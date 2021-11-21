Out-of-the-box multi-page-application (MPA) support for Vite - supports Vue2/3, React and others
rollupOptions.input manually
localhost:3000/src/pages/index/xxx.html for
$projectRoot/src/pages/index/xxx.html
dist/src/pages/subpage/index.html will move to
dist/subpage/index.html
yarn add vite-plugin-mpa
// vite.config.ts
import mpa from 'vite-plugin-mpa'
// @see https://vitejs.dev/config/
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
// ...other plugins
mpa(/* options */),
],
})
{
/**
* open url path when server starts (customizable)
* @default path of first-page
*/
open: string
/**
* where to locate pages
* @default 'src/pages', e.g. src/views
*/
scanDir: string
/**
* how to locate page files (passed to fast-glob), e.g. index.{js,jsx}
* @default 'main.{js,ts,jsx,tsx}'
*/
scanFile: string
/**
* what is your html file name, e.g. index.html / main.html / entry.html / template.html
* @default 'index.html'
*/
filename: string
}
see src/examples
use shelljs after-build to organize dist folder (may be a better approach - help wanted)