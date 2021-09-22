What are the benefits of using the new JSX runtime?

1) You don't need to import React manually anymore.

2) Better performance now and in the future. The Motivations section in the RFC explains the specifics of performance issues with React.createElement .

3) In the future, you won't need React.forwardRef anymore.

4) Depending on your setup, slightly smaller bundle sizes (according to the React team).

5) Faster parsing of JavaScript by web browser ( .createElement cannot be minified).

How much does this affect Vite's performance?

In serve mode, the performance effects are unnoticeable, since Babel is only used when bundling.

Otherwise, you'll see ~40% longer build times in the ./demo folder, but this % largely depends on how many kB of JavaScript need to be parsed and transformed by Babel.