vpp

vite-plugin-pwa

by Anthony Fu
0.11.11 (see all)

Zero-config PWA for Vite

Documentation
Downloads/wk

23.7K

GitHub Stars

783

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vite-plugin-pwa - Zero-config PWA for Vite
Zero-config PWA Framework-agnostic Plugin for Vite

NPM version NPM Downloads Docs & Guides
GitHub stars


🚀 Features

  • 📖 Documentation & guides
  • 👌 Zero-Config: sensible built-in default configs for common use cases
  • 🔩 Extensible: expose the full ability to customize the behavior of the plugin
  • 🦾 Type Strong: written in TypeScript
  • 🔌 Offline Support: generate service worker with offline support (via Workbox)
  • Fully tree shakable: auto inject Web App Manifest
  • 💬 Prompt for new content: built-in support for Vanilla JavaScript, Vue 3, React, Svelte, SolidJS and Preact
  • ⚙️ Stale-while-revalidate: automatic reload when new content is available
  • Static assets handling: configure static assets for offline support
  • 🐞 Development Support: debug your custom service worker logic as you develop your application

📦 Install

npm i vite-plugin-pwa -D 

# yarn 
yarn add vite-plugin-pwa -D

# pnpm 
pnpm add vite-plugin-pwa -D

🦄 Usage

🎩 From version 0.11.0, workbox has been updated to version 6.2.2 (previous versions were using 6.1.5 version): if you are using advanced configuration like workbox or injectManifest options, you must review the plugin configuration, since this new version of workbox has breaking changes!

Add VitePWA plugin to vite.config.js / vite.config.ts and configure it:

// vite.config.js / vite.config.ts
import { VitePWA } from 'vite-plugin-pwa'

export default {
  plugins: [
    VitePWA()
  ]
}

Read the 📖 documentation for a complete guide on how to configure and use this plugin.

Check out the client type declarations client.d.ts for built-in frameworks support.

👀 Full config

Check out the type declaration src/types.ts and the following links for more details.

📄 License

MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu

