vpm

vite-plugin-mkcert

by liuwei
1.5.2 (see all)

Provide certificates for vite's https dev service.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Categories

Reviews

Readme

中文文档

vite-plugin-mkcert

Use mkcert to provide certificate support for vite https development services.

When should I use this plugin

  1. When you want to use http/2 to solve the concurrency limit of vite http dev server requests, you find that the browser cache is invalid #2725.
  2. I have obsessive-compulsive disorder, and I hope that the browser will not show annoying https certificate errors.

Effect

View ![localhost](docs/assets/screenshot/localhost.png)

127.0.0.1

localhost

Quick start

  1. Installation dependencies
yarn add vite-plugin-mkcert -D
  1. Configure vite
import {defineConfig} from'vite'
import mkcert from'vite-plugin-mkcert'

// https://vitejs.dev/config/
export default defineConfig({
  server: {
    https: true
  },
  plugins: [mkcert()]
})

Parameters

autoUpgrade

Whether to automatically upgrade mkcert.

source

Specify the download source of mkcert, domestic users can set it to coding to download from the coding.net mirror, or provide a custom BaseSource.

mkcertPath

If the network is restricted, you can specify a local mkcert file instead of downloading from the network.

hosts

Custom hosts, default value is localhost + local ip addrs.

Display the debugging information of the plug-in

Set the environment variable DEBUG=vite:plugin:mkcert

CHANGELOG

CHANGELOG

Principle

Use mkcert to install the local CA certificate and generate it for server.https Server certificate.

Friendly reminder

  1. mkcert save directory: PLUGIN_DATA_DIR
  2. Uninstall the CA certificate: mkcert uninstall

Thanks

