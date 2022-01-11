A vite plugin for import ui library component style automatic.

It can also import library like lodash on demand.

import { forEach } from 'lodash' forEach([ 1 , 2 ], console .log)

to

import forEach from 'lodash/forEach' forEach([ 1 , 2 ], console .log)

import { Progress } from 'vant'

to

import { Progress } from 'vant' import 'vant/es/progress/style/index.js'

install

npm i vite-plugin-imp -D

or

yarn add vite-plugin-imp -D

Usage

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import vitePluginImp from 'vite-plugin-imp' export default defineConfig({ plugins : [vitePluginImp(config)] })

config interface is ImpConfig:

export interface LibItem { libName: string style: ( name: string ) => string | string [] | boolean libDirectory?: string camel2DashComponentName?: boolean replaceOldImport?: boolean } interface ImpConfig { libList: libItem[] exclude?: string [] }

More libraries usage

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import vitePluginImp from 'vite-plugin-imp' export default defineConfig({ plugins : [ vitePluginImp({ libList : [ { libName : 'lodash' , libDirectory : '' , camel2DashComponentName : false }, { libName : 'antd' , style(name) { return `antd/es/ ${name} /style/index.js` } }, ] }) ] })

Built-in Support popular library

If your project is using libraries that mentioned above, you just need use it like:

export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ vitePluginImp() ] })

If you want to support a library built-in, feel free to open a issue.

just use the component like below, component style will be auto injected.

import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import { Progress } from 'vant' import { ElButton } from 'element-plus' export default defineComponent({ setup() { return () => { return ( <div> <Progress percentage={3} /> <ElButton>element-plus button</ElButton> </div> ) } } })

You can set camel2DashComponentName to false to disable transfer from camel to dash:

vitePluginImp({ libList: [ { libName: 'custom-lib' , camel2DashComponentName: false , style: ( name ) => { return `custom-lib/lib/ ${name} /index.css` } } ] })