openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpp

vite-plugin-package-config

by Anthony Fu
0.1.0 (see all)

Extend Vite config from your package.json `vite` field.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vite-plugin-package-config

NPM version

Extend Vite config from your package.json vite field.

// package.json
{
  // ...
  "vite": {
    "resolve": {
      "alias": {
        "~/": "src/"
      }
    },
    "build": {
      "output": "dist/"
    }
  }
}

Install

npm i -D vite-plugin-package-config

Add plugin to your vite.config.ts:

// vite.config.ts
import PkgConfig from 'vite-plugin-package-config'

export default {
  plugins: [
    PkgConfig()
  ]
}

Why?

Well, I know you can always have those configurations in your vite.config.ts file. But, aware the file is in JavaScript / TypeScript, it is not that friendly to be statically analyzed. By putting some of the static configurations in your package.json file, you can have it shareable for other scripts and tools (or even manipulate it) by simply loading and parsing the JSON file.

Sponsors

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial