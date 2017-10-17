An angular.js directive for video.js

With vjs-video , you can easily incorporate video and audio into your Angular projects using the robust HTML video player video.js .

The vjs-video directive handles all of the complexity involved with using video.js within an AngularJS Single Page App (SPA) and includes the following features:

bootstrapping video.js after the view is ready

after the view is ready properly disposing the video when the current Angular view is out of scope

loading and hot swaping videos using Angular data binding

audio support (for video.js versions >= 4.9)

responsive container (for video.js 4.x versions)

Dependencies

video.js (4.x or 5.x)

angular.js >= 1.3

Installation

The vjs-video directive avaible via both npm and bower.

Bower

The vjs-video directive is available via bower with built in dependencies for video.js and angular . Be sure to run npm install -g bower if you don't already have bower installed then run the following to install vjs-video into your project.

bower install --save vjs-video

If you leverage wiredep in your build workflow, all the required script and stylesheet includes are automatically injected into your html file.

Webpack

Use npm to install vjs-video . The angular and video.js modules will also be installed as dependencies if they aren't already defined.

npm install --save vjs-video

See here for an example of using vjs-video with webpack.

RequireJS

The AMD module loading pattern employed by require.js is supported by vjs-video but you must shim angular and define videojs as a path as seen in the following example.

scripts/main.js

requirejs.config({ baseUrl : 'bower_components' , shim : { angular : { exports : 'angular' } }, paths : { angular : 'angular/angular' , videojs : 'video.js/dist/video-js/video' , 'vjs-video' : '../scripts/directives/vjs.directive' } }); require ([ 'angular' , 'vjs-video' ], function ( angular ) { angular.module( 'app' , [ 'vjs.video' ]) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( scope ) { scope.$on( 'vjsVideoReady' , function ( e, data ) { }); }]); });

Manual Install

Download the latest vjs-video build as well as Angular and video.js. Then, include angular , video.js , and vjs-video as script tags along with it's corresponding css into your HTML page.

< html ng-app = "app" > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/video.js/dist/video-js/video-js.css" /> </ head > < body ng-app = "app" > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/video.js/dist/video.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/vjs-video/dist/vjs-video.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Basic usage

The vjs-video directive is designed to be non-invasive; to use it, include vjs-video as a dependency and add the directive to a video or audio tag styled for video.js .

First include vjs-video as a dependency within your angular app:

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'vjs.video' ]);

Next, add the vjs-video directive to a video or audio tag styled for video.js :

< video class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "640" height = "264" poster = "poster.jpg" vjs-video > < source src = "example_video.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > </ video >

Responsive Container

The vjs-video-container directive implements responsive sizing for the 4.x version of video.js 4.x. A custom aspect ratio can be defined with the default being the 16:9 wide screen ratio.

NOTE: The vjs-video-container is meant to be used with version 4.x of video.js ; video.js 5.x natively supports video. If used with 5.0, the vjs-video-container aspect ratio values are passed through to video.js .

The following example wraps a video.js instance within a responsive container with a ratio of 4:3 :

< vjs-video-container vjs-ratio = "4:3" > < video class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" poster = "poster.jpg" > < source src = "example_video.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > </ video > </ vjs-video-container >

When using vjs-video-container be sure to attach all the directive attributes (such as vjs-setup or vjs-media ) to the vjs-video-container element rather than on the enclosed video or audio tag. The attributes only should be attached when using in conjunction with the vjs-video directive on a video or audio tag.

Also, make sure you never mix usage of vjs-video-container with vjs-video . The vjs-video directive accepts the same directive attributes but shouldn't be used if a video or audio tag is wrapped inside of a vjs-video-container .

Directive Attributes

The vjs-video directive includes additional attributes that leverage AngularJS's strengths.

vjs-setup - accepts an object as alternative to using data-setup on the video element

vjs-media - accepts a bindable object that defines sources and tracks

vjs-ratio - defines the aspect ratio in the format width:height

NOTE: the vjs-ratio attribute support is limited to usage with the vjs-video-container item when using video.js < 5.0. In 5.0 and above, vjs-ratio can be used with the vjs-video directive as well.

You can use vjs-setup instead of the data-setup attribute video.js uses if you would prefer to define all of the properties on the scope vs an inline JSON string.

The following example will set the loop option for the video.js instance using the vjs-setup attribute:

HTML

< video class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "640" height = "264" vjs-video vjs-setup = "options" > < source src = "http://video-js.zencoder.com/oceans-clip.mp4" type = 'video/mp4' /> </ video >

JavaScript

angular.module( 'app' ) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( scope ) { scope.options = { loop : true }; }]);

The vjs-media option expects a reference to an object that contains a sources , tracks , and/or poster element. Whenever the vjs-media value is changed, video.js is reinitialized given the new data.

The following example defines a poster image, two sources and one track in a scope variable that is processed by vjs-video .

HTML

< video class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "592" height = "252" vjs-video vjs-media = "mediaToggle" > </ video >

JavaScript

angular.module( 'app' ) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( scope ) { scope.mediaToggle = { sources : [ { src : 'images/happyfit2.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }, { src : 'images/happyfit2.webm' , type : 'video/webm' } ], tracks : [ { kind : 'subtitles' , label : 'English subtitles' , src : 'assets/subtitles.vtt' , srclang : 'en' , default : true } ], poster : 'images/screen.jpg' }; scope.$on( 'vjsVideoMediaChanged' , function ( e, data ) { console .log( 'vjsVideoMediaChanged event was fired' ); }); }]);

In the event that the vjs-media object changes, a vjsVideoMediaChanged event is fired within the scope context as seen in the above example.

The vjs-ratio attribute only works in conjunction with the vjs-video-container directive when using video.js 4.x but can be used with either the vjs-video or vjs-video-container directives when using version 5 of video.js. The value should list width and then height separated by a : (w:h) . The value can be the actual width and height or the least common denominator such as 16:9 .

Getting a reference to the video.js instance

There are times you will want to get access to the video object that video.js creates. The vjs-video directive dispatches an event after initialization and can be accessed by listening on the scope for the vjsVideoReady event.

angular.module( 'app' ) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( scope ) { scope.$on( 'vjsVideoReady' , function ( e, data ) { console .log( 'video id:' + data.id); console .log( 'video.js player instance:' + data.player); console .log( 'video.js controlBar instance:' + data.controlBar); }); }]);

The second parameter of the callback is a data object which contains the following:

id : the CSS id value for the video

: the CSS id value for the video player : the video.js player object instance

: the video.js player object instance vid : the video.js player object instance ( deprecated , use player instead)

: the video.js player object instance ( , use instead) controlBar: the controlBar element of the video.js object

Build & development

Run grunt for building and grunt serve for preview. All code modifications should be run through prettier by using an IDE pluggin or by running npm run prettier .

Testing

Running grunt test will run the unit tests with karma.

Release History

v0.1.11

formatted code with prettier (#77)

fixed issue where vjs-video did not work with video-js-contrib-ads; contribution by @MZeeshanSiddique (#75)

updated filepaths in README; contribution by @tiagomsmagalhaes

v0.1.10

fixes regression which broke webpack support (#64)

v0.1.9

fixed bug that broke RequireJS support (#61)

added documentation for using RequireJS with vjs-video

v0.1.8

fixed error where v0.1.7 failed to include proper minified files (#58)

added video.js and angular dependencies to the package.json (#59)

and dependencies to the package.json (#59) updated README regaurding dependencies on video.js and angular

v0.1.7

added support for CommonJS and AMD module loaders (#42)

updated documentation for legibility and clarity (#56)

v0.1.6

added support for using vjs-video with the audio tag; contribution by @cvn (#36)

with the audio tag; contribution by @cvn (#36) updated documentation to fix typos and better explain how vjs-video works (#27)

v0.1.5

added player object to vjsVideoReady callback and deprecated the vid object

v0.1.4

added vjs-ratio support to vjs-video directive when using video.js >= 5.x (#19)

v0.1.3

fixed issue where vjs-ratio threw an angular error in certain cases (#15)

added reference to a video's controlBar in the vjsVideoReady callback (#17)

v0.1.2

added checks for mixed use of the vjs-video and vjs-video-container directives (#13)

and directives (#13) updated documentation for clarity and fixed typos

v0.1.1

fixed issue where vjs-video didn't consistently work on mobile devices (#10)

didn't consistently work on mobile devices (#10) updated GitHub pages site to be more mobile friendly

v0.1.0