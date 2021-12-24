Persist dynamically analyzed dependencies optimization
Vite's dependencies pre-optimization is cool and can improve the DX a lot. While Vite can smartly detect dynamic dependencies, it's on-demanded natural sometimes make the booting up for complex project quite slow.
[vite] new dependencies found: @material-ui/icons/Dehaze, @material-ui/core/Box, @material-ui/core/Checkbox, updating...
[vite] ✨ dependencies updated, reloading page...
[vite] new dependencies found: @material-ui/core/Dialog, @material-ui/core/DialogActions, updating...
[vite] ✨ dependencies updated, reloading page...
[vite] new dependencies found: @material-ui/core/Accordion, @material-ui/core/AccordionSummary, updating...
[vite] ✨ dependencies updated, reloading page...
As you might know, you can explicitly set the dependencies in
optimizeDeps.include so they will be optimized once at the server start up for the first time. When you project become more complex, this could be somehow a bit laborious.
With
vite-plugin-optimize-persist, it will persist the names of the dynamic dependencies in your
package.json so you and your team does not need to be bother by them for the next time.
// package.json
{
// ...
"vite": {
"optimizeDeps": {
"include": [
// managed by `vite-plugin-optimize-persist`
"@material-ui/core/Accordion",
"@material-ui/core/AccordionSummary",
"@material-ui/core/Dialog",
"@material-ui/core/DialogActions",
"@material-ui/icons/Dehaze",
"date-fns/format",
"lodash/debounce",
"lodash/map"
]
}
}
}
npm i -D vite-plugin-optimize-persist vite-plugin-package-config
Add plugin to your
vite.config.ts:
// vite.config.ts
import OptimizationPersist from 'vite-plugin-optimize-persist'
import PkgConfig from 'vite-plugin-package-config'
export default {
plugins: [
PkgConfig(),
OptimizationPersist()
]
}
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu