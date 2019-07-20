openbase logo
vizceral-react

by Netflix
4.8.0 (see all)

A React wrapper around vizceral

Overview

Readme

Vizceral

From src/vizceral.jsx

This is a react wrapper around Vizceral.

Setup

  1. Install package npm install vizceral-react --save

  2. import vizceral-react to start using

    import Vizceral from 'vizceral-react';
<Vizceral traffic={this.state.trafficData}
          view={this.state.currentView}
          showLabels={this.state.displayOptions.showLabels}
          physicsOptions={this.state.physicsOptions}
          filters={this.state.filters}
          viewChanged={this.viewChanged}
          objectHighlighted={this.objectHighlighted}
          nodeContextSizeChanged={this.nodeContextSizeChanged}
          matchesFound={this.matchesFound}
          match={this.state.searchTerm}
          modes={this.state.modes}
          definitions={this.state.definitions}
          styles={styles}
/>

Props

allowDraggingOfNodes

// Default: false
allowDraggingOfNodes: Boolean

Nodes can be repositioned through dragging if and only if this is true.

connectionHighlighted

// Default: () => {}
connectionHighlighted: Function

Callback for when a connection is highlighted. The highlighted connection is the only parameter.

definitions

// Default: {}
definitions: Object

Object map of definitions. Refer to github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/Configuration#definitions-for-data-to-display

filters

// Default: []
filters: Array

Array of filter definitions and current values to filter out nodes and connections. Refer to github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/Configuration#filters

match

// Default: ''
match: String

A search string to highlight nodes that match

matchesFound

// Default: () => {}
matchesFound: Function

Callback when nodes match the match string. The matches object { total, visible } is the only property.

modes

modes: Object

Map of modes to mode type, e.g. { detailedNode: 'volume' }

nodeContextSizeChanged

// Default: () => {}
nodeContextSizeChanged: Function

Callback for when the top level node context panel size changes. The updated dimensions is the only parameter.

nodeHighlighted

// Default: () => {}
nodeHighlighted: Function

Callback for when an object is highlighted. The highlighted object is the only parameter. object.type will be either 'node' or 'connection'

nodeUpdated

// Default: () => {}
nodeUpdated:

objectHighlighted

// Default: () => {}
objectHighlighted:

showLabels

// Default: true
showLabels: Boolean

Whether or not to show labels on the nodes.

styles

// Default: {}
styles: Object

Styles to override default properties.

targetFramerate

// Default: null
targetFramerate: Number

Target framerate for rendering engine

traffic

// Default: {}
traffic: Object

The traffic data. See github.com/Netflix/Vizceral/wiki/How-to-Use#graph-data-format for specification.

view

// Default: []
view:

viewChanged

// Default: () => {}
viewChanged: Function

Callback for when the view changed. The view array is the only property.

viewUpdated

// Default: () => {}
viewUpdated: Function

Callback for when the current view is updated.



