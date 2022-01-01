English | 中文
A plug-in that imports component library styles on demand
Because vite itself has imported the component library on demand, only the style is not on demand, so just import the style on demand.
node version: >=12.0.0
vite version: >=2.0.0
yarn add vite-plugin-style-import -D
or
npm i vite-plugin-style-import -D
import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue';
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue';
import 'ant-design-vue/es/button/style/index.js';
import { ElButton } from 'element-plus';
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
// dev
import { Button } from 'element-plus';
import 'element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css`;
// prod
import Button from 'element-plus/lib/el-button';
import 'element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css';
import { UserConfigExport } from 'vite'
import styleImport, {
AndDesignVueResolve,
VantResolve,
ElementPlusResolve,
NutuiResolve,
AntdResolve,
} from 'vite-plugin-style-import'
export default (): UserConfigExport => {
return {
// 1. 如果使用的是ant-design 系列的 需要配置这个
// 2. 确保less安装在依赖 `yarn add less -D`
css: {
preprocessorOptions: {
less: {
javascriptEnabled: true,
},
},
},
plugins: [
styleImport({
resolves:[
AndDesignVueResolve(),
VantResolve(),
ElementPlusResolve(),
NutuiResolve(),
AntdResolve(),]
libs: [
// If you don’t have the resolve you need, you can write it directly in the lib, or you can provide us with PR
{
libraryName: 'ant-design-vue',
esModule: true,
resolveStyle: (name) => {
return `ant-design-vue/es/${name}/style/index`
},
},
],
}),
],
}
}
|param
|type
|default
|description
|include
string、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined
['**/*.js', '**/*.ts', '**/*.tsx', '**/*.jsx']
|Code directory and file format to be converted
|exclude
string、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined
'node_modules/**'
|Excluded files/folders
|libs
Lib[]
|List of libraries to be imported
|resolves
Lib[]
|List of libraries to be imported (built-in by the plugin)
Lib
{
// Import names that meet this rule will take effect. The default is null, which can be applied to resolveComponent and resolveStyle at the same time
importTest?: Regexp;
// Need to imported library name
libraryName: string;
// Custom style file conversion
resolveStyle: (name: string) => string;
// Name conversion for library export
// default: paramCase
libraryNameChangeCase?: LibraryNameChangeCase;
// If the style file is not .css suffix. Need to turn on this option
// default: false
esModule?: boolean;
/**
* There may be some component libraries that are not very standardized.
* You can turn on this to ignore to determine whether the file exists. Prevent errors when importing non-existent css files.
* Performance may be slightly reduced after it is turned on, but the impact is not significant
* default: false
*/
ensureStyleFile?: boolean;
// https://github.com/anncwb/vite-plugin-style-import/pull/5
// Used in some situations where components may need to be introduced on demand, not just to introduce styles.(Libraries that don't support Esm well)
// Only work in production
resolveComponent?: (name: string) => string;
// https://github.com/anncwb/vite-plugin-style-import/issues/12
// `import ${libName} from 'xxxx';`
// Used for custom import name
// Only work in production
transformComponentImportName?: (name: string) => string;
}
// LibraryNameChangeCase
export type LibraryNameChangeCase = ChangeCaseType | ((name: string) => string);
export type ChangeCaseType =
| 'camelCase'
| 'capitalCase'
| 'constantCase'
| 'dotCase'
| 'headerCase'
| 'noCase'
| 'paramCase'
| 'pascalCase'
| 'pathCase'
| 'sentenceCase'
| 'snakeCase';
Run Example
cd ./example
yarn install
yarn serve
MIT