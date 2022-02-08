Markdown for Vite
ℹ️ 0.2.x is for Vite 2 and 0.1.x is for Vite 1
Install
npm i vite-plugin-md -D # yarn add vite-plugin-md -D
Add it to
vite.config.js
// vite.config.js
import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'
import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md'
export default {
plugins: [
Vue({
include: [/\.vue$/, /\.md$/], // <--
}),
Markdown()
],
}
And import it as a normal Vue component
<template>
<HelloWorld />
</template>
<script>
import HelloWorld from './README.md'
export default {
components: {
HelloWorld,
},
}
</script>
You can even use Vue components inside your markdown, for example
<Counter :init='5'/>
Note you can either register the components globally, or use the
<script setup> tag to register them locally.
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import Counter from './Counter.vue'
const app = createApp(App)
// register global
app.component('Counter', Counter) // <--
app.mount()
<script setup>
import { Counter } from './Counter.vue
</script>
<Counter :init='5'/>
Or you can use
vite-plugin-components for auto components registration.
Frontmatter will be parsed and inject into Vue's instance data
frontmatter field.
For example:
---
name: My Cool App
---
# Hello World
This is {{frontmatter.name}}
Will be rendered as
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<p>This is My Cool App</p>
It will also be passed to the wrapper component's props if you have set
wrapperComponent option.
To manage document head and meta, you would need to install
@vueuse/head and do some setup.
npm i @vueuse/head
// vite.config.js
import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'
import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md'
export default {
plugins: [
Vue({
include: [/\.vue$/, /\.md$/],
}),
Markdown({
headEnabled: true // <--
})
]
}
// src/main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { createHead } from '@vueuse/head' // <--
const app = createApp(App)
const head = createHead() // <--
app.use(head) // <--
Then you can use frontmatter to control the head. For example:
---
title: My Cool App
meta:
- name: description
content: Hello World
---
For more options available, please refer to
@vueuse/head's docs.
vite-plugin-md uses
markdown-it under the hood, see
markdown-it's docs for more details
// vite.config.js
import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md'
export default {
plugins: [
Markdown({
// default options passed to markdown-it
// see: https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/
markdownItOptions: {
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
},
// A function providing the Markdown It instance gets the ability to apply custom settings/plugins
markdownItSetup(md) {
// for example
md.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'))
md.use(require('markdown-it-prism'))
},
// Class names for the wrapper div
wrapperClasses: 'markdown-body'
})
],
}
See the tsdoc for more advanced options
See the /example.
Or the pre-configured starter template Vitesse.
import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md'
import Voie from 'vite-plugin-voie'
export default {
plugins: [
Voie({
extensions: ['vue', 'md'],
}),
Markdown()
],
}
Put your markdown under
./src/pages/xx.md, then you can access the page via route
/xx.
vite-plugin-components allows you to do on-demand components auto importing without worrying about registration.
import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md'
import ViteComponents from 'vite-plugin-components'
export default {
plugins: [
Markdown(),
// should be placed after `Markdown()`
ViteComponents({
// allow auto load markdown components under `./src/components/`
extensions: ['vue', 'md'],
// allow auto import and register components used in markdown
customLoaderMatcher: path => path.endsWith('.md'),
})
],
}
Components under
./src/components can be directly used in markdown components, and markdown components can also be put under
./src/components to be auto imported.
declare module '*.vue' {
import { ComponentOptions } from 'vue'
const Component: ComponentOptions
export default Component
}
declare module '*.md' {
import { ComponentOptions } from 'vue'
const Component: ComponentOptions
export default Component
}
MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu