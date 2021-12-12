wasm-pack plugin for Vite
|rsw version
|vite version
|>=
1.8.0
|>=
2.4.0
1.7.0
2.0.0 ~ 2.3.8
DEBUG=rsw yarn dev
crate does not exist
\ \
cli: specified package manager
npm or
pnpm, default value
npm.
root: rust crate root path. default project root path.
unLinks:
string[] - (npm unlink) uninstalls a package.
unwatch:
string[] - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings.
profile:
'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling', default value
dev. wasm-pack build.profile
target:
'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules', default value
web wasm-pack build.target
crates: Item[ ] - (npm link) package name, support npm organization. wasm-pack build doc
'@rsw/hello'
{ name: '@rsw/hello', outDir: 'custom/path', unwatch: ['./pkg'] } use
unwatch to avoid infinite loops when crate is built in a watched directory #24
name - support
--out-name and
scope
outDir -
--out-dir
target -
'bundler' | 'web' | 'nodejs' | 'no-modules', default value
web
profile -
'dev' | 'release' | 'profiling', default value
dev
mode -
'no-install' | 'normal', no default value
extraOpts - extra options
unwatch - stop watching files, directories, or glob patterns, takes an array of strings
⚠️ Note: Before performing the
vite build, at least once
vite dev, generate
wasm package (rust-crate/pkg). In the project,
wasm packageis installed by
vite-plugin-rswin the form of
npm link, otherwise it will error
Can not find module 'rust-crate' or its corresponding type declarations.
create-mpl: create a project in seconds!
# With NPM
npm init mpl@lastst
# With Yarn:
yarn create mpl
# --type, -t: web | wasm | mini | electron | extension | chrome | github
# npm 6.x
npm init mpl@latest my-app --type wasm
# npm 7+, extra double-dash is needed:
npm init mpl@latest my-app -- --type wasm
# yarn
yarn create mpl my-app --type wasm
# pnpm
pnpm create mpl my-app -- --type wasm
Currently supported template presets include
wasm-vue3 and
wasm-react.
cd my-app
npm install
npm run dev
You can edit the
crates in
ViteRsw to create your own rust crates.
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import ViteRsw from 'vite-plugin-rsw';
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
ViteRsw({
crates: [
'@rsw/hey', // npm org
'rsw-test', // npm package
// https://github.com/lencx/vite-plugin-rsw/issues/8#issuecomment-820281861
// outDir: use `path.resolve` or relative path.
{ name: '@rsw/hello', outDir: 'custom/path' },
],
}),
],
});
Use exported Rust things from JavaScript with ECMAScript modules!
import init, { greet } from '@rsw/hey';
// 1. `WebAssembly.Instance` initialization
init();
// 2. Make sure this method is executed after `init()` is called
greet('World!');
{
"scripts": {
+ "rsw:build": "rsw && npm run build"
}
}
"scripts": {
"rsw:build": "rsw && npm run build"
}
# .github/workflows/deploy.yml
name: github pages
on:
push:
branches:
- main
jobs:
deploy:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v2
with:
node-version: '14'
- run: yarn
+ - run: yarn rsw:build # use rsw-node build
- name: Deploy
uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.GH_TOKEN }}
publish_dir: ./dist
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏
群二维码已过期，关注公众号《浮之静》，发送“进群”，我将拉你进群一起学习。
MIT License © 2021 lencx