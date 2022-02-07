Static-site generation for Vue 3 on Vite.
ℹ️ Vite 2 is supported from
v0.2.x, Vite 1's support is discontinued.
This library requires Node.js version >= 14
npm i -D vite-ssg vue-router@next @vueuse/head
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "vite",
- "build": "vite build"
+ "build": "vite-ssg build"
}
}
// src/main.ts
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg'
import App from './App.vue'
// `export const createApp` is required
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
// the root component
App,
// vue-router options
{ routes },
// function to have custom setups
({ app, router, routes, isClient, initialState }) => {
// install plugins etc.
}
)
To have SSG for the index page only (without
vue-router), import from
vite-ssg/single-page instead.
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg/single-page'
export const createApp = ViteSSG(App)
<ClientOnly/>
Component
ClientOnly is registered globally along with the app creation.
<client-only>
<your-client-side-components />
</client-only>
From
v0.4.0, we ship
@vueuse/head to manage the document head out-of-box. You can directly use it in your pages/components, for example:
<template>
<button @click="count++">Click</button>
</template>
<script setup>
import { useHead } from '@vueuse/head'
useHead({
title: 'Website Title',
meta: [
{
name: `description`,
content: `Website description`,
},
],
})
</script>
That's all, no configuration is needed. Vite SSG will handle the server-side rendering and merging automatically.
Refer to
@vueuse/head's docs for more usage about
useHead.
Vite SSG has built-in support for generating Critical CSS inlined in the HTML via the
critters package. Install it via:
npm i -D critters
Critical CSS generation will be enabled automatically for you.
The initial state comprises data that is serialized to your server-side generated HTML that is hydrated in the browser when accessed. This data can be data fetched from a CDN, an API, etc, and is typically needed as soon as the application starts or is accessed for the first time.
The main advantage of setting the application's initial state is that the statically generated pages do not need to fetch the data again as the data is fetched during build time and serialized into the page's HTML.
The initial state is a plain JavaScript object that can be set during SSR, i.e., when statically generating the pages, like this:
// src/main.ts
// ...
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
App,
{ routes },
({ app, router, routes, isClient, initialState }) => {
// ...
if (import.meta.env.SSR) {
// Set initial state during server side
initialState.data = { cats: 2, dogs: 3 }
} else {
// Restore or read the initial state on the client side in the browser
console.log(initialState.data) // => { cats: 2, dogs: 3 }
}
// ...
}
)
Typically, you will use this with an application store, such as Vuex or Pinia. For examples, see below:
Following [Pinia's guide](https://pinia.esm.dev/ssr), you will to adapt your `main.{ts,js}` file to look like this:
// main.ts
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg'
import { createPinia } from 'pinia'
import routes from 'virtual:generated-pages'
// use any store you configured that you need data from on start-up
import { useRootStore } from './store/root'
import App from './App.vue'
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
App,
{ routes },
({ app, router, initialState }) => {
const pinia = createPinia()
app.use(pinia)
if (import.meta.env.SSR) {
initialState.pinia = pinia.state.value
} else {
pinia.state.value = initialState.pinia || {}
}
router.beforeEach((to, from, next) => {
const store = useRootStore(pinia)
if (!store.ready)
// perform the (user-implemented) store action to fill the store's state
store.initialize()
next()
})
},
)
// main.ts
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg'
import routes from 'virtual:generated-pages'
import { createStore } from 'vuex'
import App from './App.vue'
// Normally, you should definitely put this in a separate file
// in order to be able to use it everywhere
const store = createStore({
// ...
})
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
App,
{ routes },
({ app, router, initialState }) => {
app.use(store)
if (import.meta.env.SSR) {
initialState.store = store.state
} else {
store.replaceState(initialState.store)
}
router.beforeEach((to, from, next) => {
// perform the (user-implemented) store action to fill the store's state
if (!store.getters.ready)
store.dispatch('initialize')
next()
})
},
)
For the example of how to use a store with an initial state in a single page app, see the single page example.
Per default, the state is deserialized and serialized by using
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse.
If this approach works for you, you should definitely stick to it as it yields far better
performance.
You may use the option
transformState in the
ViteSSGClientOptions as displayed below.
A valid approach besides
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse is
@nuxt/devalue (which is used by Nuxt.js):
import devalue from '@nuxt/devalue'
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg'
// ...
import App from './App.vue'
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
App,
{ routes },
({ app, router, initialState }) => {
// ...
},
{
transformState(state) {
return import.meta.env.SSR ? devalue(state) : state
},
},
)
A minor remark when using
@nuxt/devalue: In case, you are getting an error because of a
require
within the package
@nuxt/devalue, you have to add the following piece of config to your Vite config:
// vite.config.ts
//...
export default defineConfig({
resolve: {
alias: {
'@nuxt/devalue': '@nuxt/devalue/dist/devalue.js',
},
},
// ...
})
Some applications may make use of Vue features that cause components to render asynchronously (e.g.
suspense). When these features are used in ways that can influence
initialState, the
onSSRAppRendered may be used in order to ensure that all async operations have finished as part of the initial application render:
const { app, router, initialState, isClient, onSSRAppRendered } = ctx;
const pinia = createPinia()
app.use(pinia)
if (isClient) {
pinia.state.value = (initialState.pinia) || {}
} else {
onSSRAppRendered(() => {
initialState.pinia = pinia.state.value
})
}
You can pass options to Vite SSG in the
ssgOptions field of your
vite.config.js
// vite.config.js
export default {
plugins: [ /*...*/ ],
ssgOptions: {
script: 'async'
}
}
See src/types.ts. for more options available.
You can use the
includedRoutes hook to exclude/include route paths to render, or even provide some complete custom ones.
// vite.config.js
export default {
plugins: [ /*...*/ ],
ssgOptions: {
includedRoutes(paths, routes) {
// exclude all the route paths that contains 'foo'
return paths.filter(i => !i.includes('foo'))
}
}
}
// vite.config.js
export default {
plugins: [ /*...*/ ],
ssgOptions: {
includedRoutes(paths, routes) {
// use original route records
return routes.flatMap(route => {
return route.name === 'Blog'
? myBlogSlugs.map(slug => `/blog/${slug}`)
: route.path
})
}
}
}
Alternatively, you may export the
includedRoutes hook from your server entry file. This will be necessary if fetching your routes requires the use of environment variables managed by Vite.
// main.ts
import { ViteSSG } from 'vite-ssg'
import App from './App.vue'
export const createApp = ViteSSG(
App,
{ routes },
({ app, router, initialState }) => {
// ...
},
)
export async function includedRoutes(paths, routes) {
// Sensitive key is managed by Vite - this would not be available inside
// vite.config.js as it runs before the environment has been populated.
const apiClient = new MyApiClient(import.meta.env.MY_API_KEY)
return Promise.all(
routes.flatMap(async route => {
return route.name === 'Blog'
? (await apiClient.fetchBlogSlugs()).map(slug => `/blog/${slug}`)
: route.path
})
)
}
