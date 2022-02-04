Router based layout for Vue 3 applications using Vite
This works best along with the vite-plugin-pages.
Layouts are stored in the
/src/layouts folder by default and are standard Vue components with a
<router-view></router-view> in the template.
Pages without a layout specified use
default.vue for their layout.
You can use route blocks to allow each page to determine its layout. The block below in a page will look for
/src/layouts/users.vue for its layout.
See the Vitesse starter template for a working example.
<route lang="yaml">
meta:
layout: users
</route>
Install Layouts:
$ npm install -D vite-plugin-vue-layouts
Add to your
vite.config.js:
import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue';
import Pages from 'vite-plugin-pages';
import Layouts from 'vite-plugin-vue-layouts';
export default {
plugins: [Vue(), Pages(), Layouts()],
};
In main.ts, you need to add a few lines to import the generated code and setup the layouts.
import { createRouter } from 'vue-router'
import { setupLayouts } from 'virtual:generated-layouts'
import generatedRoutes from 'virtual:generated-pages'
const routes = setupLayouts(generatedRoutes)
const router = createRouter({
// ...
routes,
});
If you want type definition of
virtual:generated-layouts, add
vite-plugin-vue-layouts/client to
compilerOptions.types of your
tsconfig:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["vite-plugin-vue-layouts/client"]
}
}
interface UserOptions {
layoutsDirs?: string | string[]
exclude: string[]
defaultLayout?: string
}
To use custom configuration, pass your options to Layouts when instantiating the plugin:
// vite.config.js
import Layouts from 'vite-plugin-vue-layouts';
export default {
plugins: [
Layouts({
layoutsDirs: 'src/mylayouts',
defaultLayout: 'myDefault'
}),
],
};
Relative path to the layouts directory. Supports globs. All .vue files in this folder are imported async into the generated code.
Can also be an array of layout dirs
Any files named
__*__.vue will be excluded, and you can specify any additional exclusions with the
exclude option
Default:
'src/layouts'
setupLayouts transforms the original
router by
children property.
Simply put, layouts are nested routes with the same path.
Before:
router: [ page1, page2, page3 ]
After
setupLayouts():
router: [
layoutA: page1,
layoutB: page2,
layoutA: page3,
]
That means you have the full flexibility of the vue-router API at your disposal.
Layouts and Transitions work as expected and explained in the vue-router docs only as long as
Component changes on each route. So if you want a transition between pages with the same layout and a different layout, you have to mutate
:key on
<component> (for a detailed example, see the vue docs about transitions between elements).
App.vue
<template>
<router-view v-slot="{ Component, route }">
<transition name="slide">
<component :is="Component" :key="route" />
</transition>
</router-view>
</template>
Now Vue will always trigger a transition if you change the route.
If you want to send data down from the layout to the page, use props
<router-view foo="bar" />
If you want to set state in your page and do something with it in your layout, add additional properties to a route's
meta property. Doing so only works if you know the state at build-time.
You can use the
<route> block if you work with vite-plugin-pages.
In
page.vue:
<template><div>Content</div></template>
<route lang="yaml">
meta:
layout: default
bgColor: yellow
</route>
Now you can read
bgColor in
layout.vue:
<script setup>
import { useRouter } from 'vue-router'
</script>
<template>
<div :style="`background: ${useRouter().currentRoute.value.meta.bgColor};`">
<router-view />
</div>
</template>
If you need to set
bgColor dynamically at run-time, you can use custom events.
Emit the event in
page.vue:
<script setup>
import { defineEmit } from 'vue'
const emit = defineEmit(['color'])
if (2 + 2 === 4)
emit('setColor', 'green')
else
emit('setColor', 'red')
</script>
Listen for
setColor custom-event in
layout.vue:
<script setup>
import { ref } from 'vue'
const bgColor = ref('yellow')
const setBg = (color) => {
bgColor.value = color
}
</script>
<template>
<main :style="`background: ${bgColor};`">
<router-view @set-color="setBg" />
</main>
</template>