

Zero-config PWA Framework-agnostic Plugin for Vite





🚀 Features

📖 Documentation & guides

👌 Zero-Config : sensible built-in default configs for common use cases

: sensible built-in default configs for common use cases 🔩 Extensible : expose the full ability to customize the behavior of the plugin

: expose the full ability to customize the behavior of the plugin 🦾 Type Strong : written in TypeScript

: written in TypeScript 🔌 Offline Support : generate service worker with offline support (via Workbox)

: generate service worker with offline support (via Workbox) ⚡ Fully tree shakable : auto inject Web App Manifest

: auto inject Web App Manifest 💬 Prompt for new content : built-in support for Vanilla JavaScript, Vue 3, React, Svelte, SolidJS and Preact

: built-in support for Vanilla JavaScript, Vue 3, React, Svelte, SolidJS and Preact ⚙️ Stale-while-revalidate : automatic reload when new content is available

: automatic reload when new content is available ✨ Static assets handling : configure static assets for offline support

: configure static assets for offline support 🐞 Development Support: debug your custom service worker logic as you develop your application

📦 Install

npm i vite-plugin-pwa -D yarn add vite-plugin-pwa -D pnpm add vite-plugin-pwa -D

🦄 Usage

🎩 From version 0.11.0 , workbox has been updated to version 6.2.2 (previous versions were using 6.1.5 version): if you are using advanced configuration like workbox or injectManifest options, you must review the plugin configuration, since this new version of workbox has breaking changes!

Add VitePWA plugin to vite.config.js / vite.config.ts and configure it:

import { VitePWA } from 'vite-plugin-pwa' export default { plugins: [ VitePWA() ] }

Read the 📖 documentation for a complete guide on how to configure and use this plugin.

Check out the client type declarations client.d.ts for built-in frameworks support.

👀 Full config

Check out the type declaration src/types.ts and the following links for more details.

📄 License

MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu