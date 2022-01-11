openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vite SVG loader

Vite 2.x plugin to load SVG files as Vue components, using SVGO for optimization.

Version Downloads Tests License

<template>
  <MyIcon />
</template>

<script setup>
import MyIcon from './my-icon.svg'
</script>

Install

npm install vite-svg-loader --save-dev

Setup

vite.config.js

import svgLoader from 'vite-svg-loader'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [vue(), svgLoader()]
})

Import params

URL

SVGs can be imported as URLs using the ?url suffix:

import iconUrl from './my-icon.svg?url'
// '/assets/my-icon.2d8efhg.svg'

Raw

SVGs can be imported as strings using the ?raw suffix:

import iconRaw from './my-icon.svg?raw'
// '<?xml version="1.0"?>...'

Component

SVGs can be explicitly imported as Vue components using the ?component suffix:

import IconComponent from './my-icon.svg?component'
// <IconComponent />

SVGO Configuration

vite.config.js

svgLoader({
  svgoConfig: {
    multipass: true
  }
})

Disable SVGO

vite.config.js

svgLoader({
  svgo: false
})

Use with TypeScript

If you use the loader in a Typescript project, you'll need to import your svg files with the ?component param: import MyIcon from './my-icon.svg?component'.

You'll also need to reference the type definitions:

/// <reference types="vite-svg-loader" />

