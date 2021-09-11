ESLint plugin for vite.
npm install vite-plugin-eslint --save-dev
# or
yarn add vite-plugin-eslint --dev
import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import eslintPlugin from 'vite-plugin-eslint';
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [eslintPlugin()],
});
cache
boolean
true
Decrease execution time.
fix
boolean
false
Auto fix source code.
include
string | string[]
['src/**/*.js', 'src/**/*.jsx', 'src/**/*.ts', 'src/**/*.tsx', 'src/**/*.vue']
A single file, or array of files, to include when linting.
exclude
string | string[]
'node_modules'
A single file, or array of files, to exclude when linting.
formatter
string | ESLint.Formatter
stylish
Custom error formatter or the name of a built-in formatter.
throwOnWarning
boolean
true
The warings found will be emitted, default to true.
throwOnError
boolean
true
The errors found will be emitted, default to true.
MIT