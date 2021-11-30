Plugin to integrate Vite ⚡️ with Sentry

Vite plugin acts as interface to SentryCLI

It's a port of official Sentry webpack plugin for Vite.

It's fully written on Typescript and there is some differences in configuration, described below.

Install

yarn add vite-plugin-sentry

Configuration

If you using Typescript - you can use ViteSentryPluginOptions type for better configuration experience with autocomplete.

Example config:

import type { ViteSentryPluginOptions } from 'vite-plugin-sentry' import viteSentry from 'vite-plugin-sentry' const sentryConfig: ViteSentryPluginOptions = { url: 'https://my.ondemand.sentry.com' , authToken: '<SECRET_TOKEN_HERE>' , org: 'my_org' , project: 'my_project' , release: '1.0' , deploy: { env: 'production' }, setCommits: { auto: true }, sourceMaps: { include: [ './dist/assets' ], ignore: [ 'node_modules' ], urlPrefix: '~/assets' } } export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ viteSentry(sentryConfig) ] })

Here are the list of all plugin options:

Option Type Required Default value Description debug boolean ❌ false Show debug messages during run skipEnvironmentCheck boolean ❌ false By default plugin will be enabled only for production builds. Set this option to true to skip environment checks dryRun boolean ❌ false Run sentry in dry mode - will only prints all steps url string ❌ 'https://sentry.io/' The base URL of your Sentry instance. authToken string ✅ '' The authentication token to use for all communication with Sentry. Can be obtained from https://sentry.io/settings/account/api/auth-tokens/. Required scopes: project:releases (and org:read if setCommits option is used). org string ✅ '' The slug of the Sentry organization associated with the app. project string ✅ '' The slug of the Sentry project associated with the app. vcsRemote string ❌ 'origin' The name of the remote in the version control system. configFile string ❌ '' Path to sentry cli config file, as described in https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/configuration/#configuration-file. By default, the config file is looked for upwards from the current path, and defaults from ~/.sentryclirc are always loaded release string ❌ Unique name for release. Defaults to sentry-cli releases propose version (requires access to GIT and root directory to be repo) finalize boolean ❌ false Determines whether processed release should be automatically finalized after artifacts upload silent boolean ❌ false If true, all sentry-cli logs are suppressed deploy SentryCliNewDeployOptions Sentry release deployment settings, see details below sourceMaps SentryCliUploadSourceMapsOptions Sourcemaps settings, see details below setCommits SentryCliCommitsOptions Adds commits to sentry, see details below

deploy settings

With deploy you can configure sentry cli to send deployment info. Here is a table of settings:

Option Type Required Description env string ✅ Environment value for release. For example production started number ❌ UNIX timestamp for deployment start finished number ❌ UNIX timestamp for deployment finish time number ❌ Deployment duration in seconds. Can be used instead of started and finished . name string ❌ Human-readable name for this deployment url string ❌ URL that points to the deployment

sourceMaps settings

With sourceMaps you can configure how sourcemaps will be processed

Option Type Required Description include string | string[] ✅ One or more paths that Sentry CLI should scan recursively for sources. It will upload all .map files and match associated .js files. ignore string[] ❌ Paths to ignore during upload. Overrides entries in ignoreFile file. If neither ignoreFile nor ignore is present, defaults to ['node_modules'] . ignoreFile string ❌ Path to a file containing list of files/directories to ignore. Can point to .gitignore or anything with the same format. rewrite boolean ❌ Enables rewriting of matching source maps so that indexed maps are flattened and missing sources are inlined if possible. Defaults to true sourceMapReference boolean ❌ Prevents the automatic detection of sourcemap references. Defaults to false . stripPrefix string[] ❌ When paired with rewrite , will remove a prefix from uploaded filenames. Useful for removing a path that is build-machine-specific. stripCommonPrefix boolean ❌ When paired with rewrite , will add ~ to the stripPrefix array. Defaults to false validate boolean ❌ When true , attempts source map validation before upload if rewriting is not enabled. It will spot a variety of issues with source maps and cancel the upload if any are found. Defaults to false to prevent false positives canceling upload. urlPrefix string ❌ URL prefix to add to the beginning of all filenames. Defaults to ~/ but you might want to set this to the full URL. This is also useful if your files are stored in a sub folder. eg: url-prefix '~/static/js' . urlSuffix string ❌ URL suffix to add to the end of all filenames. Useful for appending query parameters. ext string[] ❌ The file extensions to be considered. By default the following file extensions are processed: js , map , jsbundle , and bundle .

setCommits settings

With setCommits you can configure

Option Type Required Description repo string ✅ if auto === false The full git repo name as defined in Sentry. Required if auto option is not true , otherwise optional. commit string ✅ if auto === false The current (most recent) commit in the release. Required if auto option is not true , otherwise optional. previousCommit string ❌ The last commit of the previous release. Defaults to the most recent commit of the previous release in Sentry, or if no previous release is found, 10 commits back from commit . auto boolean ❌ Automatically set commit and previousCommit . Defaults commit to HEAD and previousCommit as described above. Overrides other options

Tests

There are no tests at the moment, because i'm not sure how to test it 😔 If you have ideas - please, make issue or PR. 👍

