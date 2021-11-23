====================== WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW MAINTAINER ====================

Vite Plugin MDX

Vite plugin to use MDX with your Vite app.

Features:

Works with MDX v1 and MDX v2.

Works with React and Preact.

Works with Vue [WIP] .

. HMR support.

SSR support.

Plugin support, such as remark-frontmatter.

Getting Started

Install: Vite Plugin: npm install vite-plugin-mdx MDX v1: npm install @mdx-js/mdx Or MDX v2: npm install @mdx-js/mdx@next MDX React: npm install @mdx-js/react Or MDX Preact: npm install @mdx-js/preact Add the plugin to your vite.config.js . import mdx from 'vite-plugin-mdx' const options = { remarkPlugins : [ ], rehypePlugins : [], } export default { plugins : [mdx(options)] } You can now write .mdx files. // hello.mdx import { Counter } from './Counter.jsx' # Hello This text is written in Markdown. MDX allows Rich React components to be used directly in Markdown: <Counter/> import React, { useState } from 'react' export { Counter } function Counter ( ) { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ) return ( < button onClick = {() => setCount((count) => count + 1)}> Counter: {count} </ button > ) }

Examples

File-specific options

To define options a per-file basis, you can pass a function to the mdx plugin factory.

mdx( ( filename ) => { return { remarkPlugins: [ /\/components\ ] } })

Pre-built transclusion

To embed an .mdx or .md file into another, you can import it without naming its export. The file extension is required. Remark plugins are applied to the imported file before it's embedded.