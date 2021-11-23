====================== WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW MAINTAINER ====================
Vite plugin to use MDX with your Vite app.
Features:
Install:
npm install vite-plugin-mdx
Or MDX v2:
npm install @mdx-js/mdx
npm install @mdx-js/mdx@next
Or MDX Preact:
npm install @mdx-js/react
npm install @mdx-js/preact
Add the plugin to your
vite.config.js.
// vite.config.js
import mdx from 'vite-plugin-mdx'
// `options` are passed to `@mdx-js/mdx`
const options = {
// See https://mdxjs.com/advanced/plugins
remarkPlugins: [
// E.g. `remark-frontmatter`
],
rehypePlugins: [],
}
export default {
plugins: [mdx(options)]
}
You can now write
.mdx files.
// hello.mdx
import { Counter } from './Counter.jsx'
# Hello
This text is written in Markdown.
MDX allows Rich React components to be used directly in Markdown: <Counter/>
// Counter.jsx
import React, { useState } from 'react'
export { Counter }
function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
return (
<button onClick={() => setCount((count) => count + 1)}>
Counter: {count}
</button>
)
}
To define options a per-file basis, you can pass a function to the
mdx plugin factory.
mdx((filename) => {
// Any options passed to `mdx` can be returned.
return {
remarkPlugins: [
// Enable a plugin based on the current file.
/\/components\//.test(filename) && someRemarkPlugin,
]
}
})
To embed an
.mdx or
.md file into another, you can import it without naming its export. The file extension is required. Remark plugins are applied to the imported file before it's embedded.
import '../foo/bar.mdx'