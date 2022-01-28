Zero-config PWA Framework-agnostic Plugin for Vite
npm i vite-plugin-pwa -D
# yarn
yarn add vite-plugin-pwa -D
# pnpm
pnpm add vite-plugin-pwa -D
🎩 From version
0.11.0,
workboxhas been updated to version
6.2.2(previous versions were using
6.1.5version): if you are using advanced configuration like
workboxor
injectManifestoptions, you must review the plugin configuration, since this new version of
workboxhas breaking changes!
Add
VitePWA plugin to
vite.config.js / vite.config.ts and configure it:
// vite.config.js / vite.config.ts
import { VitePWA } from 'vite-plugin-pwa'
export default {
plugins: [
VitePWA()
]
}
Read the 📖 documentation for a complete guide on how to configure and use this plugin.
Check out the client type declarations client.d.ts for built-in frameworks support.
Check out the type declaration src/types.ts and the following links for more details.
