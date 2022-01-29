A simple integration to run solid-js with vite
Join solid discord and check the troubleshooting section to see if your question hasn't been already answered.
.tsx) out of the box
This module 100% esm compatible. As per this document it is strongly recommended to have at least the version
14.13.0 of node installed.
You can check your current version of node by typing
node -v in your terminal. If your version is below that one version I'd encourage you to either do an update globally or use a node version management tool such as volta or nvm.
You can use the vite-template-solid starter templates similar to CRA:
$ npx degit solidjs/templates/js my-solid-project
$ cd my-solid-project
$ npm install # or pnpm install or yarn install
$ npm run start # starts dev-server with hot-module-reloading
$ npm run build # builds to /dist
Install
vite,
vite-plugin-solid and
babel-preset-solid as dev dependencies.
Install
solid-js as dependency.
You have to install those so that you are in control to which solid version is used to compile your code.
# with npm
$ npm install -D vite vite-plugin-solid babel-preset-solid
$ npm install solid-js
# with pnpm
$ pnpm add -D vite vite-plugin-solid babel-preset-solid
$ pnpm add solid-js
# with yarn
$ yarn add -D vite vite-plugin-solid babel-preset-solid
$ yarn add solid-js
Add it as plugin to
vite.config.js
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import solidPlugin from 'vite-plugin-solid';
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [solidPlugin()],
});
Just use regular
vite or
vite build commands
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "vite",
"build": "vite build"
}
}
This will inject
solid-js/dev in place of
solid-js in dev mode. Has no effect in prod.
If set to false, it won't inject it in dev.
This is useful for extra logs and debug.
This will inject HMR runtime in dev mode. Has no effect in prod. If set to false, it won't inject the runtime in dev.
This will force SSR code in the produced files. This is experiemental and mostly not working yet.
Pass any additional babel transform options. Those will be merged with the transformations required by Solid.
Pass any additional babel-plugin-jsx-dom-expressions. They will be merged with the defaults sets by babel-preset-solid.
Pass any additional @babel/preset-typescript.
An array of custom extension that will be passed through the solid compiler.
By default, the plugin only transform
jsx and
tsx files.
This is useful if you want to transform
mdx files for example.
Starting from version
1.1.0, this plugin handle automatic HMR via solid-refresh.
At this stage it's still early work but provide basic HMR. In order to get the best out of it there are couple of things to keep in mind:
When you modify a file every state below this component will be reset to default state (including the current file). The state in parent component is preserved.
The entrypoint can't benefit from HMR yet and will force a hard reload of the entire app. This is still really fast thanks to browser caching.
If at least one of this point is blocking to you, you can revert to the old behavior but opting out the automatic HMR and placing the following snippet in your entry point:
const dispose = render(() => <App />, document.body);
if (import.meta.hot) {
import.meta.hot.accept();
import.meta.hot.dispose(dispose);
}
It appears that Webstorm generate some weird triggers when saving a file. In order to prevent that you can follow this thread and disable the "Safe Write" option in "Settings | Appearance & Behavior | System Settings".
If one of your dependency spit out React code instead of Solid that means that they don't expose JSX properly. To get around it, you might want to manually exclude it from the dependencies optimization
If you are trying to make directives work and they somehow don't try setting the
options.typescript.onlyRemoveTypeImports option to
true
The master branch now target vite 2.
The main breaking change from previous version is that the package has been renamed from
@amoutonbrady/vite-plugin-solid to
vite-plugin-solid.
For other breaking changes, check the migration guide of vite.