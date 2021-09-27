openbase logo
vph

vite-plugin-html

by Vben
2.1.1 (see all)

A vite plugin for processing html. It is developed based on lodash template

Readme

vite-plugin-html

English | 中文

npm node

A Vite plugin for index.html that provides minify and EJS template-based functionality.

Install (yarn or npm)

node version: >=12.0.0

vite version: >=2.0.0

yarn add vite-plugin-html -D

or

npm i vite-plugin-html -D

Usage

  • Update your index.html to add some EJS tag
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8" />
  <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" />
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
  <title><%- title %></title>
  <%- injectScript %>
</head>
  • Config plugin in vite.config.ts. In this way, the required functions can be introduced as needed
import { defineConfig, Plugin } from 'vite'
import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'

import { minifyHtml, injectHtml } from 'vite-plugin-html'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    vue(),
    minifyHtml(),
    injectHtml({
      data: {
        title: 'vite-plugin-html-example',
        injectScript: '<script src="./inject.js"></script>',
      },
    }),
  ],
})
  • If you don’t want to separate, you can directly Import it as a whole
import { defineConfig, Plugin } from 'vite'
import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'

import html from 'vite-plugin-html'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    vue(),
    html({
      inject: {
        data: {
          title: 'vite-plugin-html-example',
          injectScript: '<script src="./inject.js"></script>',
        },
      },
      minify: true,
    }),
  ],
})

injectHtml Parameter Description

The content of the .env file will be injected into index.html by default, similar to the loadEnv function of vite

injectHtml(InjectOptions)

InjectOptions

ParameterTypesDefaultDescription
dataRecord<string, any>-Injected data
ejsOptionsEJSOptions-ejs configuration itemsEJSOptions
tagsHtmlTagDescriptor-An array of tag descriptor objects ({ tag, attrs, children }) to inject to the existing HTML. Each tag can also specify where it should be injected to (default is prepending to <head>)）

data can be obtained using the ejs template syntax in index.html

minifyHtml Parameter Description

minifyHtml(MinifyOptions | boolean): Defaulttrue

MinifyOptions

Default compression configuration

    collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
    collapseWhitespace: true,
    minifyCSS: true,
    minifyJS: true,
    minifyURLs: true,
    removeAttributeQuotes: true,
    removeComments: true,
    removeEmptyAttributes: true,
    html5: true,
    keepClosingSlash: true,
    removeRedundantAttributes: true,
    removeScriptTypeAttributes: true,
    removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes: true,
    useShortDoctype: true,

Example

Run Example

yarn

cd ./packages/playground

yarn dev

Sample project

Vben Admin

License

MIT

