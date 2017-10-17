An angular.js directive for video.js
With
vjs-video, you can easily incorporate video and audio into your Angular projects using the robust HTML video player
video.js.
The
vjs-video directive handles all of the complexity involved with using
video.js within an AngularJS Single Page App (SPA) and includes the following features:
video.js after the view is ready
The
vjs-video directive avaible via both npm and bower.
The
vjs-video directive is available via bower with built in dependencies for
video.js and
angular. Be sure to run
npm install -g bower if you don't already have bower installed then run the following to install
vjs-video into your project.
bower install --save vjs-video
If you leverage wiredep in your build workflow, all the required script and stylesheet includes are automatically injected into your html file.
Use npm to install
vjs-video. The angular and video.js modules will also be installed as dependencies if they aren't already defined.
npm install --save vjs-video
See here for an example of using
vjs-videowith webpack.
The AMD module loading pattern employed by require.js is supported by
vjs-video but you must shim
angular and define
videojs as a path as seen in the following example.
scripts/main.js
//requirejs configuration
requirejs.config({
baseUrl: 'bower_components',
shim: {
angular: {
exports: 'angular'
}
},
paths: {
angular: 'angular/angular',
videojs: 'video.js/dist/video-js/video',
'vjs-video': '../scripts/directives/vjs.directive'
}
});
//require angular and vjs-video
require(['angular', 'vjs-video'], function (angular) {
angular.module('app', ['vjs.video'])
.controller('MainCtrl', ['$scope', function (scope) {
scope.$on('vjsVideoReady', function(e, data) {
//data contains `id`, `vid`, `player` and `controlBar`
});
}]);
});
Download the latest vjs-video build as well as Angular and video.js. Then, include
angular,
video.js, and
vjs-video as script tags along with it's corresponding css into your HTML page.
<html ng-app="app">
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/video.js/dist/video-js/video-js.css" />
</head>
<body ng-app="app">
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/video.js/dist/video.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/vjs-video/dist/vjs-video.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
The
vjs-video directive is designed to be non-invasive; to use it, include
vjs-video as a dependency and add the directive to a video or audio tag styled for
video.js.
First include
vjs-video as a dependency within your angular app:
angular.module('app', [ 'vjs.video']);
Next, add the
vjs-video directive to a video or audio tag styled for
video.js:
<video class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload="auto"
width="640" height="264" poster="poster.jpg" vjs-video>
<source src="example_video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
The
vjs-video-container directive implements responsive sizing for the 4.x version of
video.js 4.x. A custom aspect ratio can be defined with the default being the 16:9 wide screen ratio.
NOTE: The
vjs-video-container is meant to be used with version 4.x of
video.js;
video.js 5.x natively supports video. If used with 5.0, the
vjs-video-container aspect ratio values are passed through to
video.js.
The following example wraps a
video.js instance within a responsive container with a ratio of
4:3:
<vjs-video-container vjs-ratio="4:3">
<video class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload="auto" poster="poster.jpg">
<source src="example_video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
</vjs-video-container>
When using
vjs-video-containerbe sure to attach all the directive attributes (such as
vjs-setupor
vjs-media) to the
vjs-video-containerelement rather than on the enclosed video or audio tag. The attributes only should be attached when using in conjunction with the
vjs-videodirective on a video or audio tag.
Also, make sure you never mix usage of
vjs-video-containerwith
vjs-video. The
vjs-videodirective accepts the same directive attributes but shouldn't be used if a video or audio tag is wrapped inside of a
vjs-video-container.
The
vjs-video directive includes additional attributes that leverage AngularJS's strengths.
NOTE: the
vjs-ratioattribute support is limited to usage with the
vjs-video-containeritem when using
video.js< 5.0. In 5.0 and above,
vjs-ratiocan be used with the
vjs-videodirective as well.
You can use
vjs-setup instead of the
data-setup attribute
video.js uses if you would prefer to define all of the properties on the scope vs an inline JSON string.
The following example will set the loop option for the
video.js instance using the
vjs-setup attribute:
HTML
<video class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload="auto"
width="640" height="264" vjs-video vjs-setup="options">
<source src="http://video-js.zencoder.com/oceans-clip.mp4" type='video/mp4' />
</video>
JavaScript
angular.module('app')
.controller('MainCtrl', ['$scope', function (scope) {
scope.options = {
loop: true
};
}]);
The
vjs-media option expects a reference to an object that contains a
sources,
tracks, and/or
poster element. Whenever the
vjs-media value is changed,
video.js is reinitialized given the new data.
The following example defines a poster image, two sources and one track in a scope variable that is processed by
vjs-video.
HTML
<video class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload="auto"
width="592" height="252" vjs-video vjs-media="mediaToggle">
</video>
JavaScript
angular.module('app')
.controller('MainCtrl', ['$scope', function (scope) {
scope.mediaToggle = {
sources: [
{
src: 'images/happyfit2.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
},
{
src: 'images/happyfit2.webm',
type: 'video/webm'
}
],
tracks: [
{
kind: 'subtitles',
label: 'English subtitles',
src: 'assets/subtitles.vtt',
srclang: 'en',
default: true
}
],
poster: 'images/screen.jpg'
};
//listen for when the vjs-media object changes
scope.$on('vjsVideoMediaChanged', function (e, data) {
console.log('vjsVideoMediaChanged event was fired');
});
}]);
In the event that the
vjs-mediaobject changes, a
vjsVideoMediaChangedevent is fired within the scope context as seen in the above example.
The
vjs-ratio attribute only works in conjunction with the
vjs-video-container directive when using
video.js 4.x but can be used with either the
vjs-video or
vjs-video-container directives when using version 5 of
video.js. The value should list width and then height separated by a
:
(w:h). The value can be the actual width and height or the least common denominator such as
16:9.
There are times you will want to get access to the video object that
video.js creates. The
vjs-video directive dispatches an event after initialization and can be accessed by listening on the scope for the
vjsVideoReady event.
angular.module('app')
.controller('MainCtrl', ['$scope', function (scope) {
scope.$on('vjsVideoReady', function (e, data) {
//data contains `id`, `vid`, `player` and `controlBar`
//NOTE: vid is depricated, use player instead
console.log('video id:' + data.id);
console.log('video.js player instance:' + data.player);
console.log('video.js controlBar instance:' + data.controlBar);
});
}]);
The second parameter of the callback is a data object which contains the following:
player instead)
Run
grunt for building and
grunt serve for preview. All code modifications should be run through prettier by using an IDE pluggin or by running
npm run prettier.
Running
grunt test will run the unit tests with karma.
v0.1.11
v0.1.10
v0.1.9
vjs-video
v0.1.8
video.js and
angular dependencies to the package.json (#59)
video.js and
angular
v0.1.7
v0.1.6
vjs-video with the audio tag; contribution by @cvn (#36)
vjs-video works (#27)
v0.1.5
vjsVideoReady callback and deprecated the
vid object
v0.1.4
v0.1.3
v0.1.2
vjs-video and
vjs-video-container directives (#13)
v0.1.1
vjs-video didn't consistently work on mobile devices (#10)
v0.1.0