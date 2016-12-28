vkey

virtual keyCode to human name mapping. let's team up to quash all of the keyCode inconsistencies that we can!

var vkey = require ( 'vkey' ) document .body.addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( ev ) { console .log(vkey[ev.keyCode]) }, false )

cobbled together from Benvie's Keyboard and MDN.

contributing / making life better for everyone

EASY MODE, Step 0: Visit the test page. Go to Step 2.

Step 1: get the repo and run the test site.

$ git clone git://github.com/chrisdickinson/vkey.git $ cd vkey.git $ npm install --dev . $ npm start $

Step 2: open the site in all the browsers you have at your command! mash keys! note inconsistencies!

Step 3: open an issue with:

your operating system the browser + version (as best as you can describe), what kind of keyboard you're using. images welcome! crude drawings of keyboards less welcome, but still a little welcome. what key you pressed what result you expected what result you got

Step 3, HARD MODE: open a pull request with all of the above, and a minimally invasive fix!

deviations thus far

meta left and right are reduced to <meta> , because no one really seems to support it correctly.

, because no one really seems to support it correctly. <unk> is coerced to <menu> on OSX, since it has no idea what that button is (using a dell keyboard.)

license

MIT