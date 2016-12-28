openbase logo
vke

vkey

by Chris Dickinson
1.0.1 (see all)

map ev.keyCode to human names

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vkey

virtual keyCode to human name mapping. let's team up to quash all of the keyCode inconsistencies that we can!


var vkey = require('vkey')

document.body.addEventListener('keydown', function(ev) {
  console.log(vkey[ev.keyCode])
}, false)

cobbled together from Benvie's Keyboard and MDN.

contributing / making life better for everyone

EASY MODE, Step 0: Visit the test page. Go to Step 2.

Step 1: get the repo and run the test site.

$ git clone git://github.com/chrisdickinson/vkey.git
$ cd vkey.git
$ npm install --dev .
$ npm start
$ # open localhost:3030

Step 2: open the site in all the browsers you have at your command! mash keys! note inconsistencies!

Step 3: open an issue with:

  1. your operating system
  2. the browser + version
  3. (as best as you can describe), what kind of keyboard you're using. images welcome! crude drawings of keyboards less welcome, but still a little welcome.
  4. what key you pressed
  5. what result you expected
  6. what result you got

Step 3, HARD MODE: open a pull request with all of the above, and a minimally invasive fix!

deviations thus far

  • meta left and right are reduced to <meta>, because no one really seems to support it correctly.
  • <unk> is coerced to <menu> on OSX, since it has no idea what that button is (using a dell keyboard.)

license

MIT

