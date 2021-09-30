Extend Vite with ability to use SVG files as React components.

SVGO optimization

SVGR customization

Hot Module Replacement support

Support for ?url and ?component query string

Currently supported Vite version:

2.0.0-beta.61

Install

yarn add --dev vite-plugin-react-svg npm i -D vite-plugin-react-svg

Setup

const reactRefresh = require ( '@vitejs/plugin-react-refresh' ); const reactSvgPlugin = require ( 'vite-plugin-react-svg' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ reactRefresh(), reactSvgPlugin(), ], };

Options

reactSvgPlugin({ defaultExport : 'url' , svgo : true , svgoConfig : {}, expandProps : 'end' , ref : false , memo : false , replaceAttrValues : null , svgProps : null , titleProp : false , })

Usage