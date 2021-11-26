Use mkcert to provide certificate support for vite https development services.
http/2 to solve the concurrency limit of vite http dev server requests, you find that the browser cache is invalid #2725.
yarn add vite-plugin-mkcert -D
import {defineConfig} from'vite'
import mkcert from'vite-plugin-mkcert'
// https://vitejs.dev/config/
export default defineConfig({
server: {
https: true
},
plugins: [mkcert()]
})
Whether to automatically upgrade
mkcert.
Specify the download source of
mkcert, domestic users can set it to
coding to download from the coding.net mirror, or provide a custom BaseSource.
If the network is restricted, you can specify a local
mkcert file instead of downloading from the network.
Custom hosts, default value is
localhost +
local ip addrs.
Set the environment variable
DEBUG=
vite:plugin:mkcert
Use mkcert to install the local
CA certificate and generate it for server.https Server certificate.
mkcert save directory: PLUGIN_DATA_DIR
CA certificate:
mkcert uninstall