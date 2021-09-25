Synopsis

npm module to communicate with vizio smartcast tvs

Code Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' ); tv.power.currentMode().then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); });

Installation

npm install vizio-smart-cast --save

API Reference

Discover smartcast devices on the local network

Arguments

success (Function): callback to execute when a device is found error (Function): callback to execute when an error occurs timeout (number): number of milliseconds to wait for responses, defaults to 4000ms

Returns

( void ): nothing important

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); smartcast.discover( device => { console .log(device); });

new smartcast(host, [authToken])

Instatiates a new smartcast device

Arguments

host (string): Host IP address (and optionally PORT) of the smartcast device [authToken] (string): Authorization token from a previous session. Auth tokens are returned from pairing.pair(...)

Returns

( smartcast ): A new smartcast instance

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' );

Fetch current tv power mode.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' ); tv.power.currentMode().then( data => { console .log(data); });

Initiate pairing with a smartcast device. If successful, a pin will be displayed on the screen of the smartcast device. Device name and ID appear in the SmartCast app to uniquely identify and manage connections.

Arguments

[deviceName] (string='node-app-1234567890'): Name of the connecting device/app [deviceId] (string='node-app-1234567890'): ID of the connecting device/app

Returns

( Promise ): A promise containing the response from the smartcast device

Example

see next method for example

Provide a user-entered pin to the smartcast device. The smartcast device will respond with an auth token that can be used indefinitely. The vizio-smart-cast library will automatically re-use the token for the remainder of the session. For future sessions, specify the authToken in the constructor or call pairing.useAuthToken(...) with the token to skip the pairing process.

Arguments

pin (string): The pin displayed on the smartcast device after a successful pairing.initiate() call

Returns

( Promise ): A promise containing the response from the smartcast device, including the auth token to use for future requests

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let readline = require ( 'readline' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' ); const rl = readline.createInterface({ input : process.stdin, output : process.stdout }); tv.pairing.initiate().then( response => { rl.question( 'Enter PIN:' , answer => { tv.pairing.pair(answer).then( response => { console .log(response.ITEM.AUTH_TOKEN); }); rl.close(); }); });

Skip the pairing process and use the specified token instead. On first run, a call to pairing.pair(...) is required to obtain an auth token. On successive runs, use this method to skip the pairing process.

NOTE: the authorization token can also be specified in the constructor. Either way, the libarary remembers it for the remainder of the smartcast instance.

Arguments

token (string): The token retrieved from a successful pairing.pair(...) call

Returns

( void ): Nothing

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' ); tv.pairing.useAuthToken( 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.input.current().then( data => { console .log( 'response: ' , data); });

Fetch current tv input.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.input.current().then( data => { console .log( 'response: ' , data); });

Fetch the list of all inputs

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.input.list().then( data => { console .log( 'response: ' , data); });

Set the current input to the specified name. Name can be either the built-in name or the user defined name and is case insensitive.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

NOTE: the HTTP call may return, and thus the promise may resolve before the smartcast device has finished changing inputs. For that reason, it is possible to receive the old value from tv.input.current() if you call it immediately after the promise from tv.input.set(...) resolves.

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.input.set( 'HDMI-1' ); tv.input.set( 'Kodi' );

Turn volume down one step

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.down();

Turn volume up one step

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.up();

Specify a specific volume level

Arguments

value (number): The volume level to set [0-100]

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.set( 20 );

Mute the volume

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.mute();

Unmute the volume

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.unmute();

Toggle muting of the volume

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.volume.toggleMute();

Select the next input

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.input.cycle();

Move down one channel

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.channel.down();

Move up one channel

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.channel.up();

Move to the previous channel

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.channel.previous();

Turn on the device. NOTE: some devices may require you to send a WOL magic packet to first wake-up the device. Eco-mode is not supported.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.power.on();

Turn off the device

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.power.off();

Toggle power to the device. NOTE: some devices may require you to send a WOL magic packet to first wake-up the device. Eco-mode is not supported.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.power.toggle();

Seeks the current media forward

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.media.seek.forward();

Seeks the current media backwards

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.media.seek.back();

Plays the current media NOTE: Some applications will toggle play / pause

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.media.play();

Pauses the current media NOTE: Some applications will toggle play / pause

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.media.pause();

Sends closed captioning key NOTE: Some applications require sending this command to switch between languages The arrow keys should also work for this.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.media.cc();

Up arrow key used to navigate.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.up();

Down arrow key used to navigate.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.down();

Left arrow key used to navigate.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.left();

Right arrow key used to navigate.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.right();

Ok key used for navigating.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.ok();

Navigate back in an application.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.back();

Exit an application.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.navigate.exit();

Launch the on-screen menu.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.menu();

Displays the tuner information.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.info();

Launch the smartcast application.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.smartcast();

Send a key command to the smartcast device.

Arguments

codeset (number): The codeset to send. See https://github.com/exiva/Vizio_SmartCast_API code (number): The code to send. See https://github.com/exiva/Vizio_SmartCast_API [action] (string=KEYPRESS): The action to send. One of: KEYDOWN , KEYUP , KEYPRESS .

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.control.keyCommand( 5 , 1 , 'KEYDOWN' );

Get picture settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get picture size settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.size.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get picture position settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.position.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get mode settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.modeEdit.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get picture mode

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.mode.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Set picture mode

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.mode.set( 'Standard' ).then( data => console .log(data));

Get color calibration settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.color.calibration.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get color tuner settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.color.tuner.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get calibration test settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.picture.calibrationTests.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get audio settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.audio.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get timer settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get sleep timer settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.sleepTimer.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Sets sleep timer

Arguments

value (string|number): The value of the sleep timer as a string value or the numbered index.

NOTE: library will not allow you to set value outside of these parameters to prevent potentially bricking your display.

Number String Action 0 'Off' turns off sleep timer 1 '30 minutes' 30 minutes 2 '60 minutes' 60 minutes 3 '90 minutes' 90 minutes 4 '120 minutes' 120 minutes 5 '180 minutes' 180 minutes

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.sleepTimer.set( 1 ).then( data => console .log(data));

Get auto power off timer settings. With no video input (DVD player falls asleep), the TV will turn off after 10 minutes.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.autoPowerOffTimer.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Sets auto power off timer setting. By default, it is set to 10 minutes. It can be disabled by setting to 'Off'.

Arguments

value (number|string): The value of the autoPowerOffTimer setting as the string value or the numbered index.

NOTE: library will not allow you to set value outside of these parameters to prevent potentially bricking your display.

Integer String Action 0 '10 minutes' Default auto power off of 10 mins 1 'Off' Disable this feature

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.autoPowerOffTimer.set( 1 ).then( data => console .log(data));

Get the blankScreen settings. Due to this being an executable action, and not a list, there is no meaningful value returned by this aside from hashval , which is used internally to trigger the action. See execute() below to perform the action.

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.blankScreen.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Executes the blank screen action to turn off the display but continue playing the content (audio is still available).

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.timers.blankScreen.execute().then( data => console .log(data));

Get network settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.network.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get channels settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.channels.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get closed caption settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.closedCaptions.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get devices settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.devices.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get system settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get system information settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.information.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get tv information

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.information.tv.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get tuner information

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.information.tuner.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get network information

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.information.network.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get ULI information

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.system.information.uli.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get mobile device settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.mobileDevices.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Get cast settings

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.settings.cast.get().then( data => console .log(data));

Launch a vizio app via URL or using App ID (See https://github.com/exiva/Vizio_SmartCast_API#app-ids)

Returns

( Promise ): A promise of the http response from the smartcast device

Example

let smartcast = require ( 'vizio-smart-cast' ); let tv = new smartcast( '192.168.0.101' , 'xAuthTokenx' ); tv.app.launch( 'http://demo.example.com/vizio.html' ).then( data => console .log(data));

Tests

npm test

Contributors

This was all made possible by the reference guide here: https://github.com/exiva/Vizio_SmartCast_API

License

ISC License Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.