Vivus is a lightweight JavaScript class (with no dependencies) that allows you to animate SVGs, giving them the appearance of being drawn. There are a variety of different animations available, as well as the option to create a custom script to draw your SVG in whatever way you like.

Available via:

Try Vivus with your SVG on Vivus Instant. If you plan to use the library to animate a single SVG without callback or controls, this will allow you to download your animated SVG, powered by CSS, JavaScript free.

Animations

On the following images, the pink color represents the duration value, and the blue one is for delay value.

Delayed

Every path element is drawn at the same time with a small delay at the start. This is currently the default animation.

Sync

Each line is drawn synchronously. They all start and finish at the same time, hence the name sync .

OneByOne

Each path element is drawn one after the other. This animation gives the best impression of live drawing. The duration for each line depends on their length to make a constant drawing speed.

Principles

To get this effect, the script uses the CSS property strokeDashoffset . This property manages the stroke offset on every line of the SVG. Now, all we have to do is add some JavaScript to update this value progressively and the magic begins.

However, there's a problem with this. The strokeDashoffset property is only available on the path elements. This is an issue because in an SVG there are a lot of elements such as circle , rect , line and polyline which will break the animation. So to fix this, there is another class available in the repo called pathformer . It's made for transforming all objects of your SVG into path elements to be able to use strokeDashoffset and animate your SVGs.

The animation always draws elements in the same order as they are defined in the SVG tag.

There are few conditions that your SVG must meet:

All elements must have a stroke property and cannot be filled. This is because the animation only looks to progressively draw strokes and will not check for filled colours. For example: fill: "none"; stroke: "#FFF";

You should avoid creating any hidden path elements in your SVG. Vivus considers them all eligible to be animated, so it is advised to remove them before playing with it. If they are not removed the animation might not achieve the desired effect, with blank areas and gaps appearing.

text elements aren't allowed, they cannot be transformed into path elements. See #22 for more details.

The code is inspired from other repositories. The drawer is inspired from the excellent Codrops about the post SVG Drawing Animation (if you don't know this website, get ready to have your mind blown). Then for the pathformer, there is a lot of work from SVGPathConverter by Waest.

Usage

As I said, no dependencies here. All you need to do is include the scripts.

Inline SVG

< svg id = "my-svg" > < path... > < path... > < path... > </ svg > < script > new Vivus( 'my-svg' , {duration: 200 }, myCallback); </ script >

Dynamic load

< object id = "my-svg" type = "image/svg+xml" data = "link/to/my.svg" > </ object > < script > new Vivus( 'my-svg' , { duration: 200 }, myCallback); </ script >

or

< div id = "my-div" > </ div > < script > new Vivus( 'my-div' , { duration: 200 , file: 'link/to/my.svg' }, myCallback); </ script >

By default the object created will take the size of the parent element, this one must have a height and width or your SVG might not appear.

If you need to edit this object, it is accessible in the onReady callback:

new Vivus( 'my-div-id' , { file : 'link/to/my.svg' , onReady : function ( myVivus ) { myVivus.el.setAttribute( 'height' , 'auto' ); } });

Check out the hacks page for more tricks.

Constructor

The Vivus constructor asks for 3 parameters:

ID (or object) of DOM element to interact with.

It can be an inline SVG or a wrapper element to append an object tag from the option file

It can be an inline SVG or a wrapper element to append an object tag from the option Option object (described in the following |

Callback to call at the end of the animation (optional)

Option list

Name Type Description type string Defines what kind of animation will be used: delayed , sync , oneByOne , script , scenario or scenario-sync . [Default: delayed ] file string Link to the SVG to animate. If set, Vivus will create an object tag and append it to the DOM element given to the constructor. Be careful, use the onReady callback before playing with the Vivus instance. start string Defines how to trigger the animation ( inViewport once the SVG is in the viewport, manual gives you the freedom to call draw method to start, autostart makes it start right now). [Default: inViewport ] duration integer Animation duration, in frames. [Default: 200 ] delay integer Time between the drawing of first and last path, in frames (only for delayed animations). onReady function Function called when the instance is ready to play. pathTimingFunction function Timing animation function for each path element of the SVG. Check the timing function part. animTimingFunction function Timing animation function for the complete SVG. Check the timing function part. dashGap integer Whitespace extra margin between dashes. Increase it in case of glitches at the initial state of the animation. [Default: 2 ] forceRender boolean Force the browser to re-render all updated path items. By default, the value is true on IE only. (check the 'troubleshoot' section for more details). reverseStack boolean Reverse the order of execution. The default behaviour is to render from the first 'path' in the SVG to the last one. This option allow you to reverse the order. [Default: false ] selfDestroy boolean Removes all extra styling on the SVG, and leaves it as original.

Methods

Name Description play(speed, callback) Plays the animation with the speed given in parameter. This value can be negative to go backward, between 0 and 1 to go slowly, >1 to go faster, or <0 to go in reverse from current state. [Default: 1 ]. Callback executed after the animation is finished (optional) stop() Stops the animation. reset() Reinitialises the SVG to the original state: undrawn. finish() Set the SVG to the final state: drawn. setFrameProgress(progress) Set the progress of the animation. Progress must be a number between 0 and 1. getStatus() Get the status of the animation between start , progress , end destroy() Reset the SVG but make the instance out of order.

These methods return the object so you can chain the actions.

const myVivus = new Vivus( 'my-svg-id' ); myVivus.stop().reset().play( 2 );

Play method callback

Instead of using the global constructor callback when you create the Vivus object, you can add callbacks to be executed for specific play method calls.

const myVivus = new Vivus( 'my-svg-id' ); myVivus.play( 1 , function ( ) { }); myVivus.play( function ( ) { });

Timing function

To give more freedom, it's possible to override the animation of each path and/or the entire SVG. It works a bit like the CSS animation timing function. But instead of using a cubic-bezier function, it use a simple JavaScript function. It must accept a number as parameter (between 0 to 1), then return a number (also between 0 and 1). It's a hook.

If you don't want to create your own, timing methods are available via the constructor object: EASE , EASE_IN , EASE_OUT and EASE_OUT_BOUNCE . Then set it in the option object to enjoy them.

new Vivus( 'my-svg-id' , { type : 'delayed' , duration : 200 , animTimingFunction : Vivus.EASE }, myCallback );

WARNING: animTimingFunction is called at every frame of the animation, and pathTimingFunction is also called at every frame for each path of your SVG. So be careful about them. Keep it simple, or it can affect the performance.

Extra attributes

The attribute data-ignore allows you to ignore path tags from the vivus animation.

< svg id = "my-svg" > < path... > < path data-ignore = "true" ... > < path... > </ svg >

In this case, the second path won't be part of the animation.

Scenarize

This feature allows you to script the animation of your SVG. For this, the custom values will be set directly in the DOM of the SVG.

scenario

This type is easier to understand, but longer to implement. You just have to define the start and duration of each element with data-start and data-duration attributes. If it is missing, it will use the default value given to the constructor. The best part of this type is the flexibility it provides. You don't have to respect the order/stack of the SVG and you can start with the last element, then continue with the first to finish with all the rest at the same time.

You will then have to define custom rules for each element in your SVG via extra attributes in your SVG DOM :

data-start (integer) time when the animation must start, in frames

(integer) time when the animation must start, in frames data-duration (integer) animation duration of this path, in frames

< svg > < path data-start = "0" data-duration = "10" ... /> < path data-start = "20" data-duration = "10" ... /> < path data-start = "20" data-duration = "20" ... /> < path data-start = "0" data-duration = "30" ... /> </ svg >

It's not the sexiest code ever, but it's quite flexible. In addition to this, the behaviour is fairly different. By using this animation type, the default behaviour is the same as oneByOne . However, you can define some properties on a specific path item such as the duration, the delay to start (from the end of the previous path) and if it should be played synchronously.

data-delay (integer) time between the end of the animation of the previous path and the start of the current path, in frames

(integer) time between the end of the animation of the previous path and the start of the current path, in frames data-duration (integer) duration of this path animation, in frames

(integer) duration of this path animation, in frames data-async (no value required) make the drawing of this path asynchronous. It means the next path will start at the same time. If a path does not have an attribute for duration or delay then the default values, set in the options, will be used.

Example: here is a simple SVG containing 5 elements. With the following options {duration: 20, delay: 0} , we should get this timeline

This looks like 'oneByOne' animation, synchronous mode. But to make it a bit custom, here is what I can do:

< svg > < path data-duration = "10" ... /> < path data-delay = "10" data-async ... /> < path data-delay = "15" ... /> < path data-duration = "10" data-delay = "45" data-async ... /> < path data-duration = "50" data-delay = "5" ... /> </ svg >

This scenario should give us

I'm sorry if it does not look very sexy, and it's not really easy to use. I'm happy to make any changes, as long as the idea sounds interesting. Post an issue and I'll be very happy to talk about it!

Non Scaling

Some SVG elements might use non scaling properties such as vector-effect="non-scaling-stroke" , which requires some additional custom logic. On instance construction Vivus will map all the child elements in the SVG and calculate their line length. If the element is resized during the animation, the calculated stroke style properties become invalid and the SVG will display incorrectly.

To keep animation consistency, the method recalc should be called when the SVG is resized. It will re-calculate the line length on affected child elements on the next frame calculation.

Code example:

const vivusObject = new Vivus( 'my-div' , { duration : 200 , file : 'link/to/my.svg' , }); const resizeObserver = new ResizeObserver( ( entries ) => { vivusObject.recalc(); }); resizeObserver.observe(vivusObject.el);

Vivus will provide a warning in the console when it detects stroke scaling.

Development

To make it simpler a gulp file is set up to automise minifying, JShint and tests. If you have never used Gulp before this is a good opportunity. To use it, you need to install NodeJS first then run sudo npm install -g gulp .

To start, you will need to install the repo dependencies:

$ npm install

Then you can use NPM scripts to run the following tasks:

build make the build (generate dist/vivus.js and dist/vivus.min.js )

make the build (generate and ) lint run ESlint on the source files

run ESlint on the source files test run Karma

Troubleshoot

Internet Explorer

Some SVG weren't working at all. The only solution found was to clone and replace each updated path element. Of course this solution requires more resources and a lot of DOM manipulation, but it will give a smooth animation like other browsers. This fallback is only applied on Internet Explorer (all versions), and can be disabled via the option forceRender .

Replacing each updated path by a clone was the only way to force IE to re-render the SVG. On some SVGs this trick is not necessary, but IE can be a bit tricky with this. If you're worried about performance, I would recommend checking if your SVG works correctly by disabling the forceRender option. If it works correctly on IE, then keep it like this.

By default, forceRender is true on Internet Explorer only.

Firefox

For Firefox users, you might encounter some glitches depending on your SVG and browser version. On versions before 36, there is a problem retrieving path length via getTotalLength method. Returning 174321516544 instead of 209 (I'm not exaggerating, this comes from a real case), messing up the entire animation treatment. Unfortunately, there's nothing that this library can do, this is due to Firefox. I hope to find a workaround, but at the moment I can only recommend that you test your animation on previous versions of Firefox.

Debug

For an easier debug have a look to the attribute map of your Vivus object. This contains the mapping of your animation. If you're using a modern browser, I recommend console.table to get a nice output of the array which will make your debug easier.

const logo = new Vivus( 'myLogo' , { type : 'scenario-sync' }); console .table(logo.map);

Special thanks!

Thanks to all contributors! Also users who pushed me to improve the library by publishing it on NPM, or browser compatibility or features. Also thanks for fixing my awful english :)

@jolic for dynamic SVG loading, ignore invisible paths, infinite and beyond...

@BenMcGeachy for making the documentation understandable

@TranscendOfSypherus for fixing the PathFormer

@flyingfisch for general helping with issues

@morgangiraud on the ignore invisible paths

@Nerdissimo for inserting SVG without object wrapper

wrapper @jsimnz for adding callbacks to play method

and many others...