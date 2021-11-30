Vite plugin acts as interface to SentryCLI
It's a port of official Sentry webpack plugin for Vite.
It's fully written on Typescript and there is some differences in configuration, described below.
yarn add vite-plugin-sentry
If you using Typescript - you can use ViteSentryPluginOptions type for better configuration experience with autocomplete.
Example config:
// vite.config.ts
// other declarations
import type { ViteSentryPluginOptions } from 'vite-plugin-sentry'
import viteSentry from 'vite-plugin-sentry'
/*
Configure sentry plugin
*/
const sentryConfig: ViteSentryPluginOptions = {
url: 'https://my.ondemand.sentry.com',
authToken: '<SECRET_TOKEN_HERE>',
org: 'my_org',
project: 'my_project',
release: '1.0',
deploy: {
env: 'production'
},
setCommits: {
auto: true
},
sourceMaps: {
include: ['./dist/assets'],
ignore: ['node_modules'],
urlPrefix: '~/assets'
}
}
export default defineConfig({
// other options
plugins: [ viteSentry(sentryConfig) ]
})
Here are the list of all plugin options:
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
|debug
|boolean
|❌
|false
|Show debug messages during run
|skipEnvironmentCheck
|boolean
|❌
|false
|By default plugin will be enabled only for production builds. Set this option to
true to skip environment checks
|dryRun
|boolean
|❌
|false
|Run sentry in dry mode - will only prints all steps
|url
|string
|❌
|'https://sentry.io/'
|The base URL of your Sentry instance.
|authToken
|string
|✅
|''
|The authentication token to use for all communication with Sentry. Can be obtained from https://sentry.io/settings/account/api/auth-tokens/. Required scopes:
project:releases (and
org:read if
setCommits option is used).
|org
|string
|✅
|''
|The slug of the Sentry organization associated with the app.
|project
|string
|✅
|''
|The slug of the Sentry project associated with the app.
|vcsRemote
|string
|❌
|'origin'
|The name of the remote in the version control system.
|configFile
|string
|❌
|''
|Path to sentry cli config file, as described in https://docs.sentry.io/product/cli/configuration/#configuration-file. By default, the config file is looked for upwards from the current path, and defaults from
~/.sentryclirc are always loaded
|release
|string
|❌
|Unique name for release. Defaults to sentry-cli releases propose version (requires access to GIT and root directory to be repo)
|finalize
|boolean
|❌
|false
|Determines whether processed release should be automatically finalized after artifacts upload
|silent
|boolean
|❌
|false
|If true, all sentry-cli logs are suppressed
|deploy
|SentryCliNewDeployOptions
|Sentry release deployment settings, see details below
|sourceMaps
|SentryCliUploadSourceMapsOptions
|Sourcemaps settings, see details below
|setCommits
|SentryCliCommitsOptions
|Adds commits to sentry, see details below
With
deploy you can configure sentry cli to send deployment info. Here is a table of settings:
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|env
|string
|✅
|Environment value for release. For example
production
|started
|number
|❌
|UNIX timestamp for deployment start
|finished
|number
|❌
|UNIX timestamp for deployment finish
|time
|number
|❌
|Deployment duration in seconds. Can be used instead of
started and
finished.
|name
|string
|❌
|Human-readable name for this deployment
|url
|string
|❌
|URL that points to the deployment
With
sourceMaps you can configure how sourcemaps will be processed
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|include
|string | string[]
|✅
|One or more paths that Sentry CLI should scan recursively for sources. It will upload all
.map files and match associated
.js files.
|ignore
|string[]
|❌
|Paths to ignore during upload. Overrides entries in
ignoreFile file. If neither
ignoreFile nor
ignore is present, defaults to
['node_modules'].
|ignoreFile
|string
|❌
|Path to a file containing list of files/directories to ignore. Can point to
.gitignore or anything with the same format.
|rewrite
|boolean
|❌
|Enables rewriting of matching source maps so that indexed maps are flattened and missing sources are inlined if possible. Defaults to
true
|sourceMapReference
|boolean
|❌
|Prevents the automatic detection of sourcemap references. Defaults to
false.
|stripPrefix
|string[]
|❌
|When paired with
rewrite, will remove a prefix from uploaded filenames. Useful for removing a path that is build-machine-specific.
|stripCommonPrefix
|boolean
|❌
|When paired with
rewrite, will add
~ to the
stripPrefix array. Defaults to
false
|validate
|boolean
|❌
|When
true, attempts source map validation before upload if rewriting is not enabled. It will spot a variety of issues with source maps and cancel the upload if any are found. Defaults to
false to prevent false positives canceling upload.
|urlPrefix
|string
|❌
|URL prefix to add to the beginning of all filenames. Defaults to
~/ but you might want to set this to the full URL. This is also useful if your files are stored in a sub folder. eg:
url-prefix '~/static/js'.
|urlSuffix
|string
|❌
|URL suffix to add to the end of all filenames. Useful for appending query parameters.
|ext
|string[]
|❌
|The file extensions to be considered. By default the following file extensions are processed:
js,
map,
jsbundle, and
bundle.
With
setCommits you can configure
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|repo
|string
|✅
if auto === false
|The full git repo name as defined in Sentry. Required if
auto option is not
true, otherwise optional.
|commit
|string
|✅
if auto === false
|The current (most recent) commit in the release. Required if
auto option is not
true, otherwise optional.
|previousCommit
|string
|❌
|The last commit of the previous release. Defaults to the most recent commit of the previous release in Sentry, or if no previous release is found, 10 commits back from
commit.
|auto
|boolean
|❌
|Automatically set
commit and
previousCommit. Defaults
commit to
HEAD and
previousCommit as described above. Overrides other options
