openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vlf

vlf

by dmlzj
1.1.0 (see all)

A Vue plugin from localForage.vue-localForage or vlf

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

332

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vlf

vue-localforage and support typescript

localForage is a fast and simple storage library for JavaScript. localForage improves the offline experience of your web app by using asynchronous storage (IndexedDB or WebSQL) with a simple, localStorage-like API.

localForage uses localStorage in browsers with no IndexedDB or WebSQL support. See [the wiki for detailed compatibility info][supported browsers].

Install

npm install  --save localforage vlf

How to use vlf

import Vlf from 'vlf'
import localforage from 'localforage'
Vue.use(Vlf, localforage)

In your code

// 创建实例
this.$vlf.createInstance({
    storeName: 'user'
})
// 迭代
this.$vlf.iterate((value, key, num) => {
    console.log(key);
});
// 设置值
this.$vlf.setItem('test', 'hello').then(v => {
    console.log(v);
});

// ...和官方调用一致
// The other methods of use are the same as the official website, just add a this.$vlf in front, the same behind!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial