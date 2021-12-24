Extend Vite config from your package.json vite field.

// package.json { // ... "vite": { "resolve": { "alias": { "~/": "src/" } }, "build": { "output": "dist/" } } }

Install

npm i -D vite-plugin-package-config

Add plugin to your vite.config.ts :

import PkgConfig from 'vite-plugin-package-config' export default { plugins: [ PkgConfig() ] }

Well, I know you can always have those configurations in your vite.config.ts file. But, aware the file is in JavaScript / TypeScript, it is not that friendly to be statically analyzed. By putting some of the static configurations in your package.json file, you can have it shareable for other scripts and tools (or even manipulate it) by simply loading and parsing the JSON file.

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu