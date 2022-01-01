English | 中文

A plug-in that imports component library styles on demand

Why only import styles

Because vite itself has imported the component library on demand, only the style is not on demand, so just import the style on demand.

Install (yarn or npm)

node version: >=12.0.0

vite version: >=2.0.0

yarn add vite-plugin-style- import -D

or

npm i vite-plugin-style- import -D

Effect

import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue' ; ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ import { Button } from 'ant-design-vue' ; import 'ant-design-vue/es/button/style/index.js' ;

import { ElButton } from 'element-plus' ; ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ import { Button } from 'element-plus' ; import 'element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css`; // prod import Button from ' element-plus/lib/el-button '; import ' element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/el-button.css ';

Usage

Config plugin in vite.config.ts

import { UserConfigExport } from 'vite' import styleImport, { AndDesignVueResolve, VantResolve, ElementPlusResolve, NutuiResolve, AntdResolve, } from 'vite-plugin-style-import' export default (): UserConfigExport => { return { css: { preprocessorOptions: { less: { javascriptEnabled: true , }, }, }, plugins: [ styleImport({ resolves:[ AndDesignVueResolve(), VantResolve(), ElementPlusResolve(), NutuiResolve(), AntdResolve(),] libs: [ { libraryName: 'ant-design-vue' , esModule: true , resolveStyle: ( name ) => { return `ant-design-vue/es/ ${name} /style/index` }, }, ], }), ], } }

Options

param type default description include string、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined ['**/*.js', '**/*.ts', '**/*.tsx', '**/*.jsx'] Code directory and file format to be converted exclude string、RegExp、(string、RegExp)[]、null、undefined 'node_modules/**' Excluded files/folders libs Lib[] List of libraries to be imported resolves Lib[] List of libraries to be imported (built-in by the plugin)

Lib

{ importTest?: Regexp; libraryName: string ; resolveStyle: ( name: string ) => string ; libraryNameChangeCase?: LibraryNameChangeCase; esModule?: boolean ; ensureStyleFile?: boolean ; resolveComponent?: ( name: string ) => string ; transformComponentImportName?: ( name: string ) => string ; } export type LibraryNameChangeCase = ChangeCaseType | ( ( name: string ) => string ); export type ChangeCaseType = | ' camelCase ' | ' capitalCase ' | ' constantCase ' | ' dotCase ' | ' headerCase ' | ' noCase ' | ' paramCase ' | ' pascalCase ' | ' pathCase ' | ' sentenceCase ' | ' snakeCase ';

Example

Run Example

cd ./example yarn install yarn serve

Sample project

License

MIT