This is a react wrapper around Vizceral.

Setup

Install package npm install vizceral-react --save import vizceral-react to start using import Vizceral from 'vizceral-react' ; < Vizceral traffic = {this.state.trafficData} view = {this.state.currentView} showLabels = {this.state.displayOptions.showLabels} physicsOptions = {this.state.physicsOptions} filters = {this.state.filters} viewChanged = {this.viewChanged} objectHighlighted = {this.objectHighlighted} nodeContextSizeChanged = {this.nodeContextSizeChanged} matchesFound = {this.matchesFound} match = {this.state.searchTerm} modes = {this.state.modes} definitions = {this.state.definitions} styles = {styles} />

Props

allowDraggingOfNodes

allowDraggingOfNodes : Boolean

Nodes can be repositioned through dragging if and only if this is true.

connectionHighlighted

connectionHighlighted : Function

Callback for when a connection is highlighted. The highlighted connection is the only parameter.

definitions

definitions : Object

Object map of definitions. Refer to github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/Configuration#definitions-for-data-to-display

filters

filters : Array

Array of filter definitions and current values to filter out nodes and connections. Refer to github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/Configuration#filters

match

match : String

A search string to highlight nodes that match

matchesFound

matchesFound : Function

Callback when nodes match the match string. The matches object { total, visible } is the only property.

modes

modes: Object

Map of modes to mode type, e.g. { detailedNode: 'volume' }

nodeContextSizeChanged

nodeContextSizeChanged : Function

Callback for when the top level node context panel size changes. The updated dimensions is the only parameter.

nodeHighlighted

nodeHighlighted : Function

Callback for when an object is highlighted. The highlighted object is the only parameter. object.type will be either 'node' or 'connection'

nodeUpdated :

objectHighlighted

objectHighlighted :

showLabels

showLabels : Boolean

Whether or not to show labels on the nodes.

styles

styles : Object

Styles to override default properties.

targetFramerate

targetFramerate : Number

Target framerate for rendering engine

traffic

traffic : Object

The traffic data. See github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/How-to-Use#graph-data-format for specification.

view

view :

viewChanged

viewChanged : Function

Callback for when the view changed. The view array is the only property.

viewUpdated : Function

Callback for when the current view is updated.





