vks

vksdk

by Andrey Korchak
5.3.2

NodeJS SDK for vk.com

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nodejs-vksdk

Small SDK for vk.com API.

Installation

npm install vksdk

Example

// Setup
var VK = require('vksdk');
var vk = new VK({
   'appId'     : 2807970,
   'appSecret' : 'L14ZKpgQPalJdumI6vFK',
   'language'  : 'ru'
});

/**
 * Request server methods
 */

// Setup server access token for server API methods
vk.on('serverTokenReady', function(_o) {
    // Here will be server access token
    vk.setToken(_o.access_token);
});

// Turn on requests with access tokens
vk.setSecureRequests(true);

// Request server API method
vk.request('secure.getSMSHistory', {}, function(_dd) {
    console.log(_dd);
});

/**
 * Request client methods
 */
// First you have to pass access_token from client side JS code
vk.setToken(access_token);

// Request 'users.get' method
vk.request('users.get', {'user_id' : 1}, function(_o) {
    console.log(_o);
});

Setup

var VK = require('vksdk');

var vk = new VK({
    'appId'     : [Your application ID here],
    'appSecret' : [Your application secret code here],
});

Required config options:

  • appSecret — application secret code (check your application settings on vk.com)
  • appId — vk.com application id

Available config options:

  • [bool] https — with this options all links in API answers will be with https protocol. Disabled by default.
  • [string] version — vk.com api verions. Default: 5.27
  • [string] language — Language code for api answers (for old deprecated API)
  • [bool] secure — enable api requests with tokens. Default false.

You can read and change some config options:

  • getVersion() — get current API version
  • setVersion(_v) — set current API version
  • getLanguage() — get current API language
  • setLanguage(_v) — set current API language
  • getHttps() — get https links usage for API answers
  • setHttps(_v) — set https links usage for API answers
  • getSecureRequests() — get token's usage for API requests
  • setSecureRequests(_v) — set token's usage for API requests

API requests

For vk.com API requests you have to use method request(_method, _requestParams, _response).

  • [string] _method — name of vk.com API method,
  • [mixed] _requestParams - object with values of params for api method. This param is not required. You also can pass empty object {}
  • [mixed] _response — special response handler (not required), function or event name.

Request method gets data from API and returns result. There are 3 ways to get data from API

Callback

vk.setSecureRequests(false);
vk.request('users.get', {'user_id' : 1}, function(_o) {
console.log(_o);
});

Event

After success API call SDK emits the event named 'done:' + _method; So if you call method users.get, you have to wait event done:users.get

vk.setSecureRequests(false);
vk.request('users.get', {'user_id' : 1});
vk.on('done:users.get', function(_o) {
    console.log(_o);
});

Custom event

Result of request will be returned with your custom event

vk.setSecureRequests(false);
vk.request('users.get', {'user_id' : 1}, 'myCustomEvent');
vk.on('myCustomEvent', function(_o) {
    console.log(_o);
});

Server access token

For some api methods you need server access token

vk.requestServerToken();

// Waiting for special 'serverTokenReady' event
vk.on('serverTokenReady', function(_o) {
    // Here will be server access token
    console.log(_o);
});

You also can get tokeb with callback or custom event

HTTP errors

SDK emits 'http-error' event in case of http errors.

vk.on('http-error', function(_e) {
    console.log(_e);
});

JSON parsing errors

SDK emits 'parse-error' event in case of non-valid API answer.

vk.on('parse-error', function(_e) {
    console.log(_e);
});

SDK provides all methods from events.EventEmitter

Bonus

You also can request some api methods without any tokens, with app signature

vk.oldRequest('places.getCountryById', {'cids' : '1,2'}, function(_o) {
    console.log(_o);
});

But this way is deprecated and doesn't work for all api methods.

For developers

Your commits and pull requests are welcome. Please run the tests before

npm test

You have to provide tests for the new features.

Support

Thanks to

See also vk.com cities and counties DB

