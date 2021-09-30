Extend Vite with ability to use SVG files as React components.
?url and
?component query string
2.0.0-beta.61
yarn add --dev vite-plugin-react-svg
npm i -D vite-plugin-react-svg
// vite.config.js
const reactRefresh = require('@vitejs/plugin-react-refresh');
const reactSvgPlugin = require('vite-plugin-react-svg');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
reactRefresh(),
reactSvgPlugin(),
],
};
reactSvgPlugin({
// Default behavior when importing `.svg` files, possible options are: 'url' and `component`
defaultExport: 'url',
// Boolean flag to enable/disable SVGO
svgo: true,
// SVGO configuration object
svgoConfig: {},
// Props to be forwarded on SVG tag, ossible options: "start", "end" or false
expandProps: 'end',
// Setting this to true will forward ref to the root SVG tag
ref: false,
// Setting this to true will wrap the exported component in React.memo
memo: false,
// Replace an attribute value by an other.
// The main usage of this option is to change an icon color to "currentColor" in order to inherit from text color.
// replaceAttrValues: { old: 'new' },
replaceAttrValues: null,
// Add props to the root SVG tag
// svgProps: { name: 'value' },
svgProps: null,
// Add title tag via title property
// <SvgIcon title="Accessible icon name" /> => <svg><title>Accessible icon name</title><...></svg>
// <SvgIcon title="Accessible icon name" titleId="iconName" /> => <svg aria-labelledby="iconName><title id="iconName">Accessible icon name</title><...></svg>
titleProp: false,
})
import MyIcon from './svgs/my-icon.svg?component';
function App() {
return (
<div>
<MyIcon />
</div>
);
}