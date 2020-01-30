Vivid.JS is an SVG Icons library which can be used to add highly customizable vibrant icons to the DOM without any dev dependencies.
Vivid.JS is easy to adapt and can bring SVG icons to life using html5 data attributes on the go. Icons can also be individually customized in terms of colors and size using html5 data attributes which gives more power to Vivid.JS library.
Vivid.JS SVG Icons ca be download and customized as per needs in different designing softwares like Photoshop and Sketch as well.
Download Vivid.JS Icons for Sketch
Download Vivid.JS Icons for Photoshop
To get started with Vivid.JS, you just need to include
vivid-icons.min.js to your project.
Compiled vivid-icons.min.js JavaScript minified file can be directly linked from jsDelivr or UNPKG CDN or Vivid.JS can be included within your workflow using your favorite package managers as well.
(Recommended) or UNPKG CDN
You can include Vivid Icons JavaScript file in the header section of your document as shown below -
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vivid-icons@1.0.10" type="text/javascript"></script>
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vivid-icons@1.0.10" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can use either npm, yarn or bower to get the Vivid.JS package
Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with npm -
npm install vivid-icons
Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with yarn -
yarn add vivid-icons
Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with bower -
bower install vivid-icons
Including icons with Vivid.JS is very easy and quick to use.
An SVG Icon can be easily included using the syntax
<i data-vi="icon-name"></i> , where
icon-name is replaced by the unique name of the respective icon.
<i data-vi="doc"></i>
To customize the size of the respective icon, Add
data-vi-size="number" data attribute to
i element to customize size of the icon.
<i data-vi="doc" data-vi-size="96"></i>
Each Vivid Icon has upto three colors which are
primary,
accent and
prop. Each color can be customized respectively using data attributes.
Add
data-vi-primary="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the primary color of the icon.
Add
data-vi-accent="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the accent color of the icon.
Add
data-vi-prop="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the prop color of the icon.
<i data-vi="doc" data-vi-primary="#2B13C1" data-vi-accent="#00ECB1" data-vi-prop="#CEFAFF"></i>
Oh! Yes, You can customize the default size and colors of the
Vivid.JS SVG Icons Library.
First of all you need to install the latest version of Node.js (if you don't have it pre-installed), once you are over with Node.js installation, open up terminal and verify everything has setup correctly by running
npm -v and it should return with something like
5.x.x
mkdir project-name command.
cd project-name command.
npm init command and enter the necessary details.
Install Vivid.JS SVG Icons Package with npm package manager using the command below -
npm install vivid-icons
Once, the vivid-icons is installed as a node module, go to node_modules/vivid-icons directory using
cd node_modules/vivid-icons command and install vivid-icons dependencies with
npm install.
Go to
src directory of the installed package and open
config.js file.
config.js file looks like
export let iconConfig = {
size: "48",
primaryColor: "#FF6E6E",
accentColor: "#0C0058",
propColor: "#FFFFFF"
}
Update the respective property values which needs to be changed.
Once you are done with updates in
config.js head back to the terminal and run the following command -
npm run build
Once the compilation process is over, your browser will fire up to show the compiled Vivid SVG Icons in your browser from the
./dist/preview.html file.
If you are using Windows environment replace the
"open-html": "open ./dist/preview.html" with
"open-html": "show ./dist/preview.html" in
package.json file.
If you wish to create your very own Vivid.JS with your custom icons, Follow the steps below -
Once you have installed Vivid.JS,
add/replace/remove the icons from
./icons directory
Make sure the SVG Icons which has been added must have
vi-primary and
vi-accent class to the respective SVG Elements, so that the colors can be customized later from
src/config.js.
<svg id="chat" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="48" height="48" viewBox="0 0 48 48">
<defs>
<style>
.vi-primary {
fill: #ffb400;
}
.vi-accent {
fill: #070c2b;
}
</style>
</defs>
<path class="vi-primary" d="M24,39.765A18.556,18.556,0,0,1,13.924,37.1L7,44V23.882l0.012,0.006C7.011,23.791,7,23.7,7,23.6,7,14.369,13.247,8,24,8s17,6.652,17,15.882S34.753,39.765,24,39.765Z"/>
<path class="vi-accent" d="M31.994,20.99a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,31.994,20.99ZM24,21a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,24,21Zm-8,0a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,16,21Z"/>
</svg>
Go to the root directory of
vivid-icons and execute
npm run build command from terminal.
