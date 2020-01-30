Introduction

Vivid.JS is an SVG Icons library which can be used to add highly customizable vibrant icons to the DOM without any dev dependencies.

Vivid.JS is easy to adapt and can bring SVG icons to life using html5 data attributes on the go. Icons can also be individually customized in terms of colors and size using html5 data attributes which gives more power to Vivid.JS library.

Vivid.JS SVG Icons ca be download and customized as per needs in different designing softwares like Photoshop and Sketch as well.

Download Vivid.JS Icons for Sketch

Download Vivid.JS Icons for Photoshop

Getting Started

To get started with Vivid.JS, you just need to include vivid-icons.min.js to your project.

Installation

Compiled vivid-icons.min.js JavaScript minified file can be directly linked from jsDelivr or UNPKG CDN or Vivid.JS can be included within your workflow using your favorite package managers as well.

Link from jsDelivr (Recommended) or UNPKG CDN

You can include Vivid Icons JavaScript file in the header section of your document as shown below -

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vivid-icons@1.0.10" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

or

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vivid-icons@1.0.10" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Package Managers

You can use either npm, yarn or bower to get the Vivid.JS package

Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with npm -

npm install vivid-icons

Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with yarn -

yarn add vivid-icons

Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with bower -

bower install vivid-icons

Usage

Including icons with Vivid.JS is very easy and quick to use.

Using an Icon

An SVG Icon can be easily included using the syntax <i data-vi="icon-name"></i> , where icon-name is replaced by the unique name of the respective icon.

Example Code

< i data-vi = "doc" > </ i >

Customizing Icon Size

To customize the size of the respective icon, Add data-vi-size="number" data attribute to i element to customize size of the icon.

Example Code

< i data-vi = "doc" data-vi-size = "96" > </ i >

Customizing Icon Colors

Each Vivid Icon has upto three colors which are primary , accent and prop . Each color can be customized respectively using data attributes.

Add data-vi-primary="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the primary color of the icon.

Add data-vi-accent="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the accent color of the icon.

Add data-vi-prop="#hexcode" data attribute to customize the prop color of the icon.

Example Code

< i data-vi = "doc" data-vi-primary = "#2B13C1" data-vi-accent = "#00ECB1" data-vi-prop = "#CEFAFF" > </ i >

Icon Customization

Oh! Yes, You can customize the default size and colors of the Vivid.JS SVG Icons Library.

Install Node.js

First of all you need to install the latest version of Node.js (if you don't have it pre-installed), once you are over with Node.js installation, open up terminal and verify everything has setup correctly by running npm -v and it should return with something like 5.x.x

Create your Project

Open terminal and create your project directory with mkdir project-name command.

command. Go to your project directory using cd project-name command.

command. Initialize your project by npm init command and enter the necessary details.

Install Vivid.JS Package

Install Vivid.JS SVG Icons Package with npm package manager using the command below -

npm install vivid-icons

Once, the vivid-icons is installed as a node module, go to node_modules/vivid-icons directory using cd node_modules/vivid-icons command and install vivid-icons dependencies with npm install .

Customize Icons

Go to src directory of the installed package and open config.js file.

config.js file looks like

export let iconConfig = { size : "48" , primaryColor : "#FF6E6E" , accentColor : "#0C0058" , propColor : "#FFFFFF" }

Update the respective property values which needs to be changed.

Compile Vivid.JS Icons

Once you are done with updates in config.js head back to the terminal and run the following command -

npm run build

Voila! You're done

Once the compilation process is over, your browser will fire up to show the compiled Vivid SVG Icons in your browser from the ./dist/preview.html file.

If you are using Windows environment replace the "open-html": "open ./dist/preview.html" with "open-html": "show ./dist/preview.html" in package.json file.

Adding Icons

If you wish to create your very own Vivid.JS with your custom icons, Follow the steps below -

Once you have installed Vivid.JS, add/replace/remove the icons from ./icons directory

Make sure the SVG Icons which has been added must have vi-primary and vi-accent class to the respective SVG Elements, so that the colors can be customized later from src/config.js .

Example Code

< svg id = "chat" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width = "48" height = "48" viewBox = "0 0 48 48" > < defs > < style > .vi-primary { fill : #ffb400 ; } .vi-accent { fill : #070c2b ; } </ style > </ defs > < path class = "vi-primary" d = "M24,39.765A18.556,18.556,0,0,1,13.924,37.1L7,44V23.882l0.012,0.006C7.011,23.791,7,23.7,7,23.6,7,14.369,13.247,8,24,8s17,6.652,17,15.882S34.753,39.765,24,39.765Z" /> < path class = "vi-accent" d = "M31.994,20.99a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,31.994,20.99ZM24,21a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,24,21Zm-8,0a3,3,0,1,1-3,3A3,3,0,0,1,16,21Z" /> </ svg >

Go to the root directory of vivid-icons and execute npm run build command from terminal.

Credits

