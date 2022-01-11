English | 中文
A vite plugin that generate
.d.ts files from
.ts or
.vue source files for lib.
pnpm add vite-plugin-dts -D
In
vite.config.ts:
import { resolve } from 'path'
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import dts from 'vite-plugin-dts'
export default defineConfig({
build: {
lib: {
entry: resolve(__dirname, 'src/index.ts'),
name: 'MyLib',
formats: ['es'],
fileName: 'my-lib'
}
},
plugins: [dts()]
})
In your component:
<template>
<div></div>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
// using defineComponent for inferring types
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
export default defineComponent({
name: 'Component'
})
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
// Need to access the defineProps returned value to
// infer types although you never use the props directly
const props = defineProps<{
color: 'blue' | 'red'
}>()
</script>
<template>
<div>{{ color }}</div>
</template>
import type { ts, Diagnostic } from 'ts-morph'
interface TransformWriteFile {
filePath?: string
content?: string
}
export interface PluginOptions {
// Depends on the root directory
// Defaults base on your vite config root options
root?: string
// Declaration files output directory
// Defaults base on your vite config output options
outputDir?: string
// Project init compilerOptions using by ts-morph
// Default: null
compilerOptions?: ts.CompilerOptions | null
// Project init tsconfig.json file path by ts-morph
// Plugin also resolve incldue and exclude files from tsconfig.json
// Default: 'tsconfig.json'
tsConfigFilePath?: string
// Whether transform file name '.vue.d.ts' to '.d.ts'
// Default: false
cleanVueFileName?: boolean
// Whether transform dynamic import to static
// eg. 'import('vue').DefineComponent' to 'import { DefineComponent } from "vue"'
// Default: false
staticImport?: boolean
// Manual set include glob
// Defaults base on your tsconfig.json include option
include?: string | string[]
// Manual set exclude glob
// Defaults base on your tsconfig.json exclude option, be 'node_module/**' when empty
exclude?: string | string[]
// Whether generate types entry file
// When true will from package.json types field if exists or `${outputDir}/index.d.ts`
// Default: false
insertTypesEntry?: boolean
// Whether copy .d.ts source files into outputDir
// Default: true
copyDtsFiles?: boolean
// Whether emit nothing when has any diagnostic
// Default: false
noEmitOnError?: boolean
// Whether skip typescript diagnostics
// Skip type diagnostics means that type errors will not interrupt the build process
// But for the source files with type errors will not be emitted
// Default: true
skipDiagnostics?: boolean
// Whether log diagnostic informations
// Not effective when `skipDiagnostics` is true
// Default: false
logDiagnostics?: boolean
// After emit diagnostic hook
// According to the length to judge whether there is any type error
// Default: () => {}
afterDiagnostic?: (diagnostics: Diagnostic[]) => void | Promise<void>
// Before declaration file be writed hook
// You can transform declaration file-path and content through it
// Default: () => {}
beforeWriteFile?: (filePath: string, content: string) => void | TransformWriteFile
// After build hook
// It wil be called after all declaration files are written
// Default: () => {}
afterBuild?: () => void | Promise<void>
}
Clone and run the following script:
pnpm run test:e2e
Then check
example/types.
Here will include some FAQ's and provide some solutions.
By default
skipDiagnostics option is
true, which means that type diagnostic will be skipped during the build process (some projects may have diagnostic tool such as
vue-tsc). If there are some files with type errors which will interrupt the build process, these files will not be emitted (not generate declaration files).
If your project has not type diagnostic tools, you can set
skipDiagnostics: false and
logDiagnostics: true to turn on the diagnostic and log features of this plugin. It will help you to check the type errors during build and log error information to the terminal.
script and
setup-script in vue component
This is usually caused by using
defineComponent function in both
script and
setup-script. When
vue/compiler-sfc compiles these files, the default export result in
script will be merged into the parameter object of
defineComponent that in
setup-script, but there is incompatible of
defineComponent returned types and parameter types, then a type error is caused.
Here is a simple example, you should remove the
defineComponent which in
script and export a native object directly.
MIT License.