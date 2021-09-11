ESLint plugin for vite.

Install

npm install vite-plugin-eslint # or yarn add vite-plugin-eslint

Usage

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' ; import eslintPlugin from 'vite-plugin-eslint' ; export default defineConfig({ plugins : [eslintPlugin()], });

Options

cache

Type: boolean

Default: true

Decrease execution time.

fix

Type: boolean

Default: false

Auto fix source code.

include

Type: string | string[]

Default: ['src/**/*.js', 'src/**/*.jsx', 'src/**/*.ts', 'src/**/*.tsx', 'src/**/*.vue']

A single file, or array of files, to include when linting.

exclude

Type: string | string[]

Default: 'node_modules'

A single file, or array of files, to exclude when linting.

formatter

Type: string | ESLint.Formatter

Default: stylish

Custom error formatter or the name of a built-in formatter.

throwOnWarning

Type: boolean

Default: true

The warings found will be emitted, default to true.

throwOnError

Type: boolean

Default: true

The errors found will be emitted, default to true.

License

MIT