Use mkcert to provide certificate support for vite https development services.

When should I use this plugin

When you want to use http/2 to solve the concurrency limit of vite http dev server requests, you find that the browser cache is invalid #2725. I have obsessive-compulsive disorder, and I hope that the browser will not show annoying https certificate errors.

Effect

View ![localhost](docs/assets/screenshot/localhost.png)

Quick start

Installation dependencies

yarn add vite-plugin-mkcert -D

Configure vite

import {defineConfig} from 'vite' import mkcert from 'vite-plugin-mkcert' export default defineConfig({ server: { https: true }, plugins: [mkcert()] })

Parameters

autoUpgrade

Whether to automatically upgrade mkcert .

source

Specify the download source of mkcert , domestic users can set it to coding to download from the coding.net mirror, or provide a custom BaseSource.

mkcertPath

If the network is restricted, you can specify a local mkcert file instead of downloading from the network.

hosts

Custom hosts, default value is localhost + local ip addrs .

Display the debugging information of the plug-in

Set the environment variable DEBUG = vite:plugin:mkcert

CHANGELOG

CHANGELOG

Principle

Use mkcert to install the local CA certificate and generate it for server.https Server certificate.

Friendly reminder

mkcert save directory: PLUGIN_DATA_DIR Uninstall the CA certificate: mkcert uninstall

Thanks