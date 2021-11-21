openbase logo
vpm

vite-plugin-mpa

by PENG Rui
1.1.1 (see all)

MPA(multi page application) for vite.

Readme

vite-plugin-mpa

Out-of-the-box multi-page-application (MPA) support for Vite - supports Vue2/3, React and others

wakatime NPM Publish downloads npm version License: MIT

Motivation

  • Vite natively supports multi-page apps, but you must configure rollupOptions.input manually
  • When running vite dev, you must open localhost:3000/src/pages/index/xxx.html for $projectRoot/src/pages/index/xxx.html
  • Similar to vue-cli, this plugin helps rewrite urls for MPA and auto open the first page for you
  • Experimental: when building, organize the folder for you (like vue-cli) - e.g dist/src/pages/subpage/index.html will move to dist/subpage/index.html

Usage

yarn add vite-plugin-mpa

// vite.config.ts
import mpa from 'vite-plugin-mpa'

// @see https://vitejs.dev/config/
export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    // ...other plugins
    mpa(/* options */),
  ],
})

Options

{
  /**
   * open url path when server starts (customizable)
   * @default path of first-page
   */
  open: string
  /**
   * where to locate pages
   * @default 'src/pages', e.g. src/views
   */
  scanDir: string
  /**
   * how to locate page files (passed to fast-glob), e.g. index.{js,jsx}
   * @default 'main.{js,ts,jsx,tsx}'
   */
  scanFile: string
  /**
   * what is your html file name, e.g. index.html / main.html / entry.html / template.html
   * @default 'index.html'
   */
  filename: string
}

Examples

  • see src/examples

  • use shelljs after-build to organize dist folder (may be a better approach - help wanted)

How It Works

  • Uses fast-glob to collect all pages, e.g. src/pages/*/main.{js,ts}, and calc MPA entries
  • The result is passed into vite#rollupOptions#input

Further Info

