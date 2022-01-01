openbase logo
vps

vite-plugin-style-import

by Vben
1.4.0 (see all)

A plug-in that imports component library styles on demand

Documentation
Readme

vite-plugin-style-import

English | 中文

npm node

A plug-in that imports component library styles on demand

Why only import styles

Because vite itself has imported the component library on demand, only the style is not on demand, so just import the style on demand.

Install (yarn or npm)

node version: >=12.0.0

vite version: >=2.0.0

yarn add vite-plugin-style-import -D

or

npm i vite-plugin-style-import -D

Effect


import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue';

        ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue';
import 'ant-design-vue/es/button/style/index.js';



import { ElButton } from 'element-plus';

        ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

// dev
import { Button } from 'element-plus';
import 'element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css`;

// prod
import Button from 'element-plus/lib/el-button';
import 'element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css';

Usage

  • Config plugin in vite.config.ts
import { UserConfigExport } from 'vite'
import styleImport, {
  AndDesignVueResolve,
  VantResolve,
  ElementPlusResolve,
  NutuiResolve,
  AntdResolve,
} from 'vite-plugin-style-import'

export default (): UserConfigExport => {
  return {
    // 1. 如果使用的是ant-design 系列的 需要配置这个
    // 2. 确保less安装在依赖 `yarn add less -D`
    css: {
      preprocessorOptions: {
        less: {
          javascriptEnabled: true,
        },
      },
    },
    plugins: [
      styleImport({
        resolves:[
          AndDesignVueResolve(),
          VantResolve(),
          ElementPlusResolve(),
          NutuiResolve(),
          AntdResolve(),]
        libs: [
          // If you don’t have the resolve you need, you can write it directly in the lib, or you can provide us with PR
          {
            libraryName: 'ant-design-vue',
            esModule: true,
            resolveStyle: (name) => {
              return `ant-design-vue/es/${name}/style/index`
            },
          },
        ],
      }),
    ],
  }
}

Options

paramtypedefaultdescription
includestring、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined['**/*.js', '**/*.ts', '**/*.tsx', '**/*.jsx']Code directory and file format to be converted
excludestring、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined'node_modules/**'Excluded files/folders
libsLib[]List of libraries to be imported
resolvesLib[]List of libraries to be imported (built-in by the plugin)

Lib

{
  // Import names that meet this rule will take effect. The default is null, which can be applied to resolveComponent and resolveStyle at the same time
  importTest?: Regexp;

  // Need to imported  library name
  libraryName: string;

  // Custom style file conversion
  resolveStyle: (name: string) => string;

  // Name conversion for library export
  // default: paramCase
  libraryNameChangeCase?: LibraryNameChangeCase;

  // If the style file is not .css suffix. Need to turn on this option
  // default: false
  esModule?: boolean;

  /**
   * There may be some component libraries that are not very standardized.
   * You can turn on this to ignore to determine whether the file exists. Prevent errors when importing non-existent css files.
   * Performance may be slightly reduced after it is turned on, but the impact is not significant
   * default: false
   */
  ensureStyleFile?: boolean;

  // https://github.com/anncwb/vite-plugin-style-import/pull/5
  // Used in some situations where components may need to be introduced on demand, not just to introduce styles.(Libraries that don't support Esm well)
  // Only work in production
  resolveComponent?: (name: string) => string;

  // https://github.com/anncwb/vite-plugin-style-import/issues/12
  // `import ${libName} from 'xxxx';`
  // Used for custom import name
  // Only work in production
  transformComponentImportName?: (name: string) => string;
}

// LibraryNameChangeCase

export type LibraryNameChangeCase = ChangeCaseType | ((name: string) => string);

export type ChangeCaseType =
  | 'camelCase'
  | 'capitalCase'
  | 'constantCase'
  | 'dotCase'
  | 'headerCase'
  | 'noCase'
  | 'paramCase'
  | 'pascalCase'
  | 'pathCase'
  | 'sentenceCase'
  | 'snakeCase';

Example

Run Example


cd ./example

yarn install

yarn serve

Sample project

Vben Admin

License

MIT

