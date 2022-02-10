Vite Plugin Node

A vite plugin to allow you to use vite as node dev server.

Features

All the perks from Vite plus:

Node server HMR! (hot module replacement)

Support Express, Fastify, Koa and Nest out of the box

Support Custom Request Adapter

You can choose to use esbuild or swc to compile your typescript files

Get started

Install vite and this plugin with your favorite package manager, here use npm as example: npm install vite vite-plugin-node -D Create a vite.config.ts file in your project root to config vite to actually use this plugin: import { defineConfig } from 'vite' ; import { VitePluginNode } from 'vite-plugin-node' ; export default defineConfig({ server: { port: 3000 }, plugins: [ ...VitePluginNode({ adapter: 'express' , appPath: './app.ts' , exportName: 'viteNodeApp' , tsCompiler: 'esbuild' }) ] }); Update your server entry to export your app named viteNodeApp or the name you configured.

ExpressJs

const app = express(); if ( import .meta.env.PROD) { app.listen( 3000 ); } export const viteNodeApp = app;

KoaJs

import Koa from 'koa' ; const app = new Koa(); if ( import .meta.env.PROD) { app.listen( 3000 ); } export const viteNodeApp = app;

Fastify

import fastify from 'fastify' ; const app = fastify(); if ( import .meta.env.PROD) { app.listen( 3000 ); } export const viteNodeApp = app;

if the app created by an async factory function you can just export the promise.

import fastify from 'fastify' ; const app = async (options) => { const app = fastify(options); return app; }; export const viteNodeApp = app(options);

NestJs

import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core' ; import { AppModule } from './app.module' ; if ( import .meta.env.PROD) { async function bootstrap ( ) { const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule); await app.listen( 3000 ); } bootstrap(); } export const viteNodeApp = NestFactory.create(AppModule);

Add a npm script to run the dev server: "scripts" : { "dev" : "vite" }, Run the script! npm run dev

Custom Adapter

If your favorite framework not supported yet, you can either create an issue to request it or use the adapter option to tell the plugin how to pass down the request to your app. You can take a look how the supported frameworks implementations from the ./src/server folder. Example:

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' ; import { VitePluginNode } from 'vite-plugin-node' ; export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ ...VitePluginNode({ adapter: function ( app, req, res ) { app(res, res); }, appPath: './app.ts' }) ] });

Examples

See the examples folder.

While frontend development tooling is evolving rapidly in recent years, backend DX is still like in stone age. No hot module replacement; Typescript recompiling slow as funk; Lack of plugin system etc. Thanks to Vite.js created by Evan You (A.K.A creator of vue.js; my biggest idol developer), makes all those dreams for backend development come true!

Vite by design has a middleware mode, which allows us to use it programmatically inside other modules. It's originally made for SSR, so that for each request, vite can load the renderer and render the latest changes you made to your app (https://vitejs.dev/guide/ssr.html). This plugin leverages this feature to load and execute your server app entry.

You may ask, isn't super slow, since it re-compiles/reloads the entire app? The answer is NO, because vite is smart. It has a builtin module graph as a cache layer, the graph is built up the first time your app loads. After that, when you update a file, vite will only invalidate that one and its parent modules, so that for next request, only those invalidated modules need to be re-compiled which is super fast thanks to esbuild or swc.

As this plugin just fresh developed, there are still lots ideas need to be implemented, including:

Build the app into a bundle for production. (See this issue)

Test with a large node project, I need y'all helps on this! Make the SWC compiler configurable

Bugs

Please create an issue if you found any bugs, to help me improve this project!