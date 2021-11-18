An all in one opinionated preset for writing React apps with the vite bundler.
Features:
import React from 'react') via @vitejs/plugin-react
First install the preset package from npm:
npm install --save-dev vite-preset-react
# or
yarn add -D vite-preset-react
Enhance your vite config with the React preset plugin in your
vite.config.ts or
vite.config.js:
import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import react from 'vite-preset-react';
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [react()],
});
Options can be passed to our preset plugin via the first argument:
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [react({ removeDevtoolsInProd: true, injectReact: true })],
});
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
removeDevtoolsInProd
boolean
false
|Removes React Devtools in production build
injectReact
boolean
true
|Injects
import React from 'react' in every JS file to avoid importing it in every file manually
reactPluginOptions
Options
undefined
|Options to pass to the underlying
@vitejs/plugin-react. See here
If you are using the official
react or
react-ts template, and wanna switch to this one, follow this:
Remove
@vitejs/plugin-react from
package.json.
Install this preset:
npm install -D vite-preset-react
Or if you're a Yarn person
yarn add -D vite-preset-react
react-ts template, open
tsconfig.json, and change
jsx field to
preserve.
There!! You're all set!
Theoretically, this package should work well with preact. However, it's highly recommended to use the official @preactjs/preset-vite.
If you're getting red squiggles under your JSX, follow this:
jsx option to
preserve.
There, that should fix it.
When would you want to use this plugin instead of the official
@vitejs/plugin-react? Well, the answer is: If you don't need control over whether React devtools are removed or not
Yep, that's pretty much it. Earlier, when the official react plugin was
@vitejs/plugin-react-refresh, this plugin would enable automatic JSX, so you wouldn't have import React in every file. Now with the new
@vitejs/plugin-react providing the much better automatic JSX runtime, eliminating the need for
vite-preset-react altogether, unless you need to remove react devtools.
MIT, see the license file.