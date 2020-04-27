vue-localforage and support typescript
localForage is a fast and simple storage library for JavaScript. localForage improves the offline experience of your web app by using asynchronous storage (IndexedDB or WebSQL) with a simple,
localStorage-like API.
localForage uses localStorage in browsers with no IndexedDB or WebSQL support. See [the wiki for detailed compatibility info][supported browsers].
npm install --save localforage vlf
import Vlf from 'vlf'
import localforage from 'localforage'
Vue.use(Vlf, localforage)
// 创建实例
this.$vlf.createInstance({
storeName: 'user'
})
// 迭代
this.$vlf.iterate((value, key, num) => {
console.log(key);
});
// 设置值
this.$vlf.setItem('test', 'hello').then(v => {
console.log(v);
});
// ...和官方调用一致
// The other methods of use are the same as the official website, just add a this.$vlf in front, the same behind!