A Vite plugin for index.html that provides minify and EJS template-based functionality.

Install (yarn or npm)

node version: >=12.0.0

vite version: >=2.0.0

yarn add vite-plugin-html -D

or

npm i vite-plugin-html -D

Usage

Update your index.html to add some EJS tag

< head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < link rel = "icon" href = "/favicon.ico" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > < %- title %> </ title > < %- injectScript %> </ head >

Config plugin in vite.config.ts. In this way, the required functions can be introduced as needed

import { defineConfig, Plugin } from 'vite' import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import { minifyHtml, injectHtml } from 'vite-plugin-html' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ vue(), minifyHtml(), injectHtml({ data: { title: 'vite-plugin-html-example' , injectScript: '<script src="./inject.js"></script>' , }, }), ], })

If you don’t want to separate, you can directly Import it as a whole

import { defineConfig, Plugin } from 'vite' import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import html from 'vite-plugin-html' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ vue(), html({ inject: { data: { title: 'vite-plugin-html-example' , injectScript: '<script src="./inject.js"></script>' , }, }, minify: true , }), ], })

injectHtml Parameter Description

The content of the .env file will be injected into index.html by default, similar to the loadEnv function of vite

injectHtml(InjectOptions)

InjectOptions

Parameter Types Default Description data Record<string, any> - Injected data ejsOptions EJSOptions - ejs configuration itemsEJSOptions tags HtmlTagDescriptor - An array of tag descriptor objects ({ tag, attrs, children }) to inject to the existing HTML. Each tag can also specify where it should be injected to (default is prepending to <head> )）

data can be obtained using the ejs template syntax in index.html

minifyHtml Parameter Description

minifyHtml(MinifyOptions | boolean) : Default true

MinifyOptions

Default compression configuration

collapseBooleanAttributes: true , collapseWhitespace: true , minifyCSS: true , minifyJS: true , minifyURLs: true , removeAttributeQuotes: true , removeComments: true , removeEmptyAttributes: true , html5: true , keepClosingSlash: true , removeRedundantAttributes: true , removeScriptTypeAttributes: true , removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes: true , useShortDoctype: true ,

Example

Run Example

yarn cd ./packages/playground yarn dev

Sample project

Vben Admin

License

MIT