc %vlocity_namespace%VersionNumberc, %vlocity_namespace%CalculationMatrixIdc %vlocity_namespace%CalculationProcedurec Name %vlocity_namespace%CalculationProcedureVersionc %vlocity_namespace%VersionNumberc, %vlocity_namespace%CalculationProcedureIdc %vlocity_namespace%Catalogc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%CatalogProductRelationshipc %vlocity_namespace%CatalogIdc, %vlocity_namespace%Product2Idc %vlocity_namespace%CatalogRelationshipc %vlocity_namespace%ChildCatalogIdc, %vlocity_namespace%ParentCatalogIdc %vlocity_namespace%ContextActionc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ContextDimensionc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ContextScopec %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ContractTypec Name %vlocity_namespace%ContractTypeSettingc Name, %vlocity_namespace%ContractTypeIdc %vlocity_namespace%DocumentClausec Name %vlocity_namespace%DocumentTemplatec %vlocity_namespace%ExternalIDc %vlocity_namespace%DRBundlec Name %vlocity_namespace%DRMapItemc %vlocity_namespace%MapIdc %vlocity_namespace%Elementc %vlocity_namespace%OmniScriptIdc, Name %vlocity_namespace%EntityFilterc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%InterfaceImplementationc Name %vlocity_namespace%InterfaceImplementationDetailc %vlocity_namespace%InterfaceIdc, Name %vlocity_namespace%ObjectClassc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ObjectRuleAssignmentc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ObjectLayoutc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%OfferingProcedurec Name %vlocity_namespace%Picklistc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%PicklistValuec %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%PriceListc %vlocity_namespace%Codec %vlocity_namespace%PriceListEntryc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%PricingElementc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%PricingVariablec %vlocity_namespace%Codec %vlocity_namespace%ProductChildItemc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ProductConfigurationProcedurec %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%ProductRelationshipc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%Promotionc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%PromotionItemc %vlocity_namespace%ProductIdc, %vlocity_namespace%PromotionIdc %vlocity_namespace%PublicProgramc Name %vlocity_namespace%QueryBuilderc Name %vlocity_namespace%Rulec %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%StoryObjectConfigurationc Name %vlocity_namespace%TimePlanc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%TimePolicyc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%UIFacetc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%UISectionc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityActionc Name %vlocity_namespace%VlocityAttachmentc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityCardc Name, %vlocity_namespace%Authorc, %vlocity_namespace%Versionc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityFunctionc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityFunctionArgumentc %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc %vlocity_namespace%VlocitySearchWidgetActionsSetupc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityActionIdc, %vlocity_namespace%VlocitySearchWidgetSetupIdc, %vlocity_namespace%ActionTypec %vlocity_namespace%VlocitySearchWidgetSetupc Name %vlocity_namespace%VlocityStatec Name, %vlocity_namespace%DTPStateModelNamec %vlocity_namespace%VlocityStateModelc %vlocity_namespace%ObjectAPINamec, %vlocity_namespace%FieldAPINamec, %vlocity_namespace%TypeFieldNamec, %vlocity_namespace%TypeFieldValuec %vlocity_namespace%VlocityStateModelVersionc %vlocity_namespace%VersionNumberc, %vlocity_namespace%StateModelIdc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityUILayoutc Name, %vlocity_namespace%Versionc, %vlocity_namespace%Authorc %vlocity_namespace%VlocityUITemplatec Name, %vlocity_namespace%Authorc, %vlocity_namespace%Versionc %vlocity_namespace%VqMachinec Name %vlocity_namespace%VqMachineResourcec %vlocity_namespace%VqMachineIdc, %vlocity_namespace%VqResourceIdc %vlocity_namespace%VqResourcec Name Document DeveloperName Pricebook2 Name PricebookEntry Product2Id, Pricebook2Id, CurrencyIsoCode Product2 %vlocity_namespace%GlobalKeyc RecordType DeveloperName, SobjectType User Email

CLI API

The Command Line API can also return JSON formatted output and accept some inputs as JSON. The primary input JSON would be the Manifest which can be passed in as:

vlocity packExport -manifest '["OmniScript/MACD_Move_English"]'

The tool will return JSON is sent the argument --json or --json-pretty and will return a JSON in the format of

{ "action" : "Export" , "message" : "VlocityUITemplate --- SelectAssetToMove.html --- Not Found" , "records" : [ { "VlocityDataPackDisplayLabel" : "MACD Move English" , "VlocityDataPackKey" : "OmniScript/MACD_Move_English" , "VlocityDataPackStatus" : "Success" , "VlocityDataPackType" : "OmniScript" } ], "status" : "error" }

Where each record contains the VlocityDataPackKey that was Exported / Deployed, and the Export / Deploy will be limited to only VlocityDataPackKeys passed in as part of the manifest if it is supplied.

A Deploy will always only include the -manifest keys, however for an Export it will by default include dependencies unless -maxDepth 0 is used as an argument.

Overriding DataPack Settings

It is possible to change the settings that are used to define the behavior of each DataPack is Imported, Deployed, and written to the files. Settings overrides are added inside the Job File definition with the following syntax which is also found in the actual lib/datapacksexpandeddefinition.yaml :

OverrideSettings: DataPacks: Product2: SupportParallel: false SObjects: Product2: FilterFields: - vlocity_namespace__AttributeMetadata__c - vlocity_namespace__ImageId__c - vlocity_namespace__JSONAttribute__c FolderName: - vlocity_namespace__GlobalKey__c JsonFields: - vlocity_namespace__CategoryData__c SourceKeyDefinition: - vlocity_namespace__GlobalKey__c UnhashableFields: - vlocity_namespace__JSONAttribute__c - vlocity_namespace__CategoryData__c - vlocity_namespace__IsConfigurable__c vlocity_namespace__DRMapItem__c: FilterFields: - vlocity_namespace__UpsertKey__c

In this case the settings for Product2 include: SupportParallel: false meaning that Product2 DataPacks do not support being uploaded in parallel due to record locking issues on the Standard Pricebook Entry.

FilterFields: - AttributeMetadata__c - ImageId__c - JSONAttribute__c

Filter Fields describes fields that will be removed from the JSON before writing to the file system. This is generally due to them being or containing Salesforce Id's that cannot be replaced during export and are not Version Control friendly.

FolderName: - GlobalKey__c

Folder Name is the field which contains the name of the folder where the Product2 will be written. This is seperate from the file name as the folder must be unique, but the file should be readable. In most cases the Folder Name is the Global / Unique Key for the Object such that it should never change no matter what else changes in the object.

JsonFields: - CategoryData__c

JsonFields is a list of fields on the SObject which should be written as formatted JSON as opposed to a String when writing to a file.

The following full list of settings are supported:

Setting Type Default Description SortFields Array "Hash" The fields used to sort lists of SObjects to make the sort as consistent as possible.

Valid Values: Fields on the SObject (ie Name, Type__c, etc) DoNotExpand Boolean false Skip expanding the DataPack into Multiple Files. FilterFields Array none Fields to remove before writing to files.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject FileName Array Name Fields used to create the File Names for an SObject.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject or "_String" to add a Literal SourceKeyFields Array Name Fields used to build the readable key for a single SObject

Valid Values: Fields on SObject or "_String" to add a Literal SourceKeyGenerationFields Array none Fields used to Generate a new Source Key when addSourceKeys: true

Valid Values: Fields on SObject MatchingSourceKeyDefinition Array none Fields used to build the readable key for a single SObject when it is a Matching Key node.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject or "_String" to add a Literal FolderName Array Name Fields used to create the Folder Name for an SObject.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject or "_String" to add a Literal FileType String json Field or String used to determine the File Type when creating a file.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject or a string for a literal JsonFields String none JsonFields is a list of fields on the SObject which should be written as formatted JSON as opposed to a String when writing to a file.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject ReplacementFields Object none Fields that should be replaced with values from other fields.

Valid Values: Key is Target Field - Value is Field to Replace with or "_String" for literals NonUnique Boolean false Declares that an SObject's data will always be created new during Deploy and will never be referenced by other objects and therefore does not need to keep extra metadata PaginationSize Integer 1000 Declares that an SObject should Paginate during Deploy RemoveNullValues Boolean false Delete all null values from JSON. Similar to NonUnique it will be created new, but can be referenced by other Objects UnhashableFields Array none Fields that should not be used for Checking Diffs as they are largely informational.

Valid Values: Fields on SObject SupportParallel Boolean true Turn on / off parallel processing when Deploying the DataPack Type. Necessary when Master-Detail Parent might be shared with other DataPacks MaxDeploy Integer 50 Specify the maximum number of DataPacks which should be uploaded in a single transaction HeadersOnly Boolean false Support uploading only the top level SObject in the DataPack. Good for potentially fixing circular reference issues ExportGroupSize Integer 5 Specify the maximum number of DataPacks which should be Exported in a single transaction. Potentially large DataPacks like Matrix or Attachments could be set to 1 if necessary

OmniOut

In order to Retrieve the OmniScripts that will be deployed as part of the OmniOut deployment, run the following command:

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> runJavaScript -js omniOutRetrieve.js

This will export the retrieved files into the folder OmniOut/scripts in your Project.

For LWC Omniscripts:

Define a Job File with the query.

Example:

projectPath: ./ queries: - VlocityDataPackType: OmniScript query: Select Id, %vlocity_namespace%__Type__c, %vlocity_namespace%__SubType__c, %vlocity_namespace%__Language__c from %vlocity_namespace%__OmniScript__c where %vlocity_namespace%__IsActive__c = true AND %vlocity_namespace%__IsProcedure__c = false AND %vlocity_namespace%__Type__c = 'lwc' AND %vlocity_namespace%__SubType__c in ('oplOmni', 'typeaheadExample' )

Then, Run the following command:

vlocity -propertyfile <filepath> -job <filepath> runJavaScript -js lwcOmniOutRetrieve.js

Required Version Check

You can lock the version in any org by adding the following Custom Setting value: Custom Setting -> General Setting -> Name = VBTRequiredVersion

From then on, any user on a version that is not the same as this required version will get the error: Login Failed >> Must Use Vlocity Build Tool version: 1.11.19 - Use npm install -g vlocity@1.11.19

Known Issues