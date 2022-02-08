Markdown for Vite

Use Markdown as Vue components

Use Vue components in Markdown

ℹ️ 0.2.x is for Vite 2 and 0.1.x is for Vite 1

Install

npm i vite-plugin-md -D

Add it to vite.config.js

import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md' export default { plugins: [ Vue({ include: [ /\.vue$/ , /\.md$/ ], }), Markdown() ], }

And import it as a normal Vue component

Import Markdown as Vue components

< template > < HelloWorld /> </ template > < script > import HelloWorld from './README.md' export default { components : { HelloWorld, }, } </ script >

Use Vue Components inside Markdown

You can even use Vue components inside your markdown, for example

< Counter :init = '5' />

Note you can either register the components globally, or use the <script setup> tag to register them locally.

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import Counter from './Counter.vue' const app = createApp(App) app.component( 'Counter' , Counter) app.mount()

< script setup > </ script > < Counter :init = '5' />

Or you can use vite-plugin-components for auto components registration.

Frontmatter

Frontmatter will be parsed and inject into Vue's instance data frontmatter field.

For example:

--- name: My Cool App --- # Hello World This is {{frontmatter.name}}

Will be rendered as

< h1 > Hello World </ h1 > < p > This is My Cool App </ p >

It will also be passed to the wrapper component's props if you have set wrapperComponent option.

To manage document head and meta, you would need to install @vueuse/head and do some setup.

npm i @vueuse/head

import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md' export default { plugins : [ Vue({ include : [ /\.vue$/ , /\.md$/], }), Markdown({ headEnabled : true }) ] }

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { createHead } from '@vueuse/head' const app = createApp(App) const head = createHead() app.use(head)

Then you can use frontmatter to control the head. For example:

title: My Cool App meta: - name: description content: Hello World

For more options available, please refer to @vueuse/head 's docs.

Options

vite-plugin-md uses markdown-it under the hood, see markdown-it 's docs for more details

import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md' export default { plugins: [ Markdown({ markdownItOptions: { html: true , linkify: true , typographer: true , }, markdownItSetup(md) { md.use( require ( 'markdown-it-anchor' )) md.use( require ( 'markdown-it-prism' )) }, wrapperClasses: 'markdown-body' }) ], }

See the tsdoc for more advanced options

Example

See the /example.

Or the pre-configured starter template Vitesse.

Integrations

import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md' import Voie from 'vite-plugin-voie' export default { plugins: [ Voie({ extensions: [ 'vue' , 'md' ], }), Markdown() ], }

Put your markdown under ./src/pages/xx.md , then you can access the page via route /xx .

vite-plugin-components allows you to do on-demand components auto importing without worrying about registration.

import Markdown from 'vite-plugin-md' import ViteComponents from 'vite-plugin-components' export default { plugins: [ Markdown(), ViteComponents({ extensions: [ 'vue' , 'md' ], customLoaderMatcher: path => path.endsWith( '.md' ), }) ], }

Components under ./src/components can be directly used in markdown components, and markdown components can also be put under ./src/components to be auto imported.

TypeScript Shim

declare module '*.vue' { import { ComponentOptions } from 'vue' const Component: ComponentOptions export default Component } declare module '*.md' { import { ComponentOptions } from 'vue' const Component: ComponentOptions export default Component }

License

MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu