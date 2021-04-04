File system based routing for Vue 3 applications using Vite
Note: This project is no longer actively maintained. If you are looking for a file-based routing system for Vite, other kind members of the community have built a solution over at vite-plugin-pages
Voie is a Vite plugin that brings file system based routing to your Vue 3 applications.
Install Voie:
Vite 2 is supported from
^0.7.x, Vite 1 support is discontinued
$ npm install -D vite-plugin-voie
Note:
vue-router@^4is a peer dependency
Add to your
vite.config.js:
import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue';
import voie from 'vite-plugin-voie';
export default {
plugins: [vue(), voie()],
};
By default a page is a Vue component exported from a
.vue or
.js file in the
src/pages directory.
You can access the generated routes by importing the
voie-pages module in your application.
import { createRouter } from 'vue-router';
import routes from 'voie-pages';
const router = createRouter({
// ...
routes,
});
Note: TypeScript users can install type definitions for the generated routes via the
voie-pagespackage:
$ npm install -D voie-pages
interface UserOptions {
pagesDir?: string;
extensions?: string[];
importMode?: ImportMode | ImportModeResolveFn;
extendRoute?: (route: Route, parent: Route | undefined) => Route | void;
}
Relative path to the pages directory. Supports globs.
Default:
'src/pages'
Array of valid file extensions for pages.
Default:
['vue', 'js']
Import mode can be set to either
async,
sync, or a function which returns one of those values.
Default:
'async'
To get more fine-grained control over which routes are loaded sync/async, you can use a function to resolve the value based on the route path. For example:
// vite.config.js
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
voie({
importMode(path) {
// Load index synchronously, all other pages are async.
return path.includes('index') ? 'sync' : 'async';
},
}),
],
};
A function that takes a route and optionally returns a modified route. This is useful for augmenting your routes with extra data (e.g. route metadata).
// vite.config.js
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
voie({
extendRoute(route, parent) {
if (route.path === '/') {
// Index is unauthenticated.
return route;
}
// Augment the route with meta that indicates that the route requires authentication.
return {
...route,
meta: { auth: true },
};
},
}),
],
};
To use custom configuration, pass your options to Voie when instantiating the plugin:
// vite.config.js
import voie from 'vite-plugin-voie';
export default {
plugins: [
voie({
pagesDir: 'src/views',
extensions: ['vue', 'ts'],
}),
],
};
Voie is inspired by the routing from NuxtJS 💚
Voie automatically generates an array of routes for you to plug-in to your instance of Vue Router. These routes are determined by the structure of the files in your pages directory. Simply create
.vue files in your pages directory and routes will automatically be created for you, no additional configuration required!
For more advanced use cases, you can tailor Voie to fit the needs of your app through configuration.
Voie will automatically map files from your pages directory to a route with the same name:
src/pages/users.vue ->
/users
src/pages/users/profile.vue ->
/users/profile
src/pages/settings.vue ->
/settings
Files with the name
index are treated as the index page of a route:
src/pages/index.vue ->
/
src/pages/users/index.vue ->
/users
Dynamic routes are denoted using square brackets. Both directories and pages can be dynamic:
src/pages/users/[id].vue ->
/users/:id (
/users/one)
src/[user]/settings.vue ->
/:user/settings (
/one/settings)
Any dynamic parameters will be passed to the page as props. For example, given the file
src/pages/users/[id].vue, the route
/users/abc will be passed the following props:
{ "id": "abc" }
We can make use of Vue Routers child routes to create nested layouts. The parent component can be defined by giving it the same name as the directory that contains your child routes.
For example, this directory structure:
src/pages/
├── users/
│ ├── [id].vue
│ └── index.vue
└── users.vue
will result in this routes configuration:
[
{
path: '/users',
component: '/src/pages/users.vue',
children: [
{
path: '',
component: '/src/pages/users/index.vue',
name: 'users',
},
{
path: ':id',
component: '/src/pages/users/[id].vue',
name: 'users-id',
},
],
},
];
Catch-all routes are denoted with square brackets containing an ellipsis:
src/pages/[...all].vue ->
/* (
/non-existent-page)
The text after the ellipsis will be used both to name the route, and as the name of the prop in which the route parameters are passed.
Many thanks go to @antfu for their support of this project.
voie is the french word for "way" and is pronounced
/vwa/.