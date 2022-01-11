English | 中文

A vite plugin that generate .d.ts files from .ts or .vue source files for lib.

Install

pnpm add vite-plugin-dts -D

Usage

In vite.config.ts :

import { resolve } from 'path' import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import dts from 'vite-plugin-dts' export default defineConfig({ build: { lib: { entry: resolve(__dirname, 'src/index.ts' ), name: 'MyLib' , formats: [ 'es' ], fileName: 'my-lib' } }, plugins: [dts()] })

In your component:

<template> <div></div> </template> <script lang="ts"> // using defineComponent for inferring types import { defineComponent } from 'vue' export default defineComponent({ name: 'Component' }) </script>

<script setup lang="ts"> // Need to access the defineProps returned value to // infer types although you never use the props directly const props = defineProps<{ color: 'blue' | 'red' }>() </script> <template> <div>{{ color }}</div> </template>

Options

import type { ts, Diagnostic } from 'ts-morph' interface TransformWriteFile { filePath?: string content?: string } export interface PluginOptions { root?: string outputDir?: string compilerOptions?: ts.CompilerOptions | null tsConfigFilePath?: string cleanVueFileName?: boolean staticImport?: boolean include?: string | string [] exclude?: string | string [] insertTypesEntry?: boolean copyDtsFiles?: boolean noEmitOnError?: boolean skipDiagnostics?: boolean logDiagnostics?: boolean afterDiagnostic?: ( diagnostics: Diagnostic[] ) => void | Promise < void > beforeWriteFile?: ( filePath: string , content: string ) => void | TransformWriteFile afterBuild?: () => void | Promise < void > }

Example

Clone and run the following script:

pnpm run test :e2e

Then check example/types .

FAQ

Here will include some FAQ's and provide some solutions.

Missing some declaration files after build

By default skipDiagnostics option is true , which means that type diagnostic will be skipped during the build process (some projects may have diagnostic tool such as vue-tsc ). If there are some files with type errors which will interrupt the build process, these files will not be emitted (not generate declaration files).

If your project has not type diagnostic tools, you can set skipDiagnostics: false and logDiagnostics: true to turn on the diagnostic and log features of this plugin. It will help you to check the type errors during build and log error information to the terminal.

Take type error when using both script and setup-script in vue component

This is usually caused by using defineComponent function in both script and setup-script . When vue/compiler-sfc compiles these files, the default export result in script will be merged into the parameter object of defineComponent that in setup-script , but there is incompatible of defineComponent returned types and parameter types, then a type error is caused.

Here is a simple example, you should remove the defineComponent which in script and export a native object directly.

License

MIT License.