wasm-pack plugin for Vite

rsw version vite version >= 1.8.0 >= 2.4.0 1.7.0 2.0.0 ~ 2.3.8

Article

Features

startup optimization

enable debug mode: DEBUG=rsw yarn dev

friendly error message: browser and terminal

automatically generate template when crate does not exist

does not exist multiple rust crate compile hot-update watch for dependent workspace crates (#18)



\ \

Plugin Options

cli : specified package manager npm or pnpm , default value npm .

: specified package manager or , default value . root : rust crate root path. default project root path.

: rust crate root path. default project root path. unLinks : string[] - (npm unlink) uninstalls a package.

: - (npm unlink) uninstalls a package. unwatch : string[] - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings.

: - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings. profile : 'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling' , default value dev . wasm-pack build.profile

: , default value . wasm-pack build.profile target : 'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules' , default value web wasm-pack build.target

: , default value wasm-pack build.target crates : Item[ ] - (npm link) package name, support npm organization. wasm-pack build doc Item as string - '@rsw/hello' Item as RswCrateOptions - { name: '@rsw/hello', outDir: 'custom/path', unwatch: ['./pkg'] } use unwatch to avoid infinite loops when crate is built in a watched directory #24 name - support --out-name and scope outDir - --out-dir target - 'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules' , default value web profile - 'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling' , default value dev mode - 'no-install' | 'normal' , no default value extraOpts - extra options unwatch - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings

: Item[ ] - (npm link) package name, support npm organization. wasm-pack build doc

⚠️ Note: Before performing the vite build , at least once vite dev , generate wasm package (rust-crate/pkg) . In the project, wasm package is installed by vite-plugin-rsw in the form of npm link , otherwise it will error Can not find module 'rust-crate' or its corresponding type declarations.

Quick Start

create-mpl: create a project in seconds!

Step1

npm init mpl@lastst yarn create mpl

npm init mpl@latest my-app -- type wasm npm init mpl@latest my-app -- -- type wasm yarn create mpl my-app -- type wasm pnpm create mpl my-app -- -- type wasm

Currently supported template presets include wasm-vue3 and wasm-react .

Step2

cd my-app npm install npm run dev

Step3

You can edit the crates in ViteRsw to create your own rust crates.

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' ; import ViteRsw from 'vite-plugin-rsw' ; export default defineConfig({ plugins : [ ViteRsw({ crates : [ '@rsw/hey' , 'rsw-test' , { name : '@rsw/hello' , outDir : 'custom/path' }, ], }), ], });

Step4

Use exported Rust things from JavaScript with ECMAScript modules!

import init, { greet } from '@rsw/hey' ; init(); greet( 'World!' );

Remote Deployment

{ "scripts": { + "rsw:build": "rsw && npm run build" } }

Example

lencx/learn-wasm

"scripts" : { "rsw:build" : "rsw && npm run build" }

.github/workflows/deploy.yml

name: github pages on: push: branches: - main jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: actions/setup-node@v2 with: node-version: '14' - run: yarn + - run: yarn rsw:build - name: Deploy uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3 with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GH_TOKEN }} publish_dir: ./dist

Video

Examples

Credits

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

微信

群二维码已过期，关注公众号《浮之静》，发送“进群”，我将拉你进群一起学习。

License

MIT License © 2021 lencx