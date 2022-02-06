Give
vite the ability to resolve imports using TypeScript's path mapping.
Install as dev dependency
Inject
vite-tsconfig-paths using the
vite.config.ts module
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import tsconfigPaths from 'vite-tsconfig-paths'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [tsconfigPaths()],
})
Note: You need to restart Vite when you update your
paths mappings.
root: string
The directory to crawl for
tsconfig.json files.
Defaults to
viteConfig.root
projects: string[]
An array of
tsconfig.json paths (relative to
viteConfig.root)
and/or directories that contain a
tsconfig.json file.
This overrides the
root option.
extensions: string[]
File extensions to search for.
Defaults to
.ts | .tsx | .js | .jsx | .mjs
loose: boolean
Disable strictness that limits path resolution to TypeScript and JavaScript modules.
Useful if you want asset URLs in Vue templates to be resolved.
If your
tsconfig.json file has
"allowJs": true in it, path resolution will be expanded beyond TypeScript modules. The following extensions will have their imports resolved by this plugin:
.vue,
.svelte,
.mdx,
.mjs,
.js,
.jsx
If the
baseUrl is defined, it gets prepended to all bare imports, and its resolution will take precedence over node_modules. This is also how TypeScript does it.
Say the
baseUrl is
../root and you import
react. This plugin will use
../root/react if it exists. If not found, then
react is resolved normally. The
baseUrl is relative to the project root (where
tsconfig.json lives).
The
include and
exclude compiler options are respected.
Internally, globrex is used for glob matching.
The
DEBUG environment variable can be used to figure out why this plugin isn't working as you may have expected.
DEBUG=vite-tsconfig-paths yarn vite
