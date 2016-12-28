virtual
keyCode to human name mapping. let's team up to quash all of the
keyCode inconsistencies that we can!
var vkey = require('vkey')
document.body.addEventListener('keydown', function(ev) {
console.log(vkey[ev.keyCode])
}, false)
cobbled together from Benvie's Keyboard and MDN.
EASY MODE, Step 0: Visit the test page. Go to Step 2.
Step 1: get the repo and run the test site.
$ git clone git://github.com/chrisdickinson/vkey.git
$ cd vkey.git
$ npm install --dev .
$ npm start
$ # open localhost:3030
Step 2: open the site in all the browsers you have at your command! mash keys! note inconsistencies!
Step 3: open an issue with:
Step 3, HARD MODE: open a pull request with all of the above, and a minimally invasive fix!
<meta>, because no one really seems to support it correctly.
<unk> is coerced to
<menu> on OSX, since it has no idea what that button is (using a dell keyboard.)
MIT