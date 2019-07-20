vizceral is a component for displaying traffic data on a webgl canvas. If a graph of nodes and edges with data about traffic volume is provided, it will render a traffic graph animating the connection volume between nodes.
This component can take multiple traffic graphs and will generate a 'global' graph showing all incoming traffic into each of the 'regions', with support for cross-region traffic.
There are three levels of information, global, regional, and service-level, with clicking or double-clicking on a node bringing you one level deeper.
We are not using this internally at Netflix at this time and the project is not actively being worked on. We occasionally look at the repo and will review PRs as time permits.
See the wiki for full documentation.
To see your changes to
vizceral locally, you'll need to link the package with bower:
$ git clone https://github.com/Netflix/vizceral.git
$ cd vizceral
$ npm link
$ npm run dev
$ cd /path/to/project-using-vizceral
$ npm link vizceral
git checkout -b your-feature
Current development focuses on most recent version of Chrome. Minor sanity checking for the latest versions of Safari and Firefox.
Code released under the Apache 2.0 license.