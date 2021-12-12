openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpr

vite-plugin-rsw

by lencx
1.10.0 (see all)

🦀 wasm-pack plugin for Vite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

330

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vite-plugin-rsw

wasm-pack plugin for Vite

npm npm downloads vite version chat

awesome-rsw Rust WebAssembly

rsw versionvite version
>= 1.8.0>= 2.4.0
1.7.02.0.0 ~ 2.3.8

Pre-installed

Article

Features

  • startup optimization
  • enable debug mode: DEBUG=rsw yarn dev
  • friendly error message: browser and terminal
  • automatically generate template when crate does not exist
  • multiple rust crate
    • compile
    • hot-update
    • watch for dependent workspace crates (#18)

rsw run rsw error rsw debug

rsw new\ rsw error wasm-pack\ rsw error outdir

Plugin Options

  • cli: specified package manager npm or pnpm, default value npm.
  • root: rust crate root path. default project root path.
  • unLinks: string[] - (npm unlink) uninstalls a package.
  • unwatch: string[] - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings.
  • profile: 'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling', default value dev. wasm-pack build.profile
  • target: 'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules', default value web wasm-pack build.target
  • crates: Item[ ] - (npm link) package name, support npm organization. wasm-pack build doc
    • Item as string - '@rsw/hello'
    • Item as RswCrateOptions - { name: '@rsw/hello', outDir: 'custom/path', unwatch: ['./pkg'] } use unwatch to avoid infinite loops when crate is built in a watched directory #24
      • name - support --out-name and scope
      • outDir - --out-dir
      • target - 'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules', default value web
      • profile - 'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling', default value dev
      • mode - 'no-install' | 'normal', no default value
      • extraOpts - extra options
      • unwatch - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings

⚠️ Note: Before performing the vite build, at least once vite dev, generate wasm package (rust-crate/pkg). In the project, wasm package is installed by vite-plugin-rsw in the form of npm link, otherwise it will error Can not find module 'rust-crate' or its corresponding type declarations.

Quick Start

create-mpl: create a project in seconds!

Step1

# With NPM
npm init mpl@lastst

# With Yarn:
yarn create mpl

# --type, -t: web | wasm | mini | electron | extension | chrome | github

# npm 6.x
npm init mpl@latest my-app --type wasm

# npm 7+, extra double-dash is needed:
npm init mpl@latest my-app -- --type wasm

# yarn
yarn create mpl my-app --type wasm

# pnpm
pnpm create mpl my-app -- --type wasm

Currently supported template presets include wasm-vue3 and wasm-react.

wasm init

Step2

cd my-app

npm install

npm run dev

Step3

You can edit the crates in ViteRsw to create your own rust crates.

// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import ViteRsw from 'vite-plugin-rsw';

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    ViteRsw({
      crates: [
        '@rsw/hey', // npm org
        'rsw-test', // npm package
        // https://github.com/lencx/vite-plugin-rsw/issues/8#issuecomment-820281861
        // outDir: use `path.resolve` or relative path.
        { name: '@rsw/hello', outDir: 'custom/path' },
      ],
    }),
  ],
});

Step4

Use exported Rust things from JavaScript with ECMAScript modules!

import init, { greet } from '@rsw/hey';

// 1. `WebAssembly.Instance` initialization
init();

// 2. Make sure this method is executed after `init()` is called
greet('World!');

Remote Deployment

{
  "scripts": {
+   "rsw:build": "rsw && npm run build"
  }
}

Example

lencx/learn-wasm

"scripts": {
  "rsw:build": "rsw && npm run build"
}

.github/workflows/deploy.yml

# .github/workflows/deploy.yml

name: github pages

on:
  push:
    branches:
      - main

jobs:
  deploy:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest

    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v2
        with:
          node-version: '14'
      - run: yarn
+     - run: yarn rsw:build # use rsw-node build

      - name: Deploy
        uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3
        with:
          github_token: ${{ secrets.GH_TOKEN }}
          publish_dir: ./dist

rsw deploy

Video

Examples

Credits

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

微信

群二维码已过期，关注公众号《浮之静》，发送“进群”，我将拉你进群一起学习。

wasm-wechat-qrcode fzj-qrcode

License

MIT License © 2021 lencx

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial