vpe

vite-plugin-eslint

by James Gao
1.3.0 (see all)

🚨 ESLint plugin for vite

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.8K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vite-plugin-eslint

npm GitHub license

ESLint plugin for vite.

Install

npm install vite-plugin-eslint --save-dev
# or
yarn add vite-plugin-eslint --dev

Usage

import { defineConfig } from 'vite';
import eslintPlugin from 'vite-plugin-eslint';

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [eslintPlugin()],
});

Options

cache

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: true

Decrease execution time.

fix

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false

Auto fix source code.

include

  • Type: string | string[]
  • Default: ['src/**/*.js', 'src/**/*.jsx', 'src/**/*.ts', 'src/**/*.tsx', 'src/**/*.vue']

A single file, or array of files, to include when linting.

exclude

  • Type: string | string[]
  • Default: 'node_modules'

A single file, or array of files, to exclude when linting.

formatter

  • Type: string | ESLint.Formatter
  • Default: stylish

Custom error formatter or the name of a built-in formatter.

throwOnWarning

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: true

The warings found will be emitted, default to true.

throwOnError

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: true

The errors found will be emitted, default to true.

License

MIT

