openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vtp

vite-tsconfig-paths

by Alec Larson
3.3.17 (see all)

Support for TypeScript's path mapping in Vite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.6K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vite-tsconfig-paths

npm codecov Code style: Prettier Donate

Give vite the ability to resolve imports using TypeScript's path mapping.

Usage

  1. Install as dev dependency

  2. Inject vite-tsconfig-paths using the vite.config.ts module

    import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import tsconfigPaths from 'vite-tsconfig-paths'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [tsconfigPaths()],
})

Note: You need to restart Vite when you update your paths mappings.

Options

  • root: string
    The directory to crawl for tsconfig.json files.
    Defaults to viteConfig.root

  • projects: string[]
    An array of tsconfig.json paths (relative to viteConfig.root) and/or directories that contain a tsconfig.json file.
    This overrides the root option.

  • extensions: string[]
    File extensions to search for.
    Defaults to .ts | .tsx | .js | .jsx | .mjs

  • loose: boolean
    Disable strictness that limits path resolution to TypeScript and JavaScript modules.
    Useful if you want asset URLs in Vue templates to be resolved.

 

allowJs

If your tsconfig.json file has "allowJs": true in it, path resolution will be expanded beyond TypeScript modules. The following extensions will have their imports resolved by this plugin: .vue, .svelte, .mdx, .mjs, .js, .jsx

 

baseUrl

If the baseUrl is defined, it gets prepended to all bare imports, and its resolution will take precedence over node_modules. This is also how TypeScript does it.

Say the baseUrl is ../root and you import react. This plugin will use ../root/react if it exists. If not found, then react is resolved normally. The baseUrl is relative to the project root (where tsconfig.json lives).

 

include/exclude

The include and exclude compiler options are respected.

Internally, globrex is used for glob matching.

 

Troubleshooting

The DEBUG environment variable can be used to figure out why this plugin isn't working as you may have expected.

DEBUG=vite-tsconfig-paths yarn vite

 

If this package helps you, please donate! Any amount is greatly appreciated. 🥰

  • ETH: 0xa446626195bbe4d0697e729c1433a86fB6Cf66cF
  • BTC: 17vYtAUPKXzubMEnNcN8SiuFgicrd5Rp9A
  • KIN: GBU7RDRD7VDVT254RR6PGMBJESXQVDHJ5CGGODZKRXM2P4MP3G5QSAMH

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial