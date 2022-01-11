openbase logo
Readme

vite-plugin-imp

  • A vite plugin for import ui library component style automatic.
  • It can also import library like lodash on demand. 
import { forEach } from 'lodash'

forEach([1,2], console.log)

to 

import forEach from 'lodash/forEach'

forEach([1,2], console.log)

import { Progress } from 'vant'

to

import { Progress } from 'vant'
import 'vant/es/progress/style/index.js'

install

npm i vite-plugin-imp -D

or

yarn add vite-plugin-imp -D

Usage

import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import vitePluginImp from 'vite-plugin-imp'
export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [vitePluginImp(config)]
})

config interface is ImpConfig:

export interface LibItem {
  /**
   * library name
   */
  libName: string
  /**
   * component style file path
   */
  style: (name: string) => string | string[] | boolean
  /**
   * default `es`
   */
  libDirectory?: string
  /**
   * whether convert component name from camel to dash
   */
  camel2DashComponentName?: boolean
  /**
   * whether replace old import statement, default `command === 'build'`,
   * that means in vite serve default to `false`, in vite build default to `ture`
   */
  replaceOldImport?: boolean
}

interface ImpConfig {
  libList: libItem[]
  /**
   * exclude the library from defaultLibList
   */
  exclude?: string[]
}

More libraries usage

// vite.config.js
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'
import vitePluginImp from 'vite-plugin-imp'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    // ...
    vitePluginImp({
      libList: [
        {
          libName: 'lodash',
          libDirectory: '',
          camel2DashComponentName: false
        },
        {
          libName: 'antd',
          style(name) {
            // use less
            return `antd/es/${name}/style/index.js`
          }
        },
      ]
    })
  ]
})

If your project is using libraries that mentioned above, you just need use it like: 

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    // ...
    vitePluginImp()
  ]
})

If you want to support a library built-in, feel free to open a issue.

just use the component like below, component style will be auto injected.

import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import { Progress } from 'vant'
import { ElButton } from 'element-plus'

export default defineComponent({
  setup() {
    return () => {
      return (
        <div>
          <Progress percentage={3} />
          <ElButton>element-plus button</ElButton>
        </div>
      )
    }
  }
})

You can set camel2DashComponentName to false to disable transfer from camel to dash:

vitePluginImp({
  libList: [
    {
      libName: 'custom-lib',
      camel2DashComponentName: false, // default true
      style: (name) => {
        return`custom-lib/lib/${name}/index.css`
      }
    }
  ]
})

plugin V1.x (No more updates) Usage

// vite.config.js
const vitePluginImpCreator = require('vite-plugin-imp')

const vitePluginImp = vitePluginImpCreator({
  optimize: true,
  libList: [
    {
      libraryName: 'vant',
      style: (name) => {
        return `vant/es/${name}/index.css`
      }
    },
    {
      libraryName: 'element-plus',
      style: (name) => {
        return`element-plus/lib/theme-chalk/${name}.css`
      }
    }
  ]
})

module.exports = {
  plugins: [vitePluginImp]
}

