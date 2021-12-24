Extend Vite config from your package.json
vite field.
// package.json
{
// ...
"vite": {
"resolve": {
"alias": {
"~/": "src/"
}
},
"build": {
"output": "dist/"
}
}
}
npm i -D vite-plugin-package-config
Add plugin to your
vite.config.ts:
// vite.config.ts
import PkgConfig from 'vite-plugin-package-config'
export default {
plugins: [
PkgConfig()
]
}
Well, I know you can always have those configurations in your
vite.config.ts file. But, aware the file is in JavaScript / TypeScript, it is not that friendly to be statically analyzed. By putting some of the static configurations in your
package.json file, you can have it shareable for other scripts and tools (or even manipulate it) by simply loading and parsing the JSON file.
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu