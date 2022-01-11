Vite SVG loader

Vite 2.x plugin to load SVG files as Vue components, using SVGO for optimization.

<template> <MyIcon /> </template> <script setup> import MyIcon from './my-icon.svg' </script>

Install

npm install vite-svg-loader --save-dev

Setup

import svgLoader from 'vite-svg-loader' export default defineConfig({ plugins : [vue(), svgLoader()] })

Import params

URL

SVGs can be imported as URLs using the ?url suffix:

import iconUrl from './my-icon.svg?url'

Raw

SVGs can be imported as strings using the ?raw suffix:

import iconRaw from './my-icon.svg?raw'

Component

SVGs can be explicitly imported as Vue components using the ?component suffix:

import IconComponent from './my-icon.svg?component'

SVGO Configuration

svgLoader({ svgoConfig : { multipass : true } })

Disable SVGO

svgLoader({ svgo : false })

Use with TypeScript

If you use the loader in a Typescript project, you'll need to import your svg files with the ?component param: import MyIcon from './my-icon.svg?component' .

You'll also need to reference the type definitions: