vlf

vue-localforage and support typescript

localForage is a fast and simple storage library for JavaScript. localForage improves the offline experience of your web app by using asynchronous storage (IndexedDB or WebSQL) with a simple, localStorage -like API.

localForage uses localStorage in browsers with no IndexedDB or WebSQL support. See [the wiki for detailed compatibility info][supported browsers].

Install

npm install --save localforage vlf

How to use vlf

import Vlf from 'vlf' import localforage from 'localforage' Vue.use(Vlf, localforage)

In your code